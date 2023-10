They NEED to bring it back to 2 teams, and you all wore similar stuff in a match.But because they make so much money from operators (which in a first person game blows my mind that people want to purchase these skins) everyone can wear what they want on any team, and when a big skin comes out, half the lobby are using it.Also they should reduce the classes to 2 attachments, pick 10, remove the 1000 attachments and bring the games back to how it used to be.But that's just me