Well its good to see a deputy PM that not only did not go to Oxbridge
Crosby Nick never fails.
Liz Trusss political record breaking continues: - Shortest reigning PM- First PM in 100 years to lose their seat - Tory MP with largest ever swing to Labour
I didn't make Truss but had the joy of seeing Mogg get the boot
You can just see them changing the rules so Frogage gets a go at PMQs.
You really think Labour are going to do that? It's not the BBC who runs Parliament. Cabinet posts starting to be filled in, no surprises so far: Reeves as Chancellor, Rayner as Deputy PM / Levelling Up & Housing Sec. , Yvette Cooper Home Sec (great appointment that), David Lammy Foreign Sec.
Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Priti Patel, Robert Jenrick, and Tom Tugendhat all going for the leadership.
They're all batshit insane. James Cleverly would have been a good shout for them.
