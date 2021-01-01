Draw I guess wouldn't be that bad but then there's real pressure for the rest of the group games. They've gone strong too which suggests they know that as well.
Sadly, Rodgers is out of his depth at Champions League level.Only ever managed 2 wins out of 20 games in the competition.One of them was with Liverpool, a last minute winner, 9 years back.
Genuinely baffled by that decision. I agree it wasn't a penalty but how on earth it got pulled back instead of the corner is mad.
Brighton getting destroyed, but they've now got a pen for handball thanks to a VAR intervention.Edit: - No Penalty, foul given before the handball.
BBC:Right, what's happened here is it was deemed a handball. The referee did the whole VAR gesture and pointed to the spot. But it was decided there was a foul before then. So the penalty wasn't given.
That's not right, the penalty was never given.
Reality check for the Seagulls this...
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
