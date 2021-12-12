« previous next »
Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September

Baby Huey

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #200 on: Today at 05:51:29 pm
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #201 on: Today at 05:55:45 pm
Union look a decent side to be honest.

Much better than Dortmund yesterday.
TobyLFC

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #202 on: Today at 05:57:25 pm
World class save by Grabara there!!
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:55:45 pm
Union look a decent side to be honest.

Much better than Dortmund yesterday.

actually looking to attack!

it will end up 5-1 to madrid but still!
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:58:12 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:55:45 pm
Union look a decent side to be honest.

Much better than Dortmund yesterday.

far better coach than Dortmund anyway!

I suspect Madrid will beat them handily, as they should.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #205 on: Today at 06:00:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:57:38 pm
actually looking to attack!

it will end up 5-1 to madrid but still!

Yeah very adventurous for an away side playing away at the Bernabeu.

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #206 on: Today at 06:01:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:58:12 pm
far better coach than Dortmund anyway!

I suspect Madrid will beat them handily, as they should.

Yeah , this coach deserves more plaudits. From a lower league side to a CL team in 4 years is no mean feat.
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #207 on: Today at 06:04:27 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:01:49 pm
Yeah , this coach deserves more plaudits. From a lower league side to a CL team in 4 years is no mean feat.

yeah hes done an incredible job, as did Union in giving him the job! Hes been around a while, but always coached in the Swiss leagues. Took a 2nd division job in Germany and has absolutely thrived from that moment on, a very cool story really! 
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #208 on: Today at 06:38:12 pm
well - a half against Real - no score.

Union were certainly under pressure - but handled it well. 
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #209 on: Today at 07:07:01 pm
Rudiger remains a complete asshole - deftly manages to kick a player while the player is on the ground
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #210 on: Today at 07:08:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:07:01 pm
Rudiger remains a complete asshole - deftly manages to kick a player while the player is on the ground


 ;D

He loves to play that role I think! He does it well.
Claire.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:10:58 pm
Union goal leading a bit of a charmed life at the mo 😄
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #212 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm
wow - Tchouameni replaced at 62 mins - not happy.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #213 on: Today at 07:13:00 pm
That Bayern game should be amusing
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #214 on: Today at 07:14:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:13:00 pm
That Bayern game should better be amusing
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #215 on: Today at 07:15:15 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:10:58 pm
Union goal leading a bit of a charmed life at the mo 😄

it is a bit  ;D still, they have defended brilliantly, but its surely a matter of when not if.
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #216 on: Today at 07:16:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:15:15 pm
it is a bit  ;D still, they have defended brilliantly, but its surely a matter of when not if.

enjoyed the ref looking at the union player get pushed in the back right in front him - no call.
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #217 on: Today at 07:18:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:16:26 pm
enjoyed the ref looking at the union player get pushed in the back right in front him - no call.
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #218 on: Today at 07:19:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:18:42 pm


yeah, that was ridiculous, a clear free kick to Union, ignored  :butt Would have given Union a needed breather.

Then Real go up the pitch, and another chance.
newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #219 on: Today at 07:21:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:16:26 pm
enjoyed the ref looking at the union player get pushed in the back right in front him - no call.

good god!

3 clear fouls
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #220 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm
ha, what a block that was.

No way can they keep this up for another 15 mins! Its mad.
Scottymuser

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #221 on: Today at 07:24:23 pm
Real Madrid's arrogance at thinking they can replace a world class goal scorer with a middling journeyman striker, hoping to wait a year for Mbappe is so far coming back to bite them.  Especially with vini missing for a few more weeks
disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #222 on: Today at 07:35:54 pm
Amazing effort from Union in their first ever Champions League match.

Madrid are gonna finish 3rd and embrace being in the Europa League aren't they  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #223 on: Today at 07:39:31 pm
cruel sport
Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
Reply #224 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm
Real Madrid will never not have all the devil's luck
