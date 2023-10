I usually don't play the Zombie part of the game.



But will give the Zombie warzone version a go.





https://www.youtube.com/v/XzFMPWwRUSE



From all accounts it’s going to be quite decisive. For new players or those considered “casual” amongst the zombies community they might like it, and especially if they like DMZ without pvp. For those more hardcore or more attuned with the story from Black Ops Cold War, it’ll be alright but there are worries that it’ll become stale quite quickly, and most Zombies fans want a classic round based with a tricky main Easter egg to complete and feel like they’ve achieved something.I’m looking forward to it though, it does look fun but I’m quite invested in the Zombies storyline as well and I hope they do something to continue it. Good times though.