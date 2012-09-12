Thought the starting line up was a bit fast and loose in terms of a team that hasn't played with each other! And it definitely showed, but I don't have any concerns. It was a bit disjointed and out of sync, but I was impressed with the energy, pressing and general industry shown by the lads. Bright sparks from most on show. It certainly wasn't laboured, and the perception of last year of a team with no legs constantly running through treacle was never on show here.



More time together, indeed further on into the season, and that starting lineup control it so much better. It was inevitable that we would score when we brought on more experienced heads that harnessed that energy. And sure enough, it was straightforward in the end.



Hope to see most of these lads on show again. More game time would be great, only downside was Gravenberch's injury. Hope its not serious and is more a case of cramp. Despite some sloppiness from lack of match practice, thought he showed a lot of promise - very direct, very forward and purposeful. Looks like another good signing in the making.