Author Topic: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III  (Read 243 times)

Offline Graeme

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« on: September 21, 2023, 04:21:45 pm »
Amazing opportunity here for them to being next-gen capability alongside one of the best multiplayer map line-ups in the history of Call of Duty. I really hope they don't fuck it up.

Afghan
Derail
Estate
Favela
Karachi
Highrise
Invasion
Quarry
Rundown
Rust
Scrapyard
Skidrow
Sub Base
Terminal
Underpass
Wasteland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu9c0pxahig
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #1 on: September 21, 2023, 04:56:47 pm »
All the early indications look good, zombies coming back too.
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #2 on: September 24, 2023, 09:43:51 pm »
So happy these legendary maps are back.

Sub Base, Skidrow, Highrise, Favela, Derail and Rundown are the maps i'm really excited about, i had OG MW2 on PS3 and 360, it's the greatest online game i've ever played.

I haven't been this excited for a new CoD in years, if they could relax SBMM then this could put CoD multiplayer back to greatness.



Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #3 on: September 25, 2023, 10:13:38 am »
I still play the OG MW2 on occasion, if you're lucky enough to get a lobby without hackers is still an absolute blast.  Don't think they've ever bettered the maps.
Offline Graeme

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #4 on: September 25, 2023, 10:20:44 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 25, 2023, 10:13:38 am
Don't think they've ever bettered the maps.

Completely agree. There are several maps in that list above that have never been bettered in any CoD game since.
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:30:49 pm »
Was watching some games last night of Multiplayer, Favela looks amazing.

Only saw Highrise and Fevala but they look spot on.

Nice to a more fluid movement back, i have read that you can't cancel the slide with jumping like on MW2019.

New Warzone map looks very Verdansk inspired.

Looks like the CoD we remember fondly is coming back.

Map Voting: Map Voting returns between matches, giving players greater autonomy over their gameplay experience.

Classic Minimap: Series veterans should be right at home with the classic minimap, wherein red dots appear on the map to temporarily show the position of enemies who fire unsuppressed weapons.

Dead Silence: Persistent silent movement returns in the form of boots that can be equipped in ones Loadout, offering stealth advantages to those seeking a low profile.

Increased Health: Core Multiplayer health is being increased to 150 points, thus increasing the Time-to-Kill (TTK).

In addition to this, slide canceling and reload canceling are also returning. This will increase the gameplay speed of Modern Warfare 3 compared to this year's Modern Warfare 2. Tactical Sprint duration is also increased along with strafe speed.


From what we can see so far, it seems as though Modern Warfare 3 will be bringing back a lot of features that the community have wished for, and it will definitely make fans happy.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pr0cpSS4Egs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pr0cpSS4Egs</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:40:30 pm by RedSince86 »
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:41:14 pm »
I'll wait to see what the Beta plays like tonight.

New map looks like an improvement over Al Mazrah but still feels like Al Mazrah is that makes sense, like a reskinned more built up version.

I just wish they'd change the UI, it's so ugly and just not intuitive to navigate.

Then again this game was supposed to be an expansion till we got next year's COD but they've changed it to a full release so I get why it looks similar but they are charging 70 quid for 15 year old maps essentially.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:43:46 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:23:08 pm »
Looked so good last night, the movement is back, the old maps look good.

Can't wait to jump on this eve.
Offline Trada

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:34:59 pm »
Just played a bit of ground war there was so much lag, made it almost unplayable maybe I was just unlucky.

enjoyed a bit of mosh pit it was strange playing the Mansion map again, feels like years since I last played that map.
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm »
It's fantastic so far, loving the movement of it, such a different pace to MW2, especially with no aim down sights delay on slide.

Striker and Rival-9 are my favorite guns so far.

First time playing Fevala tonight and was just grinning, missed this map so much, it's so perfect.

Haven't played Estate yet, it keeps getting outvoted. ;D

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:39:01 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm
It's fantastic so far, loving the movement of it, such a different pace to MW2, especially with no aim down sights delay on slide.

Striker and Rival-9 are my favorite guns so far.

First time playing Fevala tonight and was just grinning, missed this map so much, it's so perfect.

Haven't played Estate yet, it keeps getting outvoted. ;D
That's what ruined Call of Duty MP for me personally, players constantly sliding, jumping round corners, slide "cancelling" etc etc.
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:22:27 am »
Seems Battle Rage got a huge nerf in the last 6-7 hours from reading on Reddit.

Also if you hit level 20 you get a Blueprint Striker and Operator unlocked.
