« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October  (Read 22579 times)

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 06:07:37 pm »
Back to back goals for Marseille
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,103
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:36 pm
Draw I guess wouldn't be that bad but then there's real pressure for the rest of the group games. They've gone strong too which suggests they know that as well.

Left back is injured so playing Lamptey there
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,748
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 06:10:28 pm »
Brighton getting destroyed, but they've now got a pen for handball thanks to a VAR intervention.

Edit: - No Penalty, foul given before the handball.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,103
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 06:11:49 pm »
Brighton penalty check but not given

Play stopped at corner for Marseille then a FK in area 😬
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 06:12:40 pm »
Some Spurs feel there as the ref says foul but the TV says penalty lmao
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 06:13:14 pm »
Genuinely baffled by that decision. I agree it wasn't a penalty but how on earth it got pulled back instead of the corner is mad.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,144
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 11:10:10 am
Sadly, Rodgers is out of his depth at Champions League level.

Only ever managed 2 wins out of 20 games in the competition.

One of them was with Liverpool, a last minute winner, 9 years back.
Celtic played well last night, easily deserved at least a draw, guy on the wing Maeda is very good up until end product, they missed a few chances too.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,149
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 06:14:04 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 06:13:14 pm
Genuinely baffled by that decision. I agree it wasn't a penalty but how on earth it got pulled back instead of the corner is mad.

Foul by Hecke.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 06:14:26 pm »
BBC:

Right, what's happened here is it was deemed a handball. The referee did the whole VAR gesture and pointed to the spot. But it was decided there was a foul before then. So the penalty wasn't given.

Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,144
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 06:15:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:10:28 pm
Brighton getting destroyed, but they've now got a pen for handball thanks to a VAR intervention.

Edit: - No Penalty, foul given before the handball.
Ex Saudi and Villa players scoring for Marseille.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,149
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 06:15:18 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 06:14:26 pm
BBC:

Right, what's happened here is it was deemed a handball. The referee did the whole VAR gesture and pointed to the spot. But it was decided there was a foul before then. So the penalty wasn't given.



That's not right, the penalty was never given.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 06:18:23 pm »
Right. I understand. So VAR could only intervene in case of a penalty. Which the referee said it was. But then he overruled VAR and said it was actually foul before. And the only thing he could do within the rules after agreeing with it being a penalty was to bring it back.

Kafka-esque.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,184
  • Truthiness
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 06:18:39 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:15:18 pm
That's not right, the penalty was never given.
So Brighton got lucky with that decision. They might have gone 3-0 down had Marseilles scored from that corner  :P
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
  • Red since '64
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm »
Is it time to talk about Welbecks first touch.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,021
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 06:24:10 pm »
Reality check for the Seagulls this...
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,478
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 06:27:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:24:10 pm
Reality check for the Seagulls this...

The last few weeks in general. They would have expected to drop off after losing some key players in summer, but this would be their 4th loss in 5
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 