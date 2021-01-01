Wow is the audio bad for The National and actually most of what i've seen over the weekend.



Whats your tv setup like? Sounding pretty good here for a live broadcast on Sonos soundbar.Live tv mixing at a festival isnt an easy job, even for the best engineers and mixers - Ive had to do it for radio before and it was so stressful. You have a line check and are thrown into it, and its wayyyyy less forgiving than mixing in a venue.