« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Glastonbury 2024  (Read 5366 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
    • @hartejack
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:49:34 pm »
Great stuff from RAWK AOTY 2022 winners Alvvays on the Woodsies stage at 5pm.

Haven't watched many full sets yet, so loads to catch up on!
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,823
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:57:54 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 03:04:08 pm
Coldplay showed last night though why they have headlined it so many times, absolutely unreal performance that was!

Even if you don't necessarily like their music as a spectacle they are a "headliner" which is really rare these days. Landing with yellow was class.

Not a patch on the Killers hitting Mr Brightside with Jonny Marr though.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:18:32 pm »
I just seen a boob!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,837
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:57:48 pm »
Well, we lasted two songs of this SZA one. Shite!
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,617
  • Truthiness
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:01:36 pm »
Hurray, didn't know The National were playing and just caught the start of their set
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:03:41 pm »
Any links to Steel Pulse?
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,032
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:57:48 pm
Well, we lasted two songs of this SZA one. Shite!

Yep.  Crap!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:57:48 pm
Well, we lasted two songs of this SZA one. Shite!

Is this how she usually sounds or have the engineers dropped the ball ?

Ignore that, the sound on my iptv was buggered  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:08:57 pm »
Feeling sorry for Sza, not her fault but she should have never been booked as a headliner. Shes a good studio artist but thats not gonna come across in this environment.
Logged

Online Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,516
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
Blimey. I know I'm not the target audience here but this is an appalling headline act
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,793
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:10:51 pm »
Watching London Grammer.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 10:08:57 pm
Feeling sorry for Sza, not her fault but she should have never been booked as a headliner. Shes a good studio artist but thats not gonna come across in this environment.

Same, immensely talented but not Sunday headliner material. When she first came on, you could still walk right up past the towers.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:23:44 pm »
Bloody hell The National are good.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,726
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:26:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:23:44 pm
Bloody hell The National are good.

Yep, loving their set.

Makes me think I need to listen Trouble Will Find Me again. Couldn't get into before.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,032
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:30:09 pm »
I've stuck with Sza. She's still shite.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:26:54 pm
Yep, loving their set.

Makes me think I need to listen Trouble Will Find Me again. Couldn't get into before.

I got to review Laugh Track, their latest, and I thought it was great. They're just really solid.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:32:24 pm »
Wow is the audio bad for The National and actually most of what i've seen over the weekend.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,617
  • Truthiness
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:26:54 pm
Yep, loving their set.

Makes me think I need to listen Trouble Will Find Me again. Couldn't get into before.
A lot of their songs work better live than on record. I like Space Invader on the Laugh Track album, but this version here kicks it's ass into a thousand places.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,726
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:32:35 pm
A lot of their songs work better live than on record. I like Space Invader on the Laugh Track album, but this version here kicks it's ass into a thousand places.

Not seen them actually live but watching them now and a couple of years ago, this definitely seems to be the case.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:37:34 pm »
The twins in The National are big Liverpool fans. Unreal band.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,515
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:32:35 pm
A lot of their songs work better live than on record. I like Space Invader on the Laugh Track album, but this version here kicks it's ass into a thousand places.

I think a lot of the songs work better live but the vocals arent as strong live by some way (though not sure if hes affected by sound issues here). Hes not always in tune.

His voice on the record sounds cleaner and more polished.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,617
  • Truthiness
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #141 on: Today at 10:39:03 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:38:27 pm
I think a lot of the songs work better live but the vocals arent as strong live by some way (though not sure if hes affected by sound issues here). Hes not always in tune.

His voice on the record sounds cleaner and more polished.
Valid point.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:38:27 pm
I think a lot of the songs work better live but the vocals arent as strong live by some way (though not sure if hes affected by sound issues here). Hes not always in tune.

His voice on the record sounds cleaner and more polished.
I always think this about the Glastonbury vocals on TV.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,016
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #143 on: Today at 10:46:15 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:32:24 pm
Wow is the audio bad for The National and actually most of what i've seen over the weekend.

Whats your tv setup like? Sounding pretty good here for a live broadcast on Sonos soundbar.

Live tv mixing at a festival isnt an easy job, even for the best engineers and mixers - Ive had to do it for radio before and it was so stressful. You have a line check and are thrown into it, and its wayyyyy less forgiving than mixing in a venue.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,515
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #144 on: Today at 10:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:39:03 pm
Valid point.

Massively depends on the song in fairness. Some hes spot on but others he seems a way off. The Day I Die is one of my favourite National songs and thought he was a bit all over the place.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:50:56 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:50:00 pm
Massively depends on the song in fairness. Some hes spot on but others he seems a way off. The Day I Die is one of my favourite National songs and thought he was a bit all over the place.

Feel like he's got stronger as the set's gone on
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,094
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:51:36 pm »
Fkn magnifico set by The National....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,589
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:52:46 pm »
The National singer looks like the love child of Tom Hanks and Seth Rogan.

I only know High Violet songs, never really listened to other stuff of theres in much detail
Which is probably a mistake on my part.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,225
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:57:24 pm »
I have seen The National live and his voice was fine - I think theyre a great live band and shaky vocals dont really come into it when Berninger is so energetic and literally in the crowd. Hes so low maybe its hard to mix for live TV. I think theyve been fine here in terms of vocals.

Brilliant set so far (Im on catch up - Light Years sounding lovely!)
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,503
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:32:24 pm
Wow is the audio bad for The National and actually most of what i've seen over the weekend.
I'm listening through my stereo with the tv in to a dac, and it's fine. The Steel Pulse set was a little underwhelming, for someone like me who grew up with them. It's funny with bands like the National, I listened to them years back and haven't recently, but like with the Cure set the other year, the old listening times put things in the bank which pay off when you hear them like this.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,726
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:52:46 pm
The National singer looks like the love child of Tom Hanks and Seth Rogan.

I only know High Violet songs, never really listened to other stuff of theres in much detail
Which is probably a mistake on my part.

Listen to this one, Fake Emplre is awesome.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 