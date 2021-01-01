« previous next »
Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September

Elzar

Reply #120
Today at 08:25:58 pm
Has Mcmanaman changed his approach to commentating? Sounds a different person.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

SerbianScouser

Reply #121
Today at 08:25:59 pm
Rodri with a yellow after a first foul, he couldn't believe this was possible.

Pl refs take note.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Reply #122
Today at 08:27:15 pm
PSG absolutely killing Dortmund. Dortmund look worse than Newcastle did against Milan.

Can't touch the ball.
PeterTheRed...

Reply #123
Today at 08:27:43 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:23:01 pm
Barcelona really do play good football. Early signs are that Xavi knows how to use Felix too

They have created a good team again. Once Pedri and Araujo are back, they will be able to upset anyone ...
Ray K

Reply #124
Today at 08:28:40 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:25:58 pm
Has Mcmanaman changed his approach to commentating? Sounds a different person.
Has he shut the fuck up and not said 'Fletch' every 90 seconds?
Samie

Reply #125
Today at 08:30:08 pm
Barcelona had to pull about 150 leavers and sell half of their stadium to get where they are even now. They are fucked in the long term still.
Dim Glas

Reply #126
Today at 08:32:28 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:27:15 pm
PSG absolutely killing Dortmund. Dortmund look worse than Newcastle did against Milan.

Can't touch the ball.

fully expect BVB to finish last in this group.

Atletico lead.
Crosby Nick 128

Reply #127
Today at 08:33:04 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:10:09 pm
He'll be happy to learn that the PSG v Dormund game is on instead... ;)

We put it on when he was out of the room and he didnt notice for about 5 minutes. :D

Do BT still have that goals show or did I read they scrapped it?
Samie

Reply #128
Today at 08:34:25 pm
This seasons final is at Wembley fyi.  :D
Hazell

Reply #129
Today at 08:35:44 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:12:51 pm
Red button on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 5 (which doesn't exist on my TV) or on Discovery + app (but I couldn't find it there). It's a fucking disgrace

Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:13:41 pm
TNT Sports 5 - should be available on the 'Red Button', if not on the usual channel lists. There's more about it on the 1st page of the thread :)

Perfect, thanks!

Yeah, annoying it's via the Red button though.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Reply #130
Today at 08:36:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:32:28 pm
fully expect BVB to finish last in this group.

Atletico lead.

They look terrible. Was hoping for a closer game.
Statto Red

Reply #131
Today at 08:36:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:34:25 pm
This seasons final is at Wembley fyi.  :D

The EL final is in Dublin.
DangerScouse

Reply #132
Today at 08:41:50 pm
Traffic particularly bad in Manchester tonight, i take it.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Reply #133
Today at 08:43:31 pm
Vitinha is so sublime. Amazing to watch.
DelTrotter

Reply #134
Today at 08:47:12 pm
Zvezda surely lead here, looks well onside
SerbianScouser

Reply #135
Today at 08:47:18 pm
Red star wrongly disallowed goal!!!!
The North Bank

Reply #136
Today at 08:47:32 pm
Haha thats a goal
Its onside
gerrardisgod

Reply #137
Today at 08:47:33 pm
ARF!
John C

Reply #138
Today at 08:48:32 pm
hahahahahahahahahaha
 fuckin knew it was a good goal
Fitzy.

Reply #139
Today at 08:48:35 pm
City losing. Ha. 

Ever been on Blue Moon when a result doesnt go Citys way?

This one is on Pep!

Seen this type of post loads. A brilliant manager to blame. Hilariously entitled.
BOBSCOUSE

Reply #140
Today at 08:48:47 pm
What the fuck are Dortmund playing at?  It's like they're up against a prime Messi and shitting the bed.
SerbianScouser

Reply #141
Today at 08:48:56 pm
AJMO ZVEZDA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
