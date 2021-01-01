« previous next »
Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:01:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:58:17 pm
Funny as fuck that Fletch trying to get all worked up about the Mancs, they're fucking shite

My manc supporting mates thought they played well...  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:01:47 pm
My manc supporting mates thought they played well...  ;D

Did the post save more than Onana?
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:01:47 pm
My manc supporting mates thought they played well...  ;D

My missus only saw the 2nd half, she's called them fucking shite and has fucked off to bed. She's in a weird mood anyway tonight, so this just made her worse.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm
Did the post save more than Onana?

Should have kept De Gea, this fella is fucking shite and cost £47m :lmao
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm
Did the post save more than Onana?

If it wasn't for a pen and a GK error, they would have won, apparently... I mean, that's football eh.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:06:31 pm
Scholes is probably the most honest United pundit.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
Should have kept De Gea, this fella is fucking shite and cost £47m :lmao

De Gea is still available too. ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm
UEFAs flagship competition looks great with a 6 times winner not in it and Saudicastle and the Mancs stinking it out
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
De Gea is still available too. ;D

Fucking love it if they re-signed him ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm
That was just hilarious from start to finish. Casimero with the old step on the ball hit the deck hard and spasmodically wave a leg at it trick was my favourite. i use that one a lot myself.  ;D The mancs are probably going to take hope from the way they bored the opposition almost to death with unrelenting shitness. Untill the next game starts and they cant anymore of course. 

i would like it noted for the record that i was amongst the very first to clearly register the fact that Onana couldn't stop a bottle of wine if you gave him two corks. He's starting to give Pickfords alligator arms a pretty good flap for their money. It could only get better if Maguire ran off the bench or out of the stands and yelled demonstratively right in his face. That would be great lets hope it comes to pass someday soon. 

Its gonna be a great manc watching season. That whole thing could fall right apart.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
De Gea is still available too. ;D

They could play both De Gea to use his hands and Onana to use his feet they would be unbeatable
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
They're expecting to batter copenhagen and galatasaray and finish 2nd, they'll get their eyes wiped
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
They're expecting to batter copenhagen and galatasaray and finish 2nd, they'll get their eyes wiped
Yeah. Ive got a feeling we might meet them in the Europa league.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
Did we make fun of Eddie Howe yet for his stupid statement that "a pitch is a pitch" as the excuse why he didn't have the team come early and get acclimated to Milan's ground?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:22:06 pm
The dodgy announcers on dazn too, were desperate to find something good to say about Yernited but couldn't. it was endless. the pen Alan Smith "Ohhh. Just because it hits his hand. It is away from his body but, thats harsh".  :lmao Martin Taylor would have been proud.

You knew it was coming when buddy does his scripted pre game ramble on and he says   "blah blah blah two giants of the game to sell, um er ah, set. set. the pulses racing"   Awesome subliminal error

and sell it they did but nobody's buying that stuff. United are dire and Bayern didn't even have to try, and didn't for large parts of the game.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 10:45:33 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
They could play both De Gea to use his hands and Onana to use his feet they would be unbeatable

MU will be lobbying the PL to change the sub rules so it can be like ice hockey. deGea saves it, Onana subs on to clear it, then deGea comes back on.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm
Just catching up on the highlights now -- how the fuck is Joselu not only at Madrid but their only centre forward?!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm
Hoping PSV and Lens are really shit in Arsenal's group because fuck Sevilla dropping down  ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Today at 01:09:04 am
Jamal Musiala....what a tremendous footballer that kid is.

Jude Belllingham-lite.

Top top player.

He's one player I'd love Klopp to sign for us.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Today at 02:49:23 am
Is this the first time in recent years that none of the big teams are looking like favourites? Early days obviously but so many are looking poor atm.
