Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #960 on: Today at 10:01:02 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:25:18 pm
Has Onana ever played in goal before this season? He always looks lost.

Has Onana every watched a goalie before this season? He always looks like hes new to the role entirely
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #961 on: Today at 10:01:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:59:51 pm
For the Europa League? For sure, it's going to be tight. Can't lose away at Copenhagen.
I hope they at least make Europa so we can batter them in that again.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #962 on: Today at 10:02:10 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:01:16 pm
I hope they at least make Europa so we can batter them in that again.

They'll be throwing the Copenhagen games just to make sure they avoid us or Brighton ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #963 on: Today at 10:02:13 pm
5 defeats in last 7 games.  :lmao :lmao They are dog shit.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #964 on: Today at 10:02:17 pm
Feck me, they weren't this bad under Ole. They need to rehire Ole ASAP  ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #965 on: Today at 10:02:32 pm
Needed a good laugh. Much appreciated, United and Arsenal.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #966 on: Today at 10:04:15 pm
Onana reminds me of an outfield player who's had to go between the sticks because the real goalkeeper was sent off and all the subs where already used up.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #967 on: Today at 10:04:26 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:58:40 pm
oh you missed a good one. ;D
Same here, only caught the last 5 mins  :duh
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #968 on: Today at 10:04:31 pm
Oh and Arsenal lost!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #969 on: Today at 10:05:17 pm
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #970 on: Today at 10:06:09 pm
Bald Fraud at the wheel
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #971 on: Today at 10:06:22 pm
What a crying fucking shame its not us in this comp.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #972 on: Today at 10:06:31 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 10:02:17 pm
Feck me, they weren't this bad under Ole. They need to rehire Ole ASAP  ;D
they have this remarkable knack of making a worse appointment every time they sack someone. Just when you think it couldn't get any worse, it does!

Could Haag be the modern day Tommy Docherty?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #973 on: Today at 10:07:12 pm
Isn't that guy that scored against Arsenal some kind of sex pest?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #974 on: Today at 10:07:34 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:06:22 pm
What a crying fucking shame its not us in this comp.
yep, a waste of two places having Arsenal and United in it, three when you add in Newcastle!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #975 on: Today at 10:08:22 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:07:12 pm
Isn't that guy that scored against Arsenal some kind of sex pest?
TP own goal?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #976 on: Today at 10:12:07 pm
Ferdinand and scholes are not pleased  :lmao :lmao
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #977 on: Today at 10:12:49 pm
.
RB Salzburg 0 - 2 Real Sociedad; 5 minute highlights:  https://ourmatch.me/03-10-2023-salzburg-vs-real-sociedad

Union Berlin 2 - 3 SC Braga; 12 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/03-10-2023-union-berlin-vs-sporting-braga

Copenhagen 1 - 2 Bayern; 9 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/03-10-2023-copenhagen-vs-bayern-munich

Lens 2 - 1 Arsenal; 10 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/03-10-2023-lens-vs-arsenal

Inter Milan 1 - 0 Benfica; 8 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/03-10-2023-inter-vs-benfica

Manchester United 2 - 3 Galatasaray; 15 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/03-10-2023-manchester-united-vs-galatasaray

Napoli 2 - 3 Real Madrid; 10 minute highlights: tba

PSV Eindhoven 2 - 2 Sevilla; 17 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/03-10-2023-psv-eindhoven-vs-sevilla
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #978 on: Today at 10:13:24 pm
If Galatasaray had beaten Copenhagen a couple of weeks ago United would almost certainly be going out
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
Reply #979 on: Today at 10:15:02 pm
This presenter has never been a visiting fan at OT.
Shes amazed that the Gala Fans are still in the stadium.
The Manc Plod wont let them out until the Mancs have all got on the tram - for their own safety!
