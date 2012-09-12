« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88  (Read 2885 times)

Online MJD-L4

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:50:40 pm »
Szoboszlai gets better & better the more I see him.

He's going to be an absolute beast for us!
Offline kezzy

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:51:15 pm »
Job done and 3 points is all that matters.  That was one of the worst pitches Ive ever seen so hopefully we come away from there with no injuries. On to West Ham. 
Online NarutoReds

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:51:50 pm »
Was starting to breathe calmly when Diaz scored. He's one of our game changers.

And loved it when Tsimikas was faking a dive once the striker touched him from behind during a corner. Haahahhaha!!

Take that you gang of rough!!! Hahaahha.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:52:02 pm »
Bajcetic is top class, superb timing in his tackling and he reads the game really well. Plays like he's been running a midfield for years
Online stockdam

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:52:45 pm »
Very strange penalty decision which Im obviously delighted with. Great strike by Nunez.

I thought Bajcetic struggled at times but Joe settled into the game quickly. Tsimikas has a habit of holding onto the ball too long and I wasnt impressed tonight.

 Gravenberch had some good moments and will get better when he finds his confidence. Szoboszlai is a fantastic player.

Virgil had a good game.

Mo is Mo..we are blessed to have such a star. He is world class.
Offline garumn

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:53:24 pm »
Job done, lovely to see Bajcetic get a run out. Also enjoyed Tsimikas getting a game and Doak starting. This is what these group games are about.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:53:31 pm »
Draw in the other game in the group, USG 1 Toulouse 1.

Offline kezzy

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:52:02 pm
Bajcetic is top class, superb timing in his tackling and he reads the game really well. Plays like he's been running a midfield for years

Totally agree.   Stepped into midfield a couple of times in the second half and we automatically looked better as soon as he did. 
Online DangerScouse

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:54:03 pm »
That'll do reds.
Online B0151?

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:54:32 pm »
Of course we are a cut above but that's a huge game for them they're giving their all in whereas we have half the team making their first start of the season. Good to get the win.
Online mattD

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:55:18 pm »
Thought the starting line up was a bit fast and loose in terms of a team that hasn't played with each other! And it definitely showed, but I don't have any concerns. It was a bit disjointed and out of sync, but I was impressed with the energy, pressing and general industry shown by the lads. Bright sparks from most on show. It certainly wasn't laboured, and the perception of last year of a team with no legs constantly running through treacle was never on show here.

More time together, indeed further on into the season, and that starting lineup control it so much better. It was inevitable that we would score when we brought on more experienced heads that harnessed that energy. And sure enough, it was straightforward in the end.

Hope to see most of these lads on show again. More game time would be great, only downside was Gravenberch's injury. Hope its not serious and is more a case of cramp. Despite some sloppiness from lack of match practice, thought he showed a lot of promise - very direct, very forward and purposeful. Looks like another good signing in the making.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:53:31 pm
Draw in the other game in the group, USG 1 Toulouse 1.

If we do the job at Anfield in the next two group games, first place is in the bag already. The other three teams are pretty much at the same level, they'll all take points off each other.
Online Dim Glas

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Thatll do. Good to see players get some minutes in. 

The pitch was a bit of a mess wasnt it? Cutting up like mad. Also the ref was hilariously bad at times.

 
Online jonnypb

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:56:35 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 07:53:59 pm
Totally agree.   Stepped into midfield a couple of times in the second half and we automatically looked better as soon as he did.

Once hes got a few more minutes under his belt and when TAA is back, I can see him being the first choice No.6 for us for the time being.
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Really depressing being in the UEFA cup instead of the real tournament. Did enough to win.
Online NarutoReds

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:53:31 pm
Draw in the other game in the group, USG 1 Toulouse 1.
That gives us more chance to come first in the group.

Of course, it won't be strolling in the park.
Online red1977

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:57:41 pm »
The bloke singing on the microphone/megaphone out of tune by himself for about 5 minutes was excruciating.
Online B0151?

