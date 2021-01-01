« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October  (Read 14278 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,501
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #760 on: Today at 08:23:19 pm »
Hilarious all round that goal
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,303
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:23:51 pm »
ARF!
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,207
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:24:15 pm »
Got a Napoli, Benfica, Arsenal treble on the go tonight.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,793
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:25:10 pm »
Bollocks, missed the goal! An Onana special then?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,501
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:13:10 pm
Anyone else remember the unexpected joy of Gala knocking United out of a slightly new look European Cup/Champions League before it got to the group stages back in the early to mid 90s. A 3-3 draw at Old Trafford  and then all that Welcome to Hell stuff and I think Cantona fighting a Turkish policeman. Lovely stuff.
I was thinking about it earlier. Theyve come a long way in 30 years
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,470
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:25:18 pm »
Has Onana ever played in goal before this season? He always looks lost.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,303
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:26:10 pm »
Cracking goal from Lens.
Logged
AHA!

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,996
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:25:10 pm
Bollocks, missed the goal! An Onana special then?
Dalot special with Onana side sauce
Logged

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:26:50 pm »
First away goal Gala have scored in the CL since 2015
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,102
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:27:16 pm »
Big Willy Wilfred Zaha, always rated him
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,725
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:28:35 pm »
And Real Madrid equalise.  Lovely finish from Vini.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,793
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #771 on: Today at 08:29:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:26:45 pm
Dalot special with Onana side sauce

The usual then :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,879
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:30:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:20:55 pm
Kepa clanger unsurprisingly

Never realised he was at Real.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,470
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #773 on: Today at 08:31:56 pm »
Burnley leading against Luton
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,725
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #774 on: Today at 08:35:33 pm »
Bellingham makes it 2-1, strolled through about 4 players, awful defending.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:35:57 pm »
bellingham scores again
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,793
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #776 on: Today at 08:37:49 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:35:57 pm
bellingham scores again

His stock has really risen since he signed for Real Madrid.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,470
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #777 on: Today at 08:38:34 pm »
Saka off injured, been doubtful recently for a few games but still starting and now injured ahead of the City game at the weekend
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,277
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #778 on: Today at 08:38:42 pm »
Bellingham is special. What a player!
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,303
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #779 on: Today at 08:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:37:49 pm
His stock has really risen since he signed for Real Madrid.
Different gravy, isnt he?
Logged
AHA!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,793
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #780 on: Today at 08:40:21 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:39:07 pm
Different gravy, isnt he?

Indeed :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,996
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #781 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm »
and I thought Bellingham would be bang average at Real
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,725
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #782 on: Today at 08:41:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:40:27 pm
and I thought Bellingham would be bang average at Real

maybe football isnt for you elsewhere :lmao
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,018
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 3rd - 5th October
« Reply #783 on: Today at 08:42:38 pm »
Arsenal getting loads of injuries this season.

Saka and Martenelli out at weekend.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 