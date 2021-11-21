It comes across as a bit Islamophobic to me...but maybe I'm overreacting?
I do think your second part is fair though and its why I think its extremely selfish to be running with Gaza as your single issue when there are so many issues that constituents will find more important right now.
Its a bit of a dog whistle to be honest, but based on some of the wider views of these independent MPs I suspect they aint from the moderate wing of their religion either.
As for their constituents, I share your sympathy for the constituents that didnt vote for them, I dont have any sympathy for the people who did vote for them, they will get the MP they deserve.