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:56:14 pm
Thatll do. Good to see players get some minutes in. 

The pitch was a bit of a mess wasnt it? Cutting up like mad. Also the ref was hilariously bad at times.
Him letting Gravenberch get absolutely smashed into like the first minute no yellow or even talking to sort of set the tone didn't it
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:58:13 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 07:50:40 pm
Szoboszlai gets better & better the more I see him.

He's going to be an absolute beast for us!
He and Gravenberch as 8s will do lots of damage to teams in the League
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:58:18 pm »
Quote
Darwin Núñez so far this season:

- 4 Starts
- 3 Goals
- 4 Assists
Online Fitzy.

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Bit like a tricky FA Cup tie away from home against a lively lower league side.

Bad pitch, scratchy lineup and a good atmosphere.

I do think theres mitigation for the problems we saw in the first half - mostly the pitch.
Online vicar

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:59:23 pm »
it goes without saying that Mo is incredible, just a cut above, but Szoboszlai is a fantastic player.
Online shank94

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:59:23 pm »
Never in doubt we would overpower them and that is a good feeling to have
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:59:39 pm »
Did we play the box formation in the second half? Seems like we struggle more when we play the box system.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
A penalty is awarded for a foul in the box, no stipulation on position of the ball
Online Eeyore

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #145 on: Today at 08:00:10 pm »
Midfield was understandably a mess first half with basically three strangers and absolutely no cohesion. Really good in game management from Klopp again to turn things around again. Big decision ahead regarding who becomes the de facto 6 going forward.

If he can stay fit I would be tempted to give Bajcetic a run at 6, seems to have grown every time I see him and has pretty much everything required to become a Klopp style 6.   
Online Fitzy.

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:57:27 pm
Really depressing being in the UEFA cup instead of the real tournament. Did enough to win.
Cheer up  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm »
https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1704927233779843379

Quote
All 6 of Darwin Núñez's assists for Liverpool have been for Mo Salah.

It's only the third time an #LFC player has had 6 consecutive assists all for the same teammate in the Premier League era, along with Collymore for Fowler (1996-1997) and Heskey for Owen (2001-2002).
Online RedG13

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:00:23 pm »
Started off slow picked up after half time.
Excellent win away from home. Changed sided going have some struggles, good win dominate away from home.
Online stockdam

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:58:58 pm
Bit like a tricky FA Cup tie away from home against a lively lower league side.

Bad pitch, scratchy lineup and a good atmosphere.

I do think theres mitigation for the problems we saw in the first half - mostly the pitch.

Agree that the pitch was a factor. The uncertain bounces made it hard to control the ball.
Online vicar

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:58:58 pm
Bit like a tricky FA Cup tie away from home against a lively lower league side.

Bad pitch, scratchy lineup and a good atmosphere.

I do think theres mitigation for the problems we saw in the first half - mostly the pitch.

Ref was a bit shit too.

I have to say, that although the Diaz one is probably a pen by the rules, I can't recall them being given for a foul after the player has shot. Well lets put it this way, Tierney isn't giving it us!
Online Eeyore

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:02:21 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:59:39 pm
Did we play the box formation in the second half? Seems like we struggle more when we play the box system.

I think it is a conscious decision to start with a 3-2 build-up and then switch to a double pivot and push the right back on as the space opens up.
Online redgriffin73

Re: UEFA CUP: LASK 1 v 3 Liverpool Flecker 13 Darwin 56 (p) Diaz 63 Salah 88
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:03:46 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:01:05 pm
Ref was a bit shit too.

I have to say, that although the Diaz one is probably a pen by the rules, I can't recall them being given for a foul after the player has shot. Well lets put it this way, Tierney isn't giving it us!

Mancs got one in the league a couple of years or so back and everyone fell over themselves to explain why it should be given. Can't think of any others.
