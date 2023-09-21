« previous next »
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
UK interest rates
« on: September 21, 2023, 11:05:28 am »
Announcement due in an hour.

Who thinks they will stick or twist? My guess is one last hike to truly dampen down the ecomony.

I know there's a quite a few people that look at macro economics (most of you are in the fuel prices thread) and thought it would be good to tease you into a new area.

I suspect a reasonable number of people \ businesses are already hurting, but plenty more have fixes ending next year which will really hurt (self confessed, that includes me).

Do businesses have similar fixes for borrowing?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,237
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #1 on: September 21, 2023, 11:21:09 am »
There will be one more rise today I think.

My suspicion is that rates will start to come down sooner then people think, next Summer is my guess. Growth will be shit as its been for the last 13 years and I cant see that changing anytime soon so rates will need to come down soonish.

Personally the rates themselves aint hurting me yet as my mortgage is fixed until May 2026 at 1.5% but Im stacking as much as I can now so I can pay off a chunk of the mortgage when our fix ends, otherwise the increase in payments will be horrendous.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #2 on: September 21, 2023, 12:03:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 21, 2023, 11:21:09 am
There will be one more rise today I think.

My suspicion is that rates will start to come down sooner then people think, next Summer is my guess. Growth will be shit as its been for the last 13 years and I cant see that changing anytime soon so rates will need to come down soonish.

Personally the rates themselves aint hurting me yet as my mortgage is fixed until May 2026 at 1.5% but Im stacking as much as I can now so I can pay off a chunk of the mortgage when our fix ends, otherwise the increase in payments will be horrendous.

Good job we aren't investment bankers!  Rates held.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,591
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #3 on: September 21, 2023, 12:18:19 pm »
Hold on a very tight 5-4 vote.

Feels like the right decision to me, although I could see the arguments both ways.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,667
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #4 on: September 21, 2023, 12:54:19 pm »
Fuck off Andrew Bailey, you useless c*nt.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,747
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #5 on: September 21, 2023, 01:48:57 pm »
From a selfish point of view, been benefitting from the increased rates on savings, but with less than a year to go on my mortgage deal... could do with rates to start dropping soon.
Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,591
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #6 on: September 21, 2023, 02:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 21, 2023, 01:48:57 pm
From a selfish point of view, been benefitting from the increased rates on savings, but with less than a year to go on my mortgage deal... could do with rates to start dropping soon.

Not sure we will see them falling anytime soon, we are probably one set of bad numbers from inflation or wage growth away from a further rise
Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • JFT97
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #7 on: September 21, 2023, 02:39:26 pm »
About time after 14 successive rises!  People with mortgages who haven't got a decent fix deal, or for those coming out of one need a bit of a break.

Quote from: west_london_red on September 21, 2023, 11:21:09 am
Personally the rates themselves aint hurting me yet as my mortgage is fixed until May 2026 at 1.5% but Im stacking as much as I can now so I can pay off a chunk of the mortgage when our fix ends, otherwise the increase in payments will be horrendous.

Nice, hopefully by then the interest rates will be at a more 'normal' level of around 3%.  A friend is in a similar position, mortgage rate of 1.8% fixed for another 18 months but they were overpaying the mortgage.  Told them that was daft when savings rates are higher than their mortgage rate.  They've since opened an instant access account paying over 5% interest and putting as much money as they can into it and then also drip feeding into regular saver accounts that are paying 6% and 7% interest. Can then use that money to pay off a chunk when the fix deal ends.

Quote from: Elmo! on September 21, 2023, 01:48:57 pm
From a selfish point of view, been benefitting from the increased rates on savings, but with less than a year to go on my mortgage deal... could do with rates to start dropping soon.

