« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Glastonbury 2024  (Read 6392 times)

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #160 on: June 30, 2024, 11:19:06 pm »
Whats SZA been like?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,022
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #161 on: June 30, 2024, 11:31:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 30, 2024, 11:17:13 pm
One of my favourites. Have I missed All the Wine and Bloodbuzz Ohio? Came in late.

Havent heard them do All the Wine since 2008.  Abel and mr November are the only alligator tracks they do these days, which is a shame.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,228
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #162 on: June 30, 2024, 11:34:24 pm »
Really wanted to hear Once Upon A Poolside and Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks the latter feels like a perfect Glastonbury sing along song.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,022
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #163 on: July 1, 2024, 12:04:13 am »
Start a War and Secret Meeting are two I'd love to hear that they've not done in years. My band had Start a War dedicated to us when we supported them, so it's always been special.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,438
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #164 on: July 1, 2024, 08:17:12 am »
The camera shot before Coldplay started, behind the stage going up showing the vast audience and location was stunning.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #165 on: July 1, 2024, 09:17:02 pm »
Absolutely cracking weekend all round!

My top 3 sets were:

Avril Lavigne - Other Stage was so packed they had to close it and people were watching from the Oxlyers campsite behind the Other Stage field!
Confidence Man - just incredible
The Streets - didn't think I'd enjoy it as much

Would recommend giving this a watch.

They definitely fucked up scheduling though, Avril could have and should have headlined the Sunday instead of Sza. Why do they have to make things so complicated?
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,181
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  1, 2024, 08:17:12 am
The camera shot before Coldplay started, behind the stage going up showing the vast audience and location was stunning.

Unbelievable wasn't it? They reckon it wasn't far off Elton John's crowd last year! Thats impressive
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,438
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 02:41:07 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:41:13 am
Unbelievable wasn't it? They reckon it wasn't far off Elton John's crowd last year! Thats impressive
Was beautifully done yeah and then starting off with Yellow. Was good if not memorable.
Logged

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,348
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 03:23:00 pm »
That was a great festival, West Holts is becoming my favourite stage. Saw Black Pumas, Steel Pulse, Jungle, Nia Archives and rounded it off with an incredible performance from Justice.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:23:01 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July  1, 2024, 09:17:02 pm
They definitely fucked up scheduling though, Avril could have and should have headlined the Sunday instead of Sza. Why do they have to make things so complicated?
In 2024? Cmon. But I do think one of the big takeaways this year (apart from retro football shirts being huge) was how big 1998-2004 era nostalgia is right now, Shania, Avril, Sugababes and Bloc Party all drew huge crowds. I wouldn't be surprised if we see that reflected in next year's line up.

The best things I saw all weekend were Orbital, who looked and sounded incredible and who chose their guest stars brilliantly, Confidence Man, who put on a tour de force demonstration of how to tear up a sunny afternoon slot, and Romy, who was euphoric and (I hate this phrase but it's true) life affirming and had the loudest non-Pyramid stage I heard all weekend. I'd really been looking forward to Janelle Monae but thought she was too performative, which is probably part of why she fell a bit flat. Romy introducing a track with: "I wrote this song for my wife" felt infinitely more meaningful.

But I thought it was a good lineup in the end and nearly everything I saw was good at minimum, including Justice's assault on the senses, the brilliant second half of Squid's set, the very fun Balming Tiger, LCD as consistently good as ever and The Breeders looking healthier than ever. Only saw what was probably the lull in Coldplay's set, and once you've seen the wristband thing a couple of times it gets less impressive. But I get why they did so well.

As someone who hadn't been in a long time, I was also mildly surprised by how many Scousers there were around, especially teenagers. A few more Everton shirts than Liverpool though 🤔
Logged

Online lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:33:12 am »
Anyone got a link to the jamie webster set?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:47:40 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:23:01 am
In 2024? Cmon. But I do think one of the big takeaways this year (apart from retro football shirts being huge) was how big 1998-2004 era nostalgia is right now, Shania, Avril, Sugababes and Bloc Party all drew huge crowds. I wouldn't be surprised if we see that reflected in next year's line up.


Yeah in 2024. Did you not see that they had to close off Other Stage for her and people were watching all the way from Oxlyers camp and the compost toilets by there? She'd have drawn 100k+ at Pyramid for a headline slot which is much much more than the pathetic crowd Sza got. She'd have been a much more appropriate headliner.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
No, she would not have been an appropriate headliner because she's a mid-afternoon nostalgia act. You couldn't even make an argument for Shania Twain, who has the second biggest selling album of all time by a woman and who drew the second biggest crowd of the weekend, many of whom went straight to Avril afterwards because they wanted more.

It's 2024. SZA played four shows at the 20,000 O2 last year, Avril hasn't played an arena show in this country for over 15 years. And Glastonbury would be a laughing stock if they booked her as a headliner.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm »
No, Glastonbury was a laughing stock because they booked Sza as the Sunday night headliner. When the line up was announced everyone said Sza was a shit headliner, would draw a shit crowd, give a shit show and that's exactly what happened!

The crowd numbers don't lie. More people wanted to see Avril Lavigne than they wanted to see Sza and if you can't see that then I can't help you.

Compared to Sza Avril Lavigne was a much more appropriate headliner.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,399
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:34:00 pm »
Hahahaha what a weird argument. This Lisan Al Gaib poster would cause an argument in an empty house.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:34:00 pm
Hahahaha what a weird argument. This Lisan Al Gaib poster would cause an argument in an empty house.

Unlike you to come in with a personal attack...

People are allowed to have disagreements about things you know? Not everyone is going to think the same.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 