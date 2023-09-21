Was watching some games last night of Multiplayer, Favela looks amazing.



Only saw Highrise and Fevala but they look spot on.



Nice to a more fluid movement back, i have read that you can't cancel the slide with jumping like on MW2019.



New Warzone map looks very Verdansk inspired.



Looks like the CoD we remember fondly is coming back.



Map Voting: Map Voting returns between matches, giving players greater autonomy over their gameplay experience.



Classic Minimap: Series veterans should be right at home with the classic minimap, wherein red dots appear on the map to temporarily show the position of enemies who fire unsuppressed weapons.



Dead Silence: Persistent silent movement returns in the form of boots that can be equipped in ones Loadout, offering stealth advantages to those seeking a low profile.



Increased Health: Core Multiplayer health is being increased to 150 points, thus increasing the Time-to-Kill (TTK).



In addition to this, slide canceling and reload canceling are also returning. This will increase the gameplay speed of Modern Warfare 3 compared to this year's Modern Warfare 2. Tactical Sprint duration is also increased along with strafe speed.





From what we can see so far, it seems as though Modern Warfare 3 will be bringing back a lot of features that the community have wished for, and it will definitely make fans happy.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pr0cpSS4Egs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pr0cpSS4Egs</a>