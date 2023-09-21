Personally the rates themselves aint hurting me yet as my mortgage is fixed until May 2026 at 1.5% but Im stacking as much as I can now so I can pay off a chunk of the mortgage when our fix ends, otherwise the increase in payments will be horrendous.



From a selfish point of view, been benefitting from the increased rates on savings, but with less than a year to go on my mortgage deal... could do with rates to start dropping soon.



Not sure we will see them falling anytime soon, we are probably one set of bad numbers from inflation or wage growth away from a further rise



About time after 14 successive rises! People with mortgages who haven't got a decent fix deal, or for those coming out of one need a bit of a break.Nice, hopefully by then the interest rates will be at a more 'normal' level of around 3%. A friend is in a similar position, mortgage rate of 1.8% fixed for another 18 months but they were overpaying the mortgage. Told them that was daft when savings rates are higher than their mortgage rate. They've since opened an instant access account paying over 5% interest and putting as much money as they can into it and then also drip feeding into regular saver accounts that are paying 6% and 7% interest. Can then use that money to pay off a chunk when the fix deal ends.Most banks have already forecast their saving accounts to reflect the interest rates for into next year. Probably not going to be much movement on any savings rates, or nothing noticeable anyway if you've got one of the decent rates on offer at the minute. Not sure the rates will start dropping anytime soon though if your mortgage ends in less than a yearIf inflation continues to drop and the BoE rate stablises, then maybe in 12-18 months we'll see better mortgage rates and offers.I'd be very surpised if we don't see another couple of 0.25% rises in the near future.