Steve McManaman just before half time when we're one nil down - "Liverpool should have been prepared for this, it should have been on their radar".



NO! No, you fucking curly-headed fuckwit, you moronic clueless gobsite. It's you that should have been prepared. It's you that should understand how football works and how so often European away games evolve after 90 minutes. 90 minutes you c*nt of an individual. All teams do it, Liverpool have mastered it for decades. You fucking tithead.



Did, McManaman, the soft twat ever consider that Liverpool FC * planned that whatever happens we'll probably score, 1 or 2. Even if we go behind. Did he think we didn't plan for the worse and we might have to bring other players on anytime throughout the game? Dur you fucking dolt.



What a fucking stupid statement. You stupid fucking dickhead Steve McManaman #LFC.



McManaman commentates like he's never played but he's only read a 6-years olds Penguin Ladybird book of football assuming the game is scripted joyfully throughout rather than a classic, drama filled Stephen King novel.

when it's scripted for the end.



Tonight, Steve McManaman out-did himself as being the most stupid prick in sports broadcasting, with a complete inability to plan, consider, assimilate a game of European football played by one of the Kings of the European football.





Alas though, once again, alas. Our halftime thread showed some posters on here to possess the same limited insight to the game.





* I'd like to think social media searches can find McManaman's ridiculous comments about LFC somewhere on this forum and not just out in the shitesphere.