They definitely fucked up scheduling though, Avril could have and should have headlined the Sunday instead of Sza. Why do they have to make things so complicated?



In 2024? Cmon. But I do think one of the big takeaways this year (apart from retro football shirts being huge) was how big 1998-2004 era nostalgia is right now, Shania, Avril, Sugababes and Bloc Party all drew huge crowds. I wouldn't be surprised if we see that reflected in next year's line up.The best things I saw all weekend were Orbital, who looked and sounded incredible and who chose their guest stars brilliantly, Confidence Man, who put on a tour de force demonstration of how to tear up a sunny afternoon slot, and Romy, who was euphoric and (I hate this phrase but it's true) life affirming and had the loudest non-Pyramid stage I heard all weekend. I'd really been looking forward to Janelle Monae but thought she was too performative, which is probably part of why she fell a bit flat. Romy introducing a track with: "I wrote this song for my wife" felt infinitely more meaningful.But I thought it was a good lineup in the end and nearly everything I saw was good at minimum, including Justice's assault on the senses, the brilliant second half of Squid's set, the very fun Balming Tiger, LCD as consistently good as ever and The Breeders looking healthier than ever. Only saw what was probably the lull in Coldplay's set, and once you've seen the wristband thing a couple of times it gets less impressive. But I get why they did so well.As someone who hadn't been in a long time, I was also mildly surprised by how many Scousers there were around, especially teenagers. A few more Everton shirts than Liverpool though 🤔