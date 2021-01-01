The dodgy announcers on dazn too, were desperate to find something good to say about Yernited but couldn't. it was endless. the pen Alan Smith "Ohhh. Just because it hits his hand. It is away from his body but, thats harsh".
Martin Taylor would have been proud.
You knew it was coming when buddy does his scripted pre game ramble on and he says "blah blah blah two giants of the game to sell, um er ah, set. set. the pulses racing" Awesome subliminal error
and sell it they did but nobody's buying that stuff. United are dire and Bayern didn't even have to try, and didn't for large parts of the game.