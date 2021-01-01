That was just hilarious from start to finish. Casimero with the old step on the ball hit the deck hard and spasmodically wave a leg at it trick was my favourite. i use that one a lot myself.The mancs are probably going to take hope from the way they bored the opposition almost to death with unrelenting shitness. Untill the next game starts and they cant anymore of course.i would like it noted for the record that i was amongst the very first to clearly register the fact that Onana couldn't stop a bottle of wine if you gave him two corks. He's starting to give Pickfords alligator arms a pretty good flap for their money. It could only get better if Maguire ran off the bench or out of the stands and yelled demonstratively right in his face. That would be great lets hope it comes to pass someday soon.Its gonna be a great manc watching season. That whole thing could fall right apart.