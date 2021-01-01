We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Barcelona really do play good football. Early signs are that Xavi knows how to use Felix too
Has Mcmanaman changed his approach to commentating? Sounds a different person.
PSG absolutely killing Dortmund. Dortmund look worse than Newcastle did against Milan.Can't touch the ball.
He'll be happy to learn that the PSG v Dormund game is on instead...
Crosby Nick never fails.
Red button on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 5 (which doesn't exist on my TV) or on Discovery + app (but I couldn't find it there). It's a fucking disgrace
TNT Sports 5 - should be available on the 'Red Button', if not on the usual channel lists. There's more about it on the 1st page of the thread
fully expect BVB to finish last in this group. Atletico lead.
This seasons final is at Wembley fyi.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
