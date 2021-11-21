The British general public, or English at least, gets a fair hammering on these threads but I have to say overall it is quite comforting to see that people have voted in number again for left leaning parties over the right. There will always be that minority who Frottage and co are swung by but overall when you compare this result to the shitshows around Europe it's a good sign. Maybe not so bad after all.. looking forward to everyone getting behind England at the euros now