Crosby Nick never fails.
Anyone else remember the unexpected joy of Gala knocking United out of a slightly new look European Cup/Champions League before it got to the group stages back in the early to mid 90s. A 3-3 draw at Old Trafford and then all that Welcome to Hell stuff and I think Cantona fighting a Turkish policeman. Lovely stuff.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Bollocks, missed the goal! An Onana special then?
Dalot special with Onana side sauce
Kepa clanger unsurprisingly
bellingham scores again
His stock has really risen since he signed for Real Madrid.
Different gravy, isnt he?
and I thought Bellingham would be bang average at Real