Most banks have already forecast their saving accounts to reflect the interest rates for into next year.  Probably not going to be much movement on any savings rates, or nothing noticeable anyway if you've got one of the decent rates on offer at the minute.  Not sure the rates will start dropping anytime soon though if your mortgage ends in less than a year  :-\  If inflation continues to drop and the BoE rate stablises, then maybe in 12-18 months we'll see better mortgage rates and offers.

Quote from: filopastry on September 21, 2023, 02:21:13 pm
Not sure we will see them falling anytime soon, we are probably one set of bad numbers from inflation or wage growth away from a further rise

I'd be very surpised if we don't see another couple of 0.25% rises in the near future.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,237
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #8 on: September 21, 2023, 02:52:19 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on September 21, 2023, 02:39:26 pm

Nice, hopefully by then the interest rates will be at a more 'normal' level of around 3%.  A friend is in a similar position, mortgage rate of 1.8% fixed for another 18 months but they were overpaying the mortgage.  Told them that was daft when savings rates are higher than their mortgage rate.  They've since opened an instant access account paying over 5% interest and putting as much money as they can into it and then also drip feeding into regular saver accounts that are paying 6% and 7% interest. Can then use that money to pay off a chunk when the fix deal ends.


Yeah, thats exactly what Im doing. Prior to this deal when my mortgage was at 2.5% and savings rates were like 1% I had next to nothing saved, whatever extra I had I used to overpay my mortgage but right now it makes zero sense.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #9 on: September 21, 2023, 03:31:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on September 21, 2023, 02:21:13 pm
Not sure we will see them falling anytime soon, we are probably one set of bad numbers from inflation or wage growth away from a further rise

Agree.

A couple of my friends are selling up and downsizing, rather than pay the extortionate rates.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #10 on: September 22, 2023, 08:58:49 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 21, 2023, 03:31:38 pm
Agree.

A couple of my friends are selling up and downsizing, rather than pay the extortionate rates.

How are they finding house prices behaving? They seem to be coming down a bit, or at least not rocketing like they were.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #11 on: September 22, 2023, 10:57:59 am »
I'm paying over £700 more a month in mortgage (tracker of 1.25% over base). It's fucking crippling us.

No government help available, though  >:(

As Martin Lewis explained a few weeks back, it's a small proportion of the population being massively fucked-over by the interest rate rises. A big chunk have no mortgages and of the ones who do, over half are on fixed rates. These are all untouched and spending freely. Those on trackers or SVR's are being [hugely] disproportionately hammered.

It's why interest rates are too blunt a tool to control inflation (and why Keynesian theory of economic control pisses all over Freidmanite monetarism)



A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • ***JFT97***
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #12 on: September 22, 2023, 11:28:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 22, 2023, 10:57:59 am
I'm paying over £700 more a month in mortgage (tracker of 1.25% over base). It's fucking crippling us.

No government help available, though  >:(

As Martin Lewis explained a few weeks back, it's a small proportion of the population being massively fucked-over by the interest rate rises. A big chunk have no mortgages and of the ones who do, over half are on fixed rates. These are all untouched and spending freely. Those on trackers or SVR's are being [hugely] disproportionately hammered.

It's why interest rates are too blunt a tool to control inflation (and why Keynesian theory of economic control pisses all over Freidmanite monetarism)
That's fucking scandalous.  :no
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • JFT97
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #13 on: September 22, 2023, 12:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 22, 2023, 10:57:59 am
I'm paying over £700 more a month in mortgage (tracker of 1.25% over base). It's fucking crippling us.

No government help available, though  >:(

As Martin Lewis explained a few weeks back, it's a small proportion of the population being massively fucked-over by the interest rate rises. A big chunk have no mortgages and of the ones who do, over half are on fixed rates. These are all untouched and spending freely. Those on trackers or SVR's are being [hugely] disproportionately hammered.

