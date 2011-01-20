« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON  (Read 227564 times)

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13000 on: Today at 01:21:55 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Ok, I'm not the only one thinking it then and it really shouldn't be tolerated.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13001 on: Today at 01:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:10:09 pm
Sorry I've seen the term "Jihadist Independents" several times in this thread over the last few days, is this what they're calling themselves? If not why are people calling them this?

I called this out, two days ago.  I wasn't aware that they ran on a banner of being a 'Jihadist Independant'.

I didn't know RAWK was happy with such Islamophobia.   :o
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 01:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:16:34 pm
It comes across as a bit Islamophobic to me...but maybe I'm overreacting?

I do think your second part is fair though and its why I think its extremely selfish to be running with Gaza as your single issue when there are so many issues that constituents will find more important right now.

Its a bit of a dog whistle to be honest, but based on some of the wider views of these independent MPs I suspect they aint from the moderate wing of their religion either.

As for their constituents, I share your sympathy for the constituents that didnt vote for them, I dont have any sympathy for the people who did vote for them, they will get the MP they deserve.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13003 on: Today at 01:24:22 pm »
The British general public, or English at least, gets a fair hammering on these threads but I have to say overall it is quite comforting to see that people have voted in number again for left leaning parties over the right. There will always be that minority who Frottage and co are swung by but overall when you compare this result to the shitshows around Europe it's a good sign. Maybe not so bad after all.. looking forward to everyone getting behind England at the euros now  ;D
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13004 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Agree, it's definitely Islamophobic.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Unfortunatrely RAWK has an issue with Islamophobia or whatever the correct term is.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 01:29:47 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:24:22 pm
The British general public, or English at least, gets a fair hammering on these threads but I have to say overall it is quite comforting to see that people have voted in number again for left leaning parties over the right. There will always be that minority who Frottage and co are swung by but overall when you compare this result to the shitshows around Europe it's a good sign. Maybe not so bad after all.. looking forward to everyone getting behind England at the euros now  ;D

Wales returned no Conservatives, get behind the Welsh at the Euros.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
There's a "Report to Moderator" function for anyone who spots anything they think looks Islamaphobic.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13008 on: Today at 02:30:14 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:42:50 am
Great to get the Tories out!   Love the cabinet,  lots of normal people doing jobs they know.  No nepotism or getting jobs because they went to eton together.

On a side note,  thank you for everyone who has posted.   I like to think Im quite politically literate but Ive learned a lot
And its great to see someone like Angela rayner becoming deputy prime minister of the country with the start in life she had ,over coming the odds against her,pregnant at 16, no school qualifications she is a shining example to all young people who like her were told she wouldnt amount to much .and the tories hate her ,it shows what they really think of working class girls who dare to get ideas above their station.
Bravo Angela ,a good northern lass made good ,give em hell lass .
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13009 on: Today at 02:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:16:34 pm
It comes across as a bit Islamophobic to me...but maybe I'm overreacting?

I do think your second part is fair though and its why I think its extremely selfish to be running with Gaza as your single issue when there are so many issues that constituents will find more important right now.

Yup as others have mentioned, the jury is out but if the press want to start digging I don't think it'll be long before they find some interesting facts on some of these candidates, ties to very unsavoury characters for example and previous tweets or posts.

Shockat Adam has a history here, there's already stuff out there and frankly I wouldn't be surprised to find he has some pretty outrageous views. Already has a lot of statements attributed to him about the Zionist Labour party and how Hindus are attacking Muslims locally, sounding *a lot* like he was justifying violence against Hindu's. Without much evidence for any of these claims. On his website, Oct 7th gets a mention as a date but literally nothing about the deeper complicated history, attacks, hostages - just another lazy comparison to Ukraine. Let's see if he acknowledges these comments are inappropriate, or if this single issue is enough to serve the people of Leicester South.

I suspect, like Galloway's mob, these candidates will prove to  be unfit to serve.
At The End Of The Storm I

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13010 on: Today at 02:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:29:47 pm
Wales returned no Conservatives, get behind the Welsh at the Euros.

Slight flaw in the plan. :D

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13011 on: Today at 02:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:43:40 pm
Slight flaw in the plan. :D

I knew some smart arse would say this   :)

Good Welsh people are backing the Swiss today, get behind the Welsh as the cheer on the Swiss

Does anyone really want Pickford to get one over on Shaq
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13012 on: Today at 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:16:34 pm
It comes across as a bit Islamophobic to me...but maybe I'm overreacting?

I do think your second part is fair though and its why I think its extremely selfish to be running with Gaza as your single issue when there are so many issues that constituents will find more important right now.

Sorry mate, certainly not my intention to offend and I wont mention that term again.

My issue is not with campaigning on Gaza, indeed the horrors need to be spoken about. I do have issues with some of their supporters intimidating voters, shouting antisemitic slogans and disrespecting the democratic process. Much as I take issue with some Reform supporters. But youre quite right that one mustnt taint the whole by the sins of the few.

Apologies
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13013 on: Today at 03:20:51 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 02:30:14 pm
And its great to see someone like Angela rayner becoming deputy prime minister of the country with the start in life she had ,over coming the odds against her,pregnant at 16, no school qualifications she is a shining example to all young people who like her were told she wouldnt amount to much .and the tories hate her ,it shows what they really think of working class girls who dare to get ideas above their station.
Bravo Angela ,a good northern lass made good ,give em hell lass .

That video that came out just before the election of her with Gordon Brown talking about Sure Start, meeting him and so one properly got me in the feels.

