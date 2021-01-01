« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88

Hazell

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #160 on: Today at 08:17:26 pm »
« Reply #160 on: Today at 08:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:13:40 pm
Oh and that ref can do one too.

;D First half he seemed to give a lot to them and second he seemed to give a lot to us, though I agree it was a penalty, we just don't see them given because as you say, we're conditioned to say 'he got his shot off'.

Gravenberch looks dead exciting, hope his injury isn't serious, once he gets into the swing of things, it's going to be fun.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #161 on: Today at 08:19:38 pm »
« Reply #161 on: Today at 08:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:13:40 pm
Ive never got why pens arent given for it. It doesnt matter if the player gets a shot away, if he gets clattered after hes shot, its still a foul in the same way a player is clattered outside the box after playing a pass. Never understood this but he got his shot off talk. Ive been conditioned to accept it so much though that at first I said never a pen ;D


This is it! Of course it's a foul, refs being too dumb to give them has got people convinced it isn't a foul.

Let a big player get injured in one of those scenarios and I do wonder wtf people would say.
"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #162 on: Today at 08:20:29 pm »
« Reply #162 on: Today at 08:20:29 pm »
Bajcetic looked immediately much better when he ventured into midfield. Hard to to imagine he is going not to be one up there as a first choice midfielder in time. MacAllister, Bajcetic, Sobo and Gravenberch. Supplemented with Jones, Elliot, Endo, Thiago is one hell of a strong set of midfield options
Samie

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:22:01 pm »
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:22:01 pm »
Jürgen Klopp confirms that Ryan Gravenberch just had a touch of cramp when he came off as it was the first time hes played extended minutes in a long time.
Red Beret

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #164 on: Today at 08:22:37 pm »
« Reply #164 on: Today at 08:22:37 pm »
Yeah, as much as I love the CL, this is an excellent competition for us to be in at this time. Not saying it's easy, or that our name is on the trophy - absolutely far from it - but after years of dealing with the likes of Atletico or Real and our confidence taking a battering, the pace in this group seems almost leisurely.
LiverBirdKop

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:23:18 pm »
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:23:18 pm »
The boys got it done. Hopefully a learning experience. I have a really good feeling about Gravenberch. Had moments where you could see how talented he is.

Samie

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:25:31 pm »
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:22:37 pm
Yeah, as much as I love the CL, this is an excellent competition for us to be in at this time. Not saying it's easy, or that our name is on the trophy - absolutely far from it - but after years of dealing with the likes of Atletico or Real and our confidence taking a battering, the pace in this group seems almost leisurely.

We battered Atletico home and away last time  we played them mate.  :P
Samie

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
Jurgen Klopp on Gravenberch:

"Ryan played a super game and was really decisive for us." Solid debut.
Wingman

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:29:21 pm »
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:29:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:48:02 pm
Incredible achievement when you look back at our previous managers like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Rafa, Gérad Houlier...

Well there were no group games in Shanklys or Paisleys time, and Fagan only managed for 2 seasons
Oldmanmick

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm »
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:31 pm
We battered Atletico home and away last time  we played them mate.  :P

I reckon we'd give Real Madrid a hiding now that we've got energy & class in the midfield.
Samie

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:35:20 pm »
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:35:20 pm »
Crosby Nick 128

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:38:17 pm »
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:53:31 pm
Draw in the other game in the group, USG 1 Toulouse 1.



Perfect (I think). Win our next two at home and hope for a couple more draws elsewhere and well be looking secure for first place.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:38:31 pm »
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 08:30:36 pm
I reckon we'd give Real Madrid a hiding now that we've got energy & class in the midfield.

I'd be happy if we didn't play them again for another 20 years. Horrible club and they just seem to have a voodoo over us.
Red Beret

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:39:12 pm »
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:31 pm
We battered Atletico home and away last time  we played them mate.  :P

There's nothing chilled about playing them though. It's like playing Everton, only they know what they're doing. :P
Nick110581

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:44:09 pm »
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:44:09 pm »
Mac / Grav / Dom be midfield of dreams
Bread

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm »
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm »
Exactly what I expected from that game. Difficult start due to playing conditions, a passionate home crowd and a disjointed XI, but eventually our quality shone through and we won relatively comfortably. I think we'd have moved up a gear had it stayed 1-0 or 1-1 for any longer than it was. Doak looked dangerous, Nunez and Diaz exerted their influence, Gravenberch showed glimpses of his high potential and Elliott looks more like a senior player every minute. Great finish by Salah too, although there'd certainly be eyebrows raised had the nutmeg not come off considering there were 2 men free at the back post for the easy tap in.

Only 2 real negatives for me; I don't like Bajcetic at RB at all, and he looked way more comfortable once he stepped into midfield. And whilst I'm not writing him off by any means, Endo's difficult start is enough to start casting a few doubts at his prospective Liverpool career, which I suppose is really unfair to say at this early stage, but hard to see where he gets minutes if we have Mac Allister, Jones, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch all fully fit.
stoopid yank

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:02:24 pm »
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:02:24 pm »
That field was already super soggy in the first half and then those cuntbuckets watered it at halftime.