It's why interest rates are too blunt a tool to control inflation (and why Keynesian theory of economic control pisses all over Freidmanite monetarism)

My fixed mortgage ended earlier this year and I wasn't sure what to do.  I ended up going onto a tracker which was 0.3% above the base rate.  At the time that seemed the right thing to do, the BoE rate at the time was 3.5% and the best fix was 4.8%.  Things seemed to have settled after the truss fiasco and they were predicting that the rates would peak around 4.5% which was down from what they said after Truss destroyed everything overnight.  I'm sure the Government and Financial institutes gave this false sense of security on purpose for a few months to get as many people onto tracker mortgages so that when they raise the rates it will help inflation more.  Like you say too many people are unaffected by the rate rises which doesn't help bring inflation down.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #14 on: September 22, 2023, 01:32:27 pm »
I think they are saying over a million people's fixed rate ends next year. I suppose that's still a fairly small proportion of the population.
I think some are already trying to save in the hope that  will see them through the worst of it.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,237
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #15 on: September 22, 2023, 01:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 22, 2023, 10:57:59 am
I'm paying over £700 more a month in mortgage (tracker of 1.25% over base). It's fucking crippling us.

No government help available, though  >:(

As Martin Lewis explained a few weeks back, it's a small proportion of the population being massively fucked-over by the interest rate rises. A big chunk have no mortgages and of the ones who do, over half are on fixed rates. These are all untouched and spending freely. Those on trackers or SVR's are being [hugely] disproportionately hammered.

It's why interest rates are too blunt a tool to control inflation (and why Keynesian theory of economic control pisses all over Freidmanite monetarism)



Those of us on fixed rates will get hit eventually dont forget, but as with most things these days it disproportionately hits younger and working aged people while older folk get off relatively lightly.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #16 on: September 22, 2023, 09:33:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 22, 2023, 01:49:19 pm
Those of us on fixed rates will get hit eventually dont forget, but as with most things these days it disproportionately hits younger and working aged people while older folk get off relatively lightly.

Yeah it's coming for all of us over the next 2-3 years. My fix as a FTB ends at the end of the year and I'm looking at £250-300 increase a month. You'd imagine BoE rates will stay at circa 5% for a couple of years. Not sure we will any mortgage rates beginning with a 3 for a while. When you factor in most people remortgaging will have inetrested rates under 2% there's going to be a big shock factor for a lot of households.

Imo the bigger problem in our economy is we have a nation addicted to credit living lifestyles and luxuries lots of people can't afford, especially in the middle earning bracket. I'm probably slightly guilty of this too tbf.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,237
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #17 on: September 22, 2023, 11:14:24 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on September 22, 2023, 09:33:50 pm
Yeah it's coming for all of us over the next 2-3 years. My fix as a FTB ends at the end of the year and I'm looking at £250-300 increase a month. You'd imagine BoE rates will stay at circa 5% for a couple of years. Not sure we will any mortgage rates beginning with a 3 for a while. When you factor in most people remortgaging will have inetrested rates under 2% there's going to be a big shock factor for a lot of households.

Imo the bigger problem in our economy is we have a nation addicted to credit living lifestyles and luxuries lots of people can't afford, especially in the middle earning bracket. I'm probably slightly guilty of this too tbf.

Obviously it depends on how much equity you have, that plays a big part in what interest rate you pay too but I wouldnt be surprised if we see mortgage rates starting with a 3 within two years. Once this bout of inflation is over I cant see economic growth being at the level that it can support 5% interest rates and they will have to come down to something lower.

And completely agree on the last point, we want everything now as a country, cant afford it so we put it on credit. New cars used to rare and something only wealthy people bought, now every person in their 20s seems to be driving around in a new car they have on either credit or a lease. Then you have things like Klarna where even small purchases can be bought using credit. The days when people only borrowed money to buy a house seem to be long gone.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #18 on: September 23, 2023, 03:55:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 22, 2023, 11:14:24 pm
New cars used to rare and something only wealthy people bought, now every person in their 20s seems to be driving around in a new car they have on either credit or a lease.

