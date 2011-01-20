« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12880 on: Today at 05:56:28 pm »
I wonder how long Frottage is going to last as an MP now he has to declare where he gets his money and expenses from...
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12881 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:48:55 pm
Lisa Nandy is an outstanding choice for culture secretary

Looks a good choice that.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12882 on: Today at 06:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:21:48 pm


Only over 65s



Only 18-24s

I questioned how the fuck they still managed 1 in 4 voters after the last 14 years but they've still got a load of the old voters. Perhaps retirees who've paid off their mortgages/less affected by tax and rising cost of living etc.

But they're pretty much done with the working age population and the generations below the Baby Boomers/older Gen X are not getting more Tory with age because of things like the housing crisis and being endlessly screwed by Tory governments. They'll be screwed in another 15-20 years time with the course they're on. Especially now they don't have the Right to themselves and the Baby Boomers won't live forever.

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12883 on: Today at 06:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:56:28 pm
I wonder how long Frottage is going to last as an MP now he has to declare where he gets his money and expenses from...

Especially if Labour clamp down on second jobs as was being discussed by them, not sure it was in the manifesto though
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12884 on: Today at 06:02:41 pm »
Benn as NI secretary is a greta pick.

A clam  level headed man who can make nuanced arguments  and respect differing opinions.  A diplomatic appointment
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12885 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:21:48 pm


Only over 65s



Only 18-24s

The irony is a labour government will likely extend their lives but they'll keep voting Tory/Deform while the Tories would have happily continued killing them off to save on tax for their chums.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12886 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
WTF was Wes Streeting up to last night, a General Election is a serious event and he shouldn't be messing about trying to do tongue twisters.

https://x.com/scottygb/status/1809137191508972029?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1809137191508972029%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12887 on: Today at 06:06:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:49:30 pm
They have changed a lot!

To be honest I used to go home for lunch just because it was more convenient, it was only a 5 min walk and that was the good old days when no one seemed to care that a 7 year old would just walk out of the school by themselves :D seems crazy looking back as I certainly wouldnt let my kids do the same!
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12888 on: Today at 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:55:11 pm
Bridget Phillipson was the first cabinet member who was named.

She became the first person to be in recipes of free school meals to have ever held a cabinet post

Gave me a little lump in my throat that

I can't remember if I qualified for free school meals, or not.  I know I missed out on some stuff, as, despite being from a single parent family, my mum worked full-time.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12889 on: Today at 06:19:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:06:33 pm
To be honest I used to go home for lunch just because it was more convenient, it was only a 5 min walk and that was the good old days when no one seemed to care that a 7 year old would just walk out of the school by themselves :D seems crazy looking back as I certainly wouldnt let my kids do the same!

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12890 on: Today at 06:31:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:02:41 pm
Benn as NI secretary is a greta pick.

A clam  level headed man who can make nuanced arguments  and respect differing opinions.  A diplomatic appointment

Just hope he doesnt get crabby with the DUP then.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12891 on: Today at 06:41:49 pm »
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12892 on: Today at 07:27:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:06:33 pm
To be honest I used to go home for lunch just because it was more convenient, it was only a 5 min walk and that was the good old days when no one seemed to care that a 7 year old would just walk out of the school by themselves :D seems crazy looking back as I certainly wouldnt let my kids do the same!
that was the same as me, used to go home when I was in the Infants and Junior school, walk there and back on my own. My Mum wasn't always there either, she used to leave me something in the fridge and the key under the mat.

Different times of course and we didn't allow it for our kids, not even sure if the kids were allowed out of school at lunchtime, certainly not on their own!
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12893 on: Today at 07:28:41 pm »
On reflection - do think its a real shame that some of the poorest areas of the country will be represented by either Reform or single issue independent candidates. The really important stuff that MPs do for consistuents - helping to solve housing issues for people fleeing trouble, lobbying on their behalf after theyve been mistreated, putting pressure on the council to do the right thing etc is so important. Dont see Tice or Galloways friends giving their constituents the time of day. The privilege of those supporting these people
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12894 on: Today at 07:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:28:41 pm
On reflection - do think its a real shame that some of the poorest areas of the country will be represented by either Reform or single issue independent candidates. The really important stuff that MPs do for consistuents - helping to solve housing issues for people fleeing trouble, lobbying on their behalf after theyve been mistreated, putting pressure on the council to do the right thing etc is so important. Dont see Tice or Galloways friends giving their constituents the time of day. The privilege of those supporting these people
of course they won't, more fool them for voting on something that we have no control over
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12895 on: Today at 07:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:28:41 pm
On reflection - do think its a real shame that some of the poorest areas of the country will be represented by either Reform or single issue independent candidates. The really important stuff that MPs do for consistuents - helping to solve housing issues for people fleeing trouble, lobbying on their behalf after theyve been mistreated, putting pressure on the council to do the right thing etc is so important. Dont see Tice or Galloways friends giving their constituents the time of day. The privilege of those supporting these people

You ultimately get the government you deserve even at a local level, but yes its also very shit because if you dont fall on their side on the single issue Id seriously question whether they would give you the time of day.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12896 on: Today at 07:43:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:40:53 pm
You ultimately get the government you deserve even at a local level, but yes its also very shit because if you dont fall on their side on the single issue Id seriously question whether they would give you the time of day.

They wont. And they wont speak to or help women either.

