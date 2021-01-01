« previous next »
Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #680 on: Today at 09:12:25 pm
:lmao that freekick
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #681 on: Today at 09:15:19 pm
Milner injured.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #682 on: Today at 09:16:41 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:10:46 pm
West Ham losing so less chance of Moyes resting players.

West Ham losing to a dessert.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #683 on: Today at 09:17:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:09:47 pm
The thing is as well you're putting yourself on the back foot losing the first game and then you're chasing it for the rest of the group stage. Brighton as well, they need to be beating Athens given the other teams in the group and they're resting a lot of players.

West Ham make 9 changes as well (of course as they're playing us).

Obviously we made loads as well which could have backfired but we have the depth in midfield and attack now to carry it, plus it was Virg and Konate coming back into the side at the back.

Are Brighton resting players ?

Dunk and Ferguson are injured
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #684 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm
I hope thats not Milly down this long is it? Ive just turned it on
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #685 on: Today at 09:18:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:16:41 pm
West Ham losing to a dessert.
Its only a trifling matter.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #686 on: Today at 09:19:28 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:17:17 pm
Are Brighton resting players ?

Dunk and Ferguson are injured

Well, he's made 7 changes from United game.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #687 on: Today at 09:20:51 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:18:33 pm
I hope thats not Milly down this long is it? Ive just turned it on

Oh its an Athens player. I just saw someone say Milner was injured when I logged in there and assumed
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #688 on: Today at 09:21:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:19:28 pm
Well, he's made 7 changes from United game.

They played more of a second string there and schooled them. No March or the LB.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #689 on: Today at 09:22:58 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:19:28 pm
Well, he's made 7 changes from United game.

They rested players in the United game.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #690 on: Today at 09:26:05 pm
Another pen for Brighton
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #691 on: Today at 09:26:25 pm
Another Brighton penalty.

Ref having a nightmare.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #692 on: Today at 09:26:35 pm
2-2
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #693 on: Today at 09:27:51 pm
Ben Davies for Rangers
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #694 on: Today at 09:28:09 pm
Pedro goes down very easily.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #695 on: Today at 09:28:45 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:28:09 pm
Pedro goes down very easily.

For the second ? Its a clear penalty
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #696 on: Today at 09:30:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:28:45 pm
For the second ? Its a clear penalty

For both, made a meal of them.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #697 on: Today at 09:30:50 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:28:09 pm
Pedro goes down very easily.

Enjoying that swingers tour to Benidorm?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #698 on: Today at 09:31:51 pm
Another shit dive from a Brighton player.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #699 on: Today at 09:32:19 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:31:56 pm
Ref is shocking in the Brighton match. Laptey taken out there and nothing. Pen was clear as well.

Lamptey dived.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #700 on: Today at 09:32:40 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:31:51 pm
Another shit dive from a Brighton player.

Lamptey ?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #701 on: Today at 09:32:48 pm
Ref is shocking in the Brighton match. Laptey taken out there and nothing. Pen was clear as well.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #702 on: Today at 09:33:19 pm
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #703 on: Today at 09:33:25 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:32:19 pm
Lamptey dived.

Clearly taken out and the 2nd penalty was a clear penalty as well.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #704 on: Today at 09:33:55 pm
West Ham winning 2-1 now.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #705 on: Today at 09:34:13 pm
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #706 on: Today at 09:34:19 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:33:25 pm
Clearly taken out and the 2nd penalty was a clear penalty as well.

Watch the Lamptey one again, it was a dive. Second one was a pen as was the first but he goes down so easily both times.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #707 on: Today at 09:34:33 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:33:19 pm
Yeah, terrible dive.

It wasnt though.

Assume you dislike Brighton ?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #708 on: Today at 09:34:56 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:34:33 pm
It wasnt though.

Assume you dislike Brighton ?

No?
