Author Topic: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13000 on: Today at 01:21:55 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Ok, I'm not the only one thinking it then and it really shouldn't be tolerated.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13001 on: Today at 01:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:10:09 pm
Sorry I've seen the term "Jihadist Independents" several times in this thread over the last few days, is this what they're calling themselves? If not why are people calling them this?

I called this out, two days ago.  I wasn't aware that they ran on a banner of being a 'Jihadist Independant'.

I didn't know RAWK was happy with such Islamophobia.   :o
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 01:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:16:34 pm
It comes across as a bit Islamophobic to me...but maybe I'm overreacting?

I do think your second part is fair though and its why I think its extremely selfish to be running with Gaza as your single issue when there are so many issues that constituents will find more important right now.

Its a bit of a dog whistle to be honest, but based on some of the wider views of these independent MPs I suspect they aint from the moderate wing of their religion either.

As for their constituents, I share your sympathy for the constituents that didnt vote for them, I dont have any sympathy for the people who did vote for them, they will get the MP they deserve.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13003 on: Today at 01:24:22 pm »
The British general public, or English at least, gets a fair hammering on these threads but I have to say overall it is quite comforting to see that people have voted in number again for left leaning parties over the right. There will always be that minority who Frottage and co are swung by but overall when you compare this result to the shitshows around Europe it's a good sign. Maybe not so bad after all.. looking forward to everyone getting behind England at the euros now  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13004 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Agree, it's definitely Islamophobic.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Unfortunatrely RAWK has an issue with Islamophobia or whatever the correct term is.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 01:29:47 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:24:22 pm
The British general public, or English at least, gets a fair hammering on these threads but I have to say overall it is quite comforting to see that people have voted in number again for left leaning parties over the right. There will always be that minority who Frottage and co are swung by but overall when you compare this result to the shitshows around Europe it's a good sign. Maybe not so bad after all.. looking forward to everyone getting behind England at the euros now  ;D

Wales returned no Conservatives, get behind the Welsh at the Euros.
Offline Rhi

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
There's a "Report to Moderator" function for anyone who spots anything they think looks Islamaphobic.