Also the likes who were abusing Phillips and Mahmoud absolutely dont give a shit about the people in Gaza either - its exploitative - both of those out there and of the thousands of decent people who very much do care.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12897 on: Today at 07:44:06 pm »
Some of the ministerial appointments are completely out of the blue but so utterly brilliant. James Timpsom as Prisons, Parole and Probation Minister is superb.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12898 on: Today at 07:45:08 pm »
Timpsons employ ex prisoners.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12899 on: Today at 07:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:45:08 pm
Timpsons employ ex prisoners.

Yes - and go much further than employ - they go about equipping them to live productive lives in society.

Its an inspired appointment.

Less enthused about Vallance to be honest. Think his appointment undermines the impartial role of chief scientific advisor / think thats actually potentially a poor appointment.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12900 on: Today at 07:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:45:08 pm
Timpsons employ ex prisoners.

Their own stats so there is some bias but they say that they retain 75% of their employees, so they reduce reoffending rates. He's a huge expert and is chair of the prison reform board. He'll do a fantastic job.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12901 on: Today at 07:53:17 pm »
lol Owen jones has come out with his predictable this is why it proved me right column.

Do those shithouses have no shame.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12902 on: Today at 07:59:02 pm »
This has been updated:

https://members.parliament.uk/parties/commons

According to this, 180 majority for Labour.  8)
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12903 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:20:51 pm
I didn't make Truss but had the joy of seeing Mogg get the boot

Same, gutted when I woke up and realised I'd only just  missed out on Truss as well!
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12904 on: Today at 07:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:43:08 pm
They wont. And they wont speak to or help women either.

Also the likes who were abusing Phillips and Mahmoud absolutely dont give a shit about the people in Gaza either - its exploitative - both of those out there and of the thousands of decent people who very much do care.

The exploitation wasnt just the single issue candidates either to be fair. Our neighbouring constituencys Lib Dem candidate had Palestine as number 1 of 3 priorities FFS
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12905 on: Today at 08:02:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:59:57 pm
The exploitation wasnt just the single issue candidates either to be fair. Our neighbouring constituencys Lib Dem candidate had Palestine as number 1 of 3 priorities FFS

At least they had 3

Do think sometimes people forget this is a full time extremely well paid representative role. How do they propose to spend 40 hours  week on that
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12906 on: Today at 08:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 07:52:04 pm
Their own stats so there is some bias but they say that they retain 75% of their employees, so they reduce reoffending rates. He's a huge expert and is chair of the prison reform board. He'll do a fantastic job.
That's why those people who say 'all the parties are the same, it doesn't matter who gets in' are the absolute fucking worst people in society and should be shunned.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12907 on: Today at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:28:41 pm
On reflection - do think its a real shame that some of the poorest areas of the country will be represented by either Reform or single issue independent candidates. The really important stuff that MPs do for consistuents - helping to solve housing issues for people fleeing trouble, lobbying on their behalf after theyve been mistreated, putting pressure on the council to do the right thing etc is so important. Dont see Tice or Galloways friends giving their constituents the time of day. The privilege of those supporting these people

Generally though, their ilk will have obviously been voted in by said constituents. 
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12908 on: Today at 08:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:32:54 pm
excellent! Good to see Cornwall join the Celtic cousins in Cymru with a tory wipeout  8)

A very proud Welshman today. A Tory free Wales. My vote would have gone for Plaid as Ive been impressed by Rhun whenever I have seen him on TV but it was a target seat where I live and a toss up between Tory and Labour.

Returned home and bought a house in my hometown which falls under Clwyd North, they obviously voted Tory last time while I lived elsewhere, but I have returned and its turned red. Lovely stuff.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12909 on: Today at 08:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:05:34 pm
That's why those people who say 'all the parties are the same, it doesn't matter who gets in' are the absolute fucking worst people in society and should be shunned.

Completely agree. 84% of the cabinet went to Comprehensive schools. Labour are absolutely nothing like the Tories.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12910 on: Today at 08:15:45 pm »
Can you trust a man like Wes Streeting when he doesn't look like he can grow facial hair.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12911 on: Today at 08:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:48:55 pm
Lisa Nandy is an outstanding choice for culture secretary

Shes no Nadine Dorries though.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 08:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:11:29 pm
A very proud Welshman today. A Tory free Wales. My vote would have gone for Plaid as Ive been impressed by Rhun whenever I have seen him on TV but it was a target seat where I live and a toss up between Tory and Labour.

Returned home and bought a house in my hometown which falls under Clwyd North, they obviously voted Tory last time while I lived elsewhere, but I have returned and its turned red. Lovely stuff.

A little bit of tactical voting from Labour and Lib Dem supporters in Scotland and we could have been Tory free here too. Sadly not going to happen.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12913 on: Today at 08:29:15 pm »
Lib Dems take the last Scottish seat, to get a total of 72. Superb campaigning.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12914 on: Today at 08:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:53:17 pm
lol Owen jones has come out with his predictable this is why it proved me right column.

Do those shithouses have no shame.

I've seen the arguments come out that Starmer is a failure because Corbyn got more votes in 2017.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12915 on: Today at 08:41:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:15:45 pm
Can you trust a man like Wes Streeting when he doesn't look like he can grow facial hair.
???
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12916 on: Today at 08:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:53:17 pm
lol Owen jones has come out with his predictable this is why it proved me right column.

Do those shithouses have no shame.
In the words of Dame Edna
Good luck with the career Owen.
