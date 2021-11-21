« previous next »
Author Topic: UK interest rates  (Read 93 times)

UK interest rates
« on: Today at 11:05:28 am »
Announcement due in an hour.

Who thinks they will stick or twist? My guess is one last hike to truly dampen down the ecomony.

I know there's a quite a few people that look at macro economics (most of you are in the fuel prices thread) and thought it would be good to tease you into a new area.

I suspect a reasonable number of people \ businesses are already hurting, but plenty more have fixes ending next year which will really hurt (self confessed, that includes me).

Do businesses have similar fixes for borrowing?
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:21:09 am »
There will be one more rise today I think.

My suspicion is that rates will start to come down sooner then people think, next Summer is my guess. Growth will be shit as its been for the last 13 years and I cant see that changing anytime soon so rates will need to come down soonish.

Personally the rates themselves aint hurting me yet as my mortgage is fixed until May 2026 at 1.5% but Im stacking as much as I can now so I can pay off a chunk of the mortgage when our fix ends, otherwise the increase in payments will be horrendous.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:25:52 am »
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:21:09 am
There will be one more rise today I think.

My suspicion is that rates will start to come down sooner then people think, next Summer is my guess. Growth will be shit as its been for the last 13 years and I cant see that changing anytime soon so rates will need to come down soonish.

Personally the rates themselves aint hurting me yet as my mortgage is fixed until May 2026 at 1.5% but Im stacking as much as I can now so I can pay off a chunk of the mortgage when our fix ends, otherwise the increase in payments will be horrendous.

Good job we aren't investment bankers!  Rates held.
Re: UK interest rates
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:18:19 pm »
Hold on a very tight 5-4 vote.

Feels like the right decision to me, although I could see the arguments both ways.
