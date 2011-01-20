



Only over 65s







Only 18-24s



I questioned how the fuck they still managed 1 in 4 voters after the last 14 years but they've still got a load of the old voters. Perhaps retirees who've paid off their mortgages/less affected by tax and rising cost of living etc.But they're pretty much done with the working age population and the generations below the Baby Boomers/older Gen X are not getting more Tory with age because of things like the housing crisis and being endlessly screwed by Tory governments. They'll be screwed in another 15-20 years time with the course they're on. Especially now they don't have the Right to themselves and the Baby Boomers won't live forever.