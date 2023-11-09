Played a few games of Zombies. Haven't got a fucking clue what i'm doing, but it's great for ranking weapons up.
I also haven't got a clue about how I'm unlocking things in the Armoury, I'll choose something to unlock, I can't not see what I have to do unlock, but yesterday I got my covert boots and Ghost perk.
SVA 545, been using that today and it's ridiculous OP, the range on the thing with the long barrell is amazing, it was my favourite gun in the Beta but inconsistent, but in the game it's a laser and the TTK bursting it is so lethal, it's my favourite gun right now.