I work in the car industry. We had one of the group's financial auditors in the office the other day and he was saying that there's no movement on Used cars across the group, as they can get lower payments on New cars. I don't understand it myself, I'm just a techie, but I do sometimes wonder where all the £500 rustbuckets that new drivers used to own as a first car have gone.

The wider point is very valid. People have gotten used to lifestyles that are perhaps no longer sustainable. New clothes & shoes, expensive holidays, all that. It's tough to give up.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #19 on: September 23, 2023, 05:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 23, 2023, 03:55:42 pm
I work in the car industry. We had one of the group's financial auditors in the office the other day and he was saying that there's no movement on Used cars across the group, as they can get lower payments on New cars. I don't understand it myself, I'm just a techie, but I do sometimes wonder where all the £500 rustbuckets that new drivers used to own as a first car have gone.

The wider point is very valid. People have gotten used to lifestyles that are perhaps no longer sustainable. New clothes & shoes, expensive holidays, all that. It's tough to give up.

At least it can be given up if needs must but when you're barely scraping the absolute minimum there's nothing left to give up bar life itself 😕
Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #20 on: September 23, 2023, 08:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 23, 2023, 03:55:42 pm
I work in the car industry. We had one of the group's financial auditors in the office the other day and he was saying that there's no movement on Used cars across the group, as they can get lower payments on New cars. I don't understand it myself, I'm just a techie, but I do sometimes wonder where all the £500 rustbuckets that new drivers used to own as a first car have gone.

The wider point is very valid. People have gotten used to lifestyles that are perhaps no longer sustainable. New clothes & shoes, expensive holidays, all that. It's tough to give up.

It's PCP deals surely on the car industry. People can get a brand new car every 3 years, or you can lease a model via a 3rd Party. You can pretty much pay the same vs the full cost of a new car if getting a loan out etc. - it's a slight trap as it creates a bit of a false economy.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,019
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #21 on: September 26, 2023, 12:45:06 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on September 23, 2023, 08:42:44 pm
It's PCP deals surely on the car industry. People can get a brand new car every 3 years, or you can lease a model via a 3rd Party. You can pretty much pay the same vs the full cost of a new car if getting a loan out etc. - it's a slight trap as it creates a bit of a false economy.
that's what I've done for my last two cars, took out two 2 year leases, the first one cost me £130 a month for a Citroen C4 Aircross - 10,000 miles per year, CoVid hit 6 months into the deal so only ended up doing about 9000 across the two years.

That one went back and took out another, best deal I could get on a similar car was on a DS3 Crossback, 2 years and 8000 miles per year and it cost me £220 a month. Deal is up in November and it's going back and I'm not bothering with another as can't really justify it based on the mileage I now do for work and the missus inherited her Dad's Vauxhall earlier this year.

It's timed quite well as my mortgage is increasing by a similar amount next month.
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #22 on: September 26, 2023, 09:16:34 am »
Fun fact*
Ford motor company make more money out of finance than actually selling cars.

*Not fact checked. I did read it a while ago too, so may have been true at one point . Not even sure how you split the two things up.  I've never really been tempted with new cars (other than when I had a work incentive that more or less paid for it) due to the massive depreciation, some of the offers do look highly tempting, but that little fact has helped me .  I wonder if cars are now priced in a way to help the finance arms make money.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,237
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #23 on: September 26, 2023, 09:24:30 am »
I remember being told the same fact at university by a lecturer 20 years ago (I think he was specifically talking about Ford) so Id say theres some truth to it, German manufacturers made money regardless because of the premium they charge I remember him also saying.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #24 on: October 10, 2023, 09:35:27 pm »
Imf saying we're looking likely to have the highest rates for the longest of any of the G7 .  Winning without winning .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,880
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #25 on: October 11, 2023, 07:35:07 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on September 23, 2023, 08:42:44 pm
It's PCP deals surely on the car industry. People can get a brand new car every 3 years, or you can lease a model via a 3rd Party. You can pretty much pay the same vs the full cost of a new car if getting a loan out etc. - it's a slight trap as it creates a bit of a false economy.

