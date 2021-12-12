wtf. I have been living under a rock I guess. Had no clue about the 2034 world club. What a god damn joke.



At the moment it's just a confirmed bid. So far the only confirmed bid.I'm holding out hope it will go to the combined Australia and New Zealand bid. FIFA like to use the excuse of taking the world cup to new places so hopefully an Oceania bid will be seen as preferable to another from the middle east so soon after the Qatar world cup. Realistically though money will talk and we'll have another blood world cup to ignore the best we can.