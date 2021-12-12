Union look a decent side to be honest.Much better than Dortmund yesterday.
actually looking to attack!it will end up 5-1 to madrid but still!
far better coach than Dortmund anyway!I suspect Madrid will beat them handily, as they should.
Yeah , this coach deserves more plaudits. From a lower league side to a CL team in 4 years is no mean feat.
Rudiger remains a complete asshole - deftly manages to kick a player while the player is on the ground
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
That Bayern game should better be amusing
Union goal leading a bit of a charmed life at the mo 😄
it is a bit still, they have defended brilliantly, but its surely a matter of when not if.
enjoyed the ref looking at the union player get pushed in the back right in front him - no call.
