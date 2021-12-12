« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October  (Read 20699 times)

As Tariq Panja said on twitter, great day for Saudi Arabia, being awarded the 2034 World Cup and winning their first Champions League match on the same day.
Ironic that the player subbed on for big Nat Phillips is the one majorly at fault for that Lazio goal.
If city dont win the CL this season il eat my hat. Every single team ive seen in it look bang average.
wtf. I have been living under a rock I guess. Had no clue about the 2034 world club. What a god damn joke.
They haven't won the 2034 WC. Bidding only began yesterday. If there's any justice it should be awarded to Australia/New Zealand after being ripped off previously.
At the moment it's just a confirmed bid.  So far the only confirmed bid.

I'm holding out hope it will go to the combined Australia and New Zealand bid.  FIFA like to use the excuse of taking the world cup to new places so hopefully an Oceania bid will be seen as preferable to another from the middle east so soon after the Qatar world cup.  Realistically though money will talk and we'll have another blood world cup to ignore the best we can.
Will they change the football calendar to suit them as well i presume
You'll forgive me if I don't think fans singing feed the scousers coming from a Thatcher fucked city also are 'proper'

They buzzing with their new masters to a man aswell

Also I'm not sure why Paris fans should be set apart like that?
The team that used to be Newcastle are no more a traditional club with proper fans than Rotherham or Rochdale.
The current team that use the Newcastle name are scum, and are no better than the teams owned by Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
"Paris"  :puke2
Thank fuck Mbappe is nowhere near Liverpool. Shithouse, half hearted player.

And Gordon, what more can you say.....proper little diving c*nt.  :no
