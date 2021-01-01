Coldplay showed last night though why they have headlined it so many times, absolutely unreal performance that was!
Well, we lasted two songs of this SZA one. Shite!
Feeling sorry for Sza, not her fault but she should have never been booked as a headliner. Shes a good studio artist but thats not gonna come across in this environment.
Bloody hell The National are good.
Yep, loving their set.Makes me think I need to listen Trouble Will Find Me again. Couldn't get into before.
A lot of their songs work better live than on record. I like Space Invader on the Laugh Track album, but this version here kicks it's ass into a thousand places.
I think a lot of the songs work better live but the vocals arent as strong live by some way (though not sure if hes affected by sound issues here). Hes not always in tune.His voice on the record sounds cleaner and more polished.
Wow is the audio bad for The National and actually most of what i've seen over the weekend.
Valid point.
Massively depends on the song in fairness. Some hes spot on but others he seems a way off. The Day I Die is one of my favourite National songs and thought he was a bit all over the place.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The National singer looks like the love child of Tom Hanks and Seth Rogan.I only know High Violet songs, never really listened to other stuff of theres in much detailWhich is probably a mistake on my part.