Last PCP we did they were going to offer me nothing towards my next deal even though my car was well under the mileage they based the balloon payment. The dealer said to my face, the secondhand market is tough and my car was niche and difficult to sell.

I disagreed and bought out the car. I listed it privately and it sold in a week for 3k more than the final payment. Bought the next car on private finance.

Ive also since read that converse to popular opinion, niche cars (less common colours and body types) are easier to sell and hold their value better. So if anyone tries to put you off an outrageous colour because youll never be able to sell it on theyre wrong.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #26 on: October 11, 2023, 07:48:50 am »
Unless you are trying to sell a red car in Everton.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,237
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #27 on: October 11, 2023, 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 10, 2023, 09:35:27 pm
Imf saying we're looking likely to have the highest rates for the longest of any of the G7 .  Winning without winning .

I dont personally buy the IMF report on our rates being this high for another 5 years, the damage that would cause would kill off inflation sooner than that.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #28 on: October 11, 2023, 12:11:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 11, 2023, 11:24:11 am
I dont personally buy the IMF report on our rates being this high for another 5 years, the damage that would cause would kill off inflation sooner than that.

Did they say that though?  I think they are saying they are at a high now, and will come down (not by much admittedly). But will remain high (5% ish) for about 5 years.
Compared to 4% ish for 3 years for other economies .  Admittedly those figures are from memory.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #29 on: October 11, 2023, 12:30:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 11, 2023, 12:11:09 pm
Did they say that though?  I think they are saying they are at a high now, and will come down (not by much admittedly). But will remain high (5% ish) for about 5 years.
Compared to 4% ish for 3 years for other economies .  Admittedly those figures are from memory.

Yep.

Things are going to be like this, for a while.  People need to adjust to the new reality.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #30 on: October 11, 2023, 01:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 11, 2023, 12:30:13 pm
Yep.

Things are going to be like this, for a while.  People need to adjust to the new reality.
I don't think interest rates of 4-5% should be particularly problematic.  The problem is that we've arrived at them through desperation and on the back of property prices (and mortgages and rents) being wildly out of sync with average earnings.  If there'd been a gradual rise from the post-Global financial crash levels of 0% to 5% then it would have naturally kept the property market more in check and allowed people to build up that financial resilience.

As it stands I'm not sure a significant proportion of people can adjust to the new reality.  Cutting back, putting things off, making essential purchases on credit, borrowing from usury loan providers etc. is only sustainable for so long.  Home owners without mortgages are sheltered to some extent but everyone else is either getting hammered or will do in the next few years.

Sunak and Hunt will be thanking their lucky stars when they lose the next election as they're clueless on how to sort this one out.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #31 on: October 11, 2023, 02:04:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 11, 2023, 01:59:50 pm
I don't think interest rates of 4-5% should be particularly problematic.  The problem is that we've arrived at them through desperation and on the back of property prices (and mortgages and rents) being wildly out of sync with average earnings.  If there'd been a gradual rise from the post-Global financial crash levels of 0% to 5% then it would have naturally kept the property market more in check and allowed people to build up that financial resilience.

As it stands I'm not sure a significant proportion of people can adjust to the new reality.  Cutting back, putting things off, making essential purchases on credit, borrowing from usury loan providers etc. is only sustainable for so long.  Home owners without mortgages are sheltered to some extent but everyone else is either getting hammered or will do in the next few years.

Sunak and Hunt will be thanking their lucky stars when they lose the next election as they're clueless on how to sort this one out.



Tell that to the people on trackers and who are due to remortgage soon  ;)

I agree people are going to be struggling for many years.  It'll be interesting to see how Labour deals with it.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 01:29:13 pm »
No change again today , not really a surprise.