Isn't there a Uefa official/rule in place to prevent that from happening? Or is the home side allowed to shithouse like that if they so choose?
Fromola

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm »
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:09 pm
Mac / Grav / Dom be midfield of dreams

3 cracking prospects but we need a natural holder in there to balance it.
Nick110581

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:08:40 pm »
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:06:26 pm
3 cracking prospects but we need a natural holder in there to balance it.

Depends on the opposition as they arent going to have much of the ball with those three around
TepidT2O

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
LASK are the highest ranked side in the group after us (I think) so thats our hardest game done.
John C

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:13:43 pm »
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:13:43 pm »
Steve McManaman just before half time when we're one nil down - "Liverpool should have been prepared for this, it should have been on their radar".

NO! No, you fucking curly-headed fuckwit, you moronic clueless gobsite. It's you that should have been prepared. It's you that should understand how football works and how so often European away games evolve after 90 minutes. 90 minutes you c*nt of an individual. All teams do it, Liverpool have mastered it for decades. You fucking tithead.

Did, McManaman, the soft twat ever consider that Liverpool FC * planned that whatever happens we'll probably score, 1 or 2. Even if we go behind. Did he think we didn't plan for the worse and we might have to bring other players on anytime throughout the game? Dur you fucking dolt.

What a fucking stupid statement. You stupid fucking dickhead Steve McManaman #LFC.

McManaman commentates like he's never played but he's only read a 6-years olds Penguin Ladybird book of football assuming the game is scripted joyfully throughout rather than a classic, drama filled Stephen King novel.
when it's scripted for the end.

Tonight, Steve McManaman out-did himself as being the most stupid prick in sports broadcasting, with a complete inability to plan, consider, assimilate a game of European football played by one of the Kings of the European football.


Alas though, once again, alas. Our halftime thread showed some posters on here to possess the same limited insight to the game.


* I'd like to think social media searches can find McManaman's ridiculous comments about LFC somewhere on this forum and not just out in the shitesphere.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:22:04 pm »
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:22:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:09:44 pm
LASK are the highest ranked side in the group after us (I think) so thats our hardest game done.

I reckon the Belgian side will have more about them. Didnt they make the QFs last year.
buttersstotch

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:22:21 pm »
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:22:21 pm »
I thought we started off very much as a team who had never played together and some players over eager to impress. So many mis-placed passes, but I think the pitch was the doing of that, so I can totally get that. Some really promising moments though and good minutes in the legs for a few players.

Salah and Szbo looked a class above when they came on. The game showed we have a really strong squad too. Like others have touched upon, this is a really good opportunity for us to develop some of our younger players in a way Arsenal did 2-3 years ago. I think if we win the group we avoid an extra play-off game too? So yeah, really important that we win this and hopefully that's our toughest game out of the way now.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:23:04 pm »
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:15:52 pm
Wolfgang Böck.....Maria Anna of Austria.......Mathias Kahler-Polagnoli.....Edgar Honetschläger....Frederic "Fritz" Austerlitz...Adolf Hitler, the Austrian-born German politician who was the dictator of Germany from 1933 until his suicide in 1945....can you hear me Adolf Hitler, the Austrian-born German politician who was the dictator of Germany from 1933 until his suicide in 1945.....your boys took a hell of a beating tonight...

Cant believe you left out Friitzl or have you just assumed he wont have the best Wi-Fi down there?
fiveways

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:13:43 pm

NO! No, you fucking curly-headed fuckwit, you moronic clueless gobsite.


 :lmao
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:23:52 pm »
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:23:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:13:43 pm
Steve McManaman just before half time when we're one nil down - "Liverpool should have been prepared for this, it should have been on their radar".

NO! No, you fucking curly-headed fuckwit, you moronic clueless gobsite. It's you that should have been prepared. It's you that should understand how football works and how so often European away games evolve after 90 minutes. 90 minutes you c*nt of an individual. All teams do it, Liverpool have mastered it for decades. You fucking tithead.

Did, McManaman, the soft twat ever consider that Liverpool FC * planned that whatever happens we'll probably score, 1 or 2. Even if we go behind. Did he think we didn't plan for the worse and we might have to bring other players on anytime throughout the game? Dur you fucking dolt.

What a fucking stupid statement. You stupid fucking dickhead Steve McManaman #LFC.

McManaman commentates like he's never played but he's only read a 6-years olds Penguin Ladybird book of football assuming the game is scripted joyfully throughout rather than a classic, drama filled Stephen King novel.
when it's scripted for the end.

Tonight, Steve McManaman out-did himself as being the most stupid prick in sports broadcasting, with a complete inability to plan, consider, assimilate a game of European football played by one of the Kings of the European football.


Alas though, once again, alas. Our halftime thread showed some posters on here to possess the same limited insight to the game.


* I'd like to think social media searches can find McManaman's ridiculous comments about LFC somewhere on this forum and not just out in the shitesphere.

The difference between him talking about RM and us is beyond parody.

Guy is a prick, as is Steven Warnock who should never ben on LFCtv
Tonyh8su

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:28:04 pm »
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:28:04 pm »
Thought it was a really bad game of ball but hard to play football on a pitch that bad.

All in all what matters is 3 points and minutes in legs.

Have to say I really really wanna win this competition this year.
