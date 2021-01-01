Another example of how Brexit opened our eyes. I suppose it has nothing to do with politics either. it's more down to personality.Gammons are mostly negative people, miserable bas... who go through life always thinking the worst in people. they have held the same flawed cynical views all their lives and get angry when people disagree as they know the score. always have done all their lives so everyone else is talking shite.Gammons are like a good cheese, it has to mature before it becomes a proper Gammon, older the Gammon is the more miserable and cynical the Gammon gets.Gammons seem to have gone into hibernation over the last few yrs but there is one who keeps popping up in one of the latest TV advertisements.Little girl playing football in her back ally not harming anyone. this is too much for the Gammon. he can't resist the miserable urge to react so storms out of his back yard into the ally and shouts"You can't play here"Now I am in no doubt, don't know the man, never spoken to him but he shows all the signs of a mature Gammon.