I read something the other day, suggesting we should look at the value of our houses in dollars. As that's the benchmark by which everything should be measured. And as the pound has weakened significantly over the past few years, our houses have lost a lot of value.

Personally, I don't think of that as a sensible argument.  The value of my house as a multiple of my income seems a more useful metric, although income obviously fluctuates.  The value of the house in multiples of McCheesburgers might be a better way to look at it from an inflation linked perspective.  Just curious to see how other people view these things.  *McCheesburgers is interesting as they are fairly stable, inflation linked. And should be US influenced, but I am not convinced they are particularly.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 02:38:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:29:13 pm
No change again today , not really a surprise.

I read something the other day, suggesting we should look at the value of our houses in dollars. As that's the benchmark by which everything should be measured. And as the pound has weakened significantly over the past few years, our houses have lost a lot of value.

Personally, I don't think of that as a sensible argument.  The value of my house as a multiple of my income seems a more useful metric, although income obviously fluctuates.  The value of the house in multiples of McCheesburgers might be a better way to look at it from an inflation linked perspective.  Just curious to see how other people view these things.  *McCheesburgers is interesting as they are fairly stable, inflation linked. And should be US influenced, but I am not convinced they are particularly.
Be careful, you're in danger of pulling back the curtain on the grand illusion!  Homeowners in the UK like to think they're better off as their homes have increased in value almost endlessly for decades but they're not really.

They are relatively speaking better off than renters, or people trying to get onto the ladder with worse wage to house price ratios.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,237
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 05:12:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:38:03 pm
Be careful, you're in danger of pulling back the curtain on the grand illusion!  Homeowners in the UK like to think they're better off as their homes have increased in value almost endlessly for decades but they're not really.

They are relatively speaking better off than renters, or people trying to get onto the ladder with worse wage to house price ratios.

Your better off as a home owner when prices are rising until you want or need to move house, then your no better off because the house your buying has gone up as much as the one you own.

And if you have kids you actually care about and they are looking to buy their first house, then they are obviously screwed.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 06:53:36 pm »
bit of relief it didn't go up again today. I'm on a tracker which is .99 above base rate so I am at 6.24%. I am interest only which is good as I don't think I would have been able to afford the monthly payments otherwise.

The tracker has been decent for me for the most part so didn't want to fix when I had the chance but probably should have with hindsight.

alf a pound of braeburns!

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 06:58:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:38:03 pm
Be careful, you're in danger of pulling back the curtain on the grand illusion!  Homeowners in the UK like to think they're better off as their homes have increased in value almost endlessly for decades but they're not really.

They are relatively speaking better off than renters, or people trying to get onto the ladder with worse wage to house price ratios.
I'm not trying to figure out if it's better to rent or to own. And I guess it's obvious house price movements don't affect what you can afford if you move. Great for downsizing I suppose.
It's just whether measureing the value in dollars makes any sense. I know I brought it up, but now I can't really see it does.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 08:40:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:58:14 pm
I'm not trying to figure out if it's better to rent or to own. And I guess it's obvious house price movements don't affect what you can afford if you move. Great for downsizing I suppose.
It's just whether measureing the value in dollars makes any sense. I know I brought it up, but now I can't really see it does.

I dont think it does either.

Unless you are going to buy your next house outside of the uk market. Otherwise the relative (possible $ loss) value of yours wont matter, as the property youre buying will have suffered a similar relative loss (or gain).


Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:29:30 am »
Yeah. Not so much thinking in terms of value should I move house. More how much of it is an illusion. Typically I don't give two hoots. But I get dragged into conversations about property prices and if doing work adds value. Just interested that there might be a batter way to view it . But I don't think there is. Inflation linked price is probably the only interesting thing.  And could money used on an upgrade be invested better elsewhere.  Which is tricky as there. Is generally utility associated with the upgrade.  Anyway. Way off topic. Thanks for putting my mind at ease folks .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
