Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September

WorldChampions

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #400 on: Today at 08:57:15 pm
At least tnt have some eye candy to go with the two bumbling neanderthals.
evie

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #401 on: Today at 08:57:55 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:52:46 pm
Yep, some female vocalist version. ;D

 :lmao Fantastic trolling
TSC

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #402 on: Today at 09:00:54 pm
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #403 on: Today at 09:02:32 pm
Quote from: evie on Today at 08:57:55 pm
:lmao Fantastic trolling

its a Heineken advert I think. they show it on tv over ere.
DangerScouse

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #404 on: Today at 09:02:37 pm
Quote from: evie on Today at 08:57:55 pm
:lmao Fantastic trolling

I think it's the Heineken ad!
evie

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #405 on: Today at 09:03:13 pm
Ah shit  ;D
RJH

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #406 on: Today at 09:03:20 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 08:54:51 pm
United have faced 12 shots on target this season. 9 goals.

Not sure if that's actually true but it sounds right.

I looked it up.

There were 6 shots on target without a goal in their first game against Wolves.

Since then, there have been 25 shots on target, 12 goals.
Pistolero

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #407 on: Today at 09:03:41 pm
Trossard very impressive again...not one of Arsenal's big names, but an excellent player
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #408 on: Today at 09:04:27 pm
stream is died - halp!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:23 pm by newterp »
DelTrotter

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #409 on: Today at 09:07:08 pm
Even when they are hopeless the luck never runs out
smicer07

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #410 on: Today at 09:07:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:04:27 pm
stream is died - halp!

My iptv died
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #411 on: Today at 09:07:37 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:07:08 pm
Even when they are hopeless the luck never runs out

that was Onana levels of keeping
MJD-L4

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #412 on: Today at 09:07:45 pm
Straight into the keepers hands without that deflection  :no
Father Ted

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #413 on: Today at 09:08:00 pm
Jammy deflection to the rescue.
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #414 on: Today at 09:08:10 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:04:27 pm
stream is died - halp!

hahahahhahahaha

I'm an idiot.

I have Paramount Plus!!!
OkieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #415 on: Today at 09:08:29 pm
That forward is a dickhead. Wtf was that?  :butt
4pool

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #416 on: Today at 09:08:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:07:37 pm
that was Onana levels of keeping

Deflected off the Bayern lad.
Spanish Al

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #417 on: Today at 09:08:55 pm
Thats a penalty for me.
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #418 on: Today at 09:09:02 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:08:37 pm
Deflected of the Bayern lad.

yeah just saw it
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #419 on: Today at 09:09:12 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:03:41 pm
Trossard very impressive again...not one of Arsenal's big names, but an excellent player

Bit of a Jota type signing for them? Decent player from a decent Prem side who can make the step up and play in a couple of positions.
DelTrotter

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #420 on: Today at 09:09:15 pm
His arm is well out, it's a pen
UntouchableLuis

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #421 on: Today at 09:09:29 pm
Thats a handball. Its nonsense that the Premier league aren't giving these types.
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #422 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm
should be a penalty.
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #423 on: Today at 09:09:53 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:09:15 pm
His arm is well out, it's a pen
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:09:29 pm
Thats a handball. Its nonsense that the Premier league aren't giving these types.
gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #424 on: Today at 09:10:12 pm
Better than Onana.
Spanish Al

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #425 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm
Well at least they can blame the ref now.

Another saving grace for baldy.

Any reason why the four players surrounding Kane and mouthing off at him arent being booked? Right under the refs nose.
Rush 82

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #426 on: Today at 09:10:52 pm
Penalty given

Comms squealing
WorldChampions

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #427 on: Today at 09:11:00 pm
Nailed on pen surely.
gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #428 on: Today at 09:11:05 pm
ARF!
DelTrotter

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #429 on: Today at 09:11:09 pm
Big H!!! Get the fuck in!!
kennedy81

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #430 on: Today at 09:11:09 pm
That's a pen all day long.
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #431 on: Today at 09:11:10 pm
Go on Harold!
Rush 82

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #432 on: Today at 09:11:52 pm
Ha ha ha

Give Kane his due - doesnt fuck around on pens
Spanish Al

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #433 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm
Fitting music for the Man United defence being played after that goal.
Hazell

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #434 on: Today at 09:12:08 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:08:00 pm
Jammy deflection to the rescue.

Commentators made it sound like some world class forward play.

That was a penalty too, not sure what they were complaining about
chalky52

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #435 on: Today at 09:12:15 pm
Whats the bleating about Pen all day?
Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #436 on: Today at 09:12:26 pm
Always liked Sir Harold
