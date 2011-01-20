On reflection - do think its a real shame that some of the poorest areas of the country will be represented by either Reform or single issue independent candidates. The really important stuff that MPs do for consistuents - helping to solve housing issues for people fleeing trouble, lobbying on their behalf after theyve been mistreated, putting pressure on the council to do the right thing etc is so important. Dont see Tice or Galloways friends giving their constituents the time of day. The privilege of those supporting these people