Brilliant appointment and a true role model for many
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13014 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:35:07 pm
There's a "Report to Moderator" function for anyone who spots anything they think looks Islamaphobic.
I reckon they know it, but there's a pattern of a few people who'd rather just criticise RAWK as a site which is really a sly dig at the Mods.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13015 on: Today at 06:26:23 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 02:30:14 pm
And its great to see someone like Angela rayner becoming deputy prime minister of the country with the start in life she had ,over coming the odds against her,pregnant at 16, no school qualifications she is a shining example to all young people who like her were told she wouldnt amount to much .and the tories hate her ,it shows what they really think of working class girls who dare to get ideas above their station.
Bravo Angela ,a good northern lass made good ,give em hell lass .


Absolutely. I really like her - in fact I think all the cabinet are people you can get behind. Labour have some terrific MPs - going to be interesting to see how they go about navigating the fixes the country desperately needs.

Interesting as well that a couple of Tory MPs have admitted the NHS is broken and the Tories were never in a position to fix it - I imagine they mean idealogically?
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13016 on: Today at 08:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:26:23 pm
Absolutely. I really like her - in fact I think all the cabinet are people you can get behind. Labour have some terrific MPs - going to be interesting to see how they go about navigating the fixes the country desperately needs.

Interesting as well that a couple of Tory MPs have admitted the NHS is broken and the Tories were never in a position to fix it - I imagine they mean idealogically?

On the cabinet - yes lots of impressive people. A lot less private school and privileged than the shadow cabinet from 2019.

On the Tories comments about the NHS, I think its double edged. I think Hunt was basically saying the Tories wouldnt fund it but equally Labour are able to push reform through unions and other stakeholders that Tories just couldnt.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13017 on: Today at 08:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:53:00 pm
On the cabinet - yes lots of impressive people. A lot less private school and privileged than the shadow cabinet from 2019.

On the Tories comments about the NHS, I think its double edged. I think Hunt was basically saying the Tories wouldnt fund it but equally Labour are able to push reform through unions and other stakeholders that Tories just couldnt.
The tories don't even want to fix the NHS, they want it to fail, and do everything they can to help it to fail.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13018 on: Today at 08:57:26 pm »
Love this graphic - 631 British seats, ordered by Labour % of vote.

The tactical voting between Labour and Lib Dems is a thing of beauty....




https://x.com/HzBrandenburg/status/1809633522115661993
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13019 on: Today at 09:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:57:26 pm
Love this graphic - 631 British seats, ordered by Labour % of vote.

The tactical voting between Labour and Lib Dems is a thing of beauty....

https://x.com/HzBrandenburg/status/1809633522115661993

In case anyone has difficulty understanding the graphic, 1 is 100% of the votes, and the colours refer to the party's votes as a fraction of 1. You want the red and yellow to be dominated by one of the colours, and not be evenly spread. So you can see the high red percentages have very little yellow until some way down the list, when the slope goes pretty steeply towards dominant yellow and little red. Meaning where Labour had a good chance, very few people voted Lib Dem, with a small section where it's uncertain who should be dominant, then a section where Lib Dems dominated with very few Labour votes. Compare with how Reform is pretty much evenly spread everywhere.

Also note the amount of Green in the high red areas. That's left wingers posting protest votes in Labour safe seats.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13020 on: Today at 09:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:57:26 pm
Love this graphic - 631 British seats, ordered by Labour % of vote.

The tactical voting between Labour and Lib Dems is a thing of beauty....




https://x.com/HzBrandenburg/status/1809633522115661993

New era, new avatar
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13021 on: Today at 10:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:57:00 pm
The tories don't even want to fix the NHS, they want it to fail, and do everything they can to help it to fail.
Very true. They were opposed to it before it was even set up and running.
Churchill vowed to fight its creation with every fibre of his being.the greatest achievement a government has ever given to its people and all the tories could think of was how they could stop it.
Theyve been trying ever since .
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13022 on: Today at 10:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:27:52 pm
Unfortunatrely RAWK has an issue with Islamophobia or whatever the correct term is.

If youre implying that the site is tolerant of or encourages Islamophobic members or posting, please show your working or preferably a) report posts or b) contact the site to raise concerns. Making lazy remarks on the subject is exceptionally unhelpful give the nature of what youre alleging.

If what you mean is some of the posters on RAWK are Islamophobic, thats obviously sad and needs to be dealt with but is a very different thing. And still needs to be resolved with reporting and contacting the mods.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13023 on: Today at 10:29:36 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:18:17 pm
If youre implying that the site is tolerant of or encourages Islamophobic members or posting, please show your working or preferably a) report posts or b) contact the site to raise concerns. Making lazy remarks on the subject is exceptionally unhelpful give the nature of what youre alleging.

If what you mean is some of the posters on RAWK are Islamophobic, thats obviously sad and needs to be dealt with but is a very different thing. And still needs to be resolved with reporting and contacting the mods.
Well said JK.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13024 on: Today at 10:42:18 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:18:17 pm
If youre implying that the site is tolerant of or encourages Islamophobic members or posting, please show your working or preferably a) report posts or b) contact the site to raise concerns. Making lazy remarks on the subject is exceptionally unhelpful give the nature of what youre alleging.

If what you mean is some of the posters on RAWK are Islamophobic, thats obviously sad and needs to be dealt with but is a very different thing. And still needs to be resolved with reporting and contacting the mods.

If a German manager talks scouse its great- If a Scouse Manager wears Arab clothing, its criticised
A week ago we had mocking of 150 Muslims dying of heat exhaustion
And now we have this Jihadi Independents shit. 




Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13025 on: Today at 10:45:42 pm »
I'd just like to say that Stevie is a twat.
