West Ham losing so less chance of Moyes resting players.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The thing is as well you're putting yourself on the back foot losing the first game and then you're chasing it for the rest of the group stage. Brighton as well, they need to be beating Athens given the other teams in the group and they're resting a lot of players.West Ham make 9 changes as well (of course as they're playing us).Obviously we made loads as well which could have backfired but we have the depth in midfield and attack now to carry it, plus it was Virg and Konate coming back into the side at the back.
West Ham losing to a dessert.
Are Brighton resting players ? Dunk and Ferguson are injured
I hope thats not Milly down this long is it? Ive just turned it on
Well, he's made 7 changes from United game.
Pedro goes down very easily.
For the second ? Its a clear penalty
Ref is shocking in the Brighton match. Laptey taken out there and nothing. Pen was clear as well.
Another shit dive from a Brighton player.
Lamptey ?
Lamptey dived.
Clearly taken out and the 2nd penalty was a clear penalty as well.
Yeah, terrible dive.
It wasnt though. Assume you dislike Brighton ?
