In my (unfortunate) experience the "gammon outrage" was reserved exclusively for those from South Asia or Eastern Europe.
Statistics show that these are among the most common nationalities of migrants to the UK, with Poland the most common, but in second place it's actually the Republic or Ireland. India and Romania are 3rd/4th, followed interestingly by Italy, Portugal and Spain, before Pakistan in eighth.
Growing up in a working class small town though, the prevalence of the P word was unfortunately strong, mostly wrongly attributed to anyone with South Asian heritage. Negative opinions on immigrants from Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain are nowhere near as loud.
Again might just be my experience, but suddenly Albanians are a massive target for right wing shit slinging?
It's like they can't even decide who to be angry about. Or why.