Topic: Gammons!  (Read 363 times)

Andy @ Allerton!

Gammons!
Yesterday at 09:08:10 pm
Surely we need a thread for these inbred, racist, right-wing, wankstain looking c*nts?

Something not to do with politics, but these arseholes might be an interesting thread

Inspired by the fuckwits I've heard on James O'Brien

I like him, but he refuses to label the Red Wall racists as gammons...


As always mods. But might be interesting to see without derailing the political threads..
oldfordie

Re: Gammons!
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm
Another example of how Brexit opened our eyes. I suppose it has nothing to do with politics either. it's more down to personality.

Gammons are mostly negative people, miserable bas... who go through life always thinking the worst in people. they have held the same flawed cynical views all their lives and get angry when people disagree as they know the score. always have done all their lives so everyone else is talking shite.

Gammons are like a good cheese, it has to mature before it becomes a proper Gammon, older the Gammon is the more miserable and cynical the Gammon gets.
 
Gammons seem to have gone into hibernation over the last few yrs but there is one who keeps popping up in one of the latest TV advertisements.
Little girl playing football in her back ally not harming anyone. this is too much for the Gammon. he can't resist the miserable urge to react so storms out of his back yard into the ally and shouts
"You can't play here"
Now I am in no doubt, don't know the man, never spoken to him but he shows all the signs of a mature Gammon.  :)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Gammons!
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm

I think they should all be boiled.
kavah

Re: Gammons!
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
With a fried egg and a pineapple ring. Bloody lovely. Havent had it for ages  ;D
Qston

Re: Gammons!
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:14:07 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
With a fried egg and a pineapple ring. Bloody lovely. Havent had it for ages  ;D

Communist !

I see gammons as people who hanker after a vision of Britain/England that hasn`t existed for 90 years. They think everywhere should be like a hovis advert, and anyone who doesn't share that view, or fit into their vision is to be lamented.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Gammons!
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:22:17 am
He wants his country back

stoa

Re: Gammons!
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:35:22 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:22:17 am
He wants his country back

So he can eat the other half?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Gammons!
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:04:53 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:14:07 am
Communist !

I see gammons as people who hanker after a vision of Britain/England that hasn`t existed for 90 years. They think everywhere should be like a hovis advert, and anyone who doesn't share that view, or fit into their vision is to be lamented.
Or like an idyllic rural village from an old black and white episode of the Avengers, and we should all look and dress like Steed and Mrs. Peel. Everything should also actually be in black and white - that is the way they see things after all.
rob1966

Re: Gammons!
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:22:02 am
I'm so glad my Dad fucked off when I was 13, so that I never got raised with his fucking gammon views. My missus is still friends on FB with him and I read some of his rants the other day, he's a fucking embarrassment. And his sisters wonder why me and my brother don't bother with him.
Jwils21

Re: Gammons!
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:33:11 am
In my (unfortunate) experience the "gammon outrage" was reserved exclusively for those from South Asia or Eastern Europe.

Statistics show that these are among the most common nationalities of migrants to the UK, with Poland the most common, but in second place it's actually the Republic or Ireland. India and Romania are 3rd/4th, followed interestingly by Italy, Portugal and Spain, before Pakistan in eighth.

Growing up in a working class small town though, the prevalence of the P word was unfortunately strong, mostly wrongly attributed to anyone with South Asian heritage. Negative opinions on immigrants from Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain are nowhere near as loud.

Again might just be my experience, but suddenly Albanians are a massive target for right wing shit slinging?

It's like they can't even decide who to be angry about. Or why.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Gammons!
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:55:05 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:33:11 am


It's like they can't even decide who to be angry about. Or why.
It really doesn't matter. The important thing is to be angry, to stay angry, and to be very loud and aggressive about it or you're not a real man. Though in the sub-titles underneath, it says, 'I don't understand anyfing so I'll disguise my ignorance by pretending to be angry about something they don't understand then they'll fink I'm clever'.

Isn't there a scene in Rebel Without a Cause where someone says, "What are you rebelling against kid", and he says, "Whatya got"? It's a bit like that. They're thick, and that's what really makes them angry.
