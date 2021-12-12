« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October  (Read 19382 times)

Online Jetmir M.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 08:57:08 pm »
I am flabbergasted by this.

How on earth is that NOT handball?!?!?!

Even if it was a deflection, I thought the rules stated it is handball for the offensive phase. On this one the ball traveled around 25 yards and the first point of contact wad his arm?!

I am gonna be a broken record here, but football is truly and utterly dead. The game is a shitshow of the highest order.

Fuck UEFA, fuck FIFA, fuck FA, and fuck every suit man who for they own greee ruined what once was a beautiful game.

Ohh and fuck everyone who threw toys out of the pram regarding the Super League.

The super league cannot happen soon enough!


Online gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 08:57:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:54:29 pm
Bruno just whacked him on the back of the head?
Nothing in it, according to Jerbeige Jenas.
Online CS111

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 08:57:55 pm »
Newcastle players embarrassing really, celebrating a slide tackle and jeering up the crowd after 20 mins in a CL group game, like seriously get a grip of yourselves
Will they parade with their kids after the game.
Alot of Football is becoming embarrassing little by little.
Online rushyman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 08:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:50:29 pm
I can't see anyone stopping Man City from winning another CL. The competition is so weak this season.

Who cares

I hope they equal United before they disappear back into the mist. They won't be winning 6
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 08:58:26 pm »
I'm not watching any of these games. Not very interested.

But I'm already getting nauseous at the post match wanking over Saudi Arabia beating Qatar.

PSG aren't even a big club. They've been in as many Champions League finals as Spurs, Bayer Leverkusen and Deportivo La Coruna.
Their only European success has been the equivalent to what West Ham won last season. 
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 08:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 08:57:08 pm
I am flabbergasted by this.

How on earth is that NOT handball?!?!?!

Even if it was a deflection, I thought the rules stated it is handball for the offensive phase. On this one the ball traveled around 25 yards and the first point of contact wad his arm?!

I am gonna be a broken record here, but football is truly and utterly dead. The game is a shitshow of the highest order.

Fuck UEFA, fuck FIFA, fuck FA, and fuck every suit man who for they own greee ruined what once was a beautiful game.

Ohh and fuck everyone who threw toys out of the pram regarding the Super League.

The super league cannot happen soon enough!

Just another form of greed.
Online rushyman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 08:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 08:57:08 pm
I am flabbergasted by this.

How on earth is that NOT handball?!?!?!

Even if it was a deflection, I thought the rules stated it is handball for the offensive phase. On this one the ball traveled around 25 yards and the first point of contact wad his arm?!

I am gonna be a broken record here, but football is truly and utterly dead. The game is a shitshow of the highest order.

Fuck UEFA, fuck FIFA, fuck FA, and fuck every suit man who for they own greee ruined what once was a beautiful game.

Ohh and fuck everyone who threw toys out of the pram regarding the Super League.

The super league cannot happen soon enough!




So to recap

Fuck the world ?
Offline johnybarnes

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 08:59:15 pm »
Dunno how you lot have the energy to complain about the ref/VAR - I'm spent.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 08:56:25 pm
Didn't Guimaraes just punch him in the back of the head there? Wasn't much contact but the intent was there. Then again, who knows these days.
I'm sure the referee didn't want to jeopardise his upcoming trip to referee the next Al Hilal match.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 09:00:07 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:57:55 pm
Newcastle players embarrassing really, celebrating a slide tackle and jeering up the crowd after 20 mins in a CL group game, like seriously get a grip of yourselves
Will they parade with their kids after the game.
Alot of Football is becoming embarrassing little by little.

Anthony Gordon was channeling his inner Bolasie there. Learned from the best.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 09:00:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:49:07 pm
Had a feeling Newcastle would get out of this group, PSG are a waste of time.

People got far too excited about this group.  Dortmund are all over the place and dont have a good coach, I woudnt be surprised  if they finish bottom. PSG are a shit show, just not a special team, at all.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:00:07 pm
Anthony Gordon was channeling his inner Bolasie there. Learned from the best.
In the words of Groundskeeper Willie, "I'd like to wound that Mr Gordon".
Online rushyman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 09:01:51 pm »
VAR there and you don't give a red for someone punching someone in the head 😂😂

European refs. Best in the world
Online OkieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 09:03:06 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:57:55 pm
Newcastle players embarrassing really, celebrating a slide tackle and jeering up the crowd after 20 mins in a CL group game, like seriously get a grip of yourselves
Will they parade with their kids after the game.
Alot of Football is becoming embarrassing little by little.

It shows how unserious they are. It is an event to them, not a competition. They have no ambition of winning it.

First time we were in it after almost a decade we go to the final. Got there by blowing teams away.
Newcastle has a long way to go to get rid off that small club mentality.
Online tubby

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 09:03:12 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:01:51 pm
VAR there and you don't give a red for someone punching someone in the head 😂😂

European refs. Best in the world

Seriously.  All this talk of bringing European refs in because they're better than what we have.  They're just as bad, but we see less of them, that's all.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 09:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:00:49 pm
People got far too excited about this group.  Dortmund are all over the place and dont have a good coach, I woudnt be surprised  if they finish bottom. PSG are a shit show, just not a special team, at all.

Dortmund look as if they haven't recovered even now from that horror show at the end of the season.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 09:04:02 pm »
Patric of Lazio looking like a Lost Boy out there.
Online GBF

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 09:04:08 pm »
Up the toon army! So we now know how Mkebab is on a cold rainy night up north 😃
Online rushyman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 09:06:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:03:12 pm
Seriously.  All this talk of bringing European refs in because they're better than what we have.  They're just as bad, but we see less of them, that's all.

I watch a lot

They're absolutely abysmal. Esp La Liga
Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 09:06:29 pm »

'Bruno Guimaraes punching Ugarte in the back of the head' - https://twitter.com/TotalDembouz/status/1709659255127584922
