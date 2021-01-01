« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12840 on: Today at 03:21:39 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 03:15:40 pm
Well its good to see a deputy PM that not only did not go to Oxbridge

Wherever that is.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12841 on: Today at 03:35:21 pm
Liz Trusss political record breaking continues:

- Shortest reigning PM
- First PM in 100 years to lose their seat
- Tory MP with largest ever swing to Labour
Elliemental

  You Love Us
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12842 on: Today at 03:39:06 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:35:21 pm
Liz Trusss political record breaking continues:

- Shortest reigning PM
- First PM in 100 years to lose their seat
- Tory MP with largest ever swing to Labour


She'll find a way to blame it on the deep state and go cosying up to the likes of Steve Bannon and Trump over in the US.
Dr. Beaker

  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12843 on: Today at 03:40:28 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:20:51 pm
I didn't make Truss but had the joy of seeing Mogg get the boot
Same as me.
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12844 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm
You can just see them changing the rules so Frogage gets a go at PMQs.
Gerry Attrick

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12845 on: Today at 03:57:16 pm
Good speech by Starmer. Think the key quote was tread more carefully on your lives God this is necessary. As somebody who actually likes politics the never ending battles and constant loop of culture war is so tiring. We need a mental reset.
Ray K

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12846 on: Today at 03:58:06 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:45:32 pm
You can just see them changing the rules so Frogage gets a go at PMQs.
You really think Labour are going to do that?  It's not the BBC who runs Parliament.

Cabinet posts starting to be filled in, no surprises so far: Reeves as Chancellor, Rayner as Deputy PM / Levelling Up & Housing Sec. , Yvette Cooper  Home Sec (great appointment that), David Lammy Foreign Sec.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12847 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm
One good thing for the economy, we are now a 'stable' country, elections in the US and Frace, the rise of the right. Expect foreign direct investment to increase and investment in general into the UK increase.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12848 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm
Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Priti Patel, Robert Jenrick, and Tom Tugendhat all going for the leadership.
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12849 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:58:06 pm
You really think Labour are going to do that?  It's not the BBC who runs Parliament.

Cabinet posts starting to be filled in, no surprises so far: Reeves as Chancellor, Rayner as Deputy PM / Levelling Up & Housing Sec. , Yvette Cooper  Home Sec (great appointment that), David Lammy Foreign Sec.
The click-driven media will demand it with polls claiming it's the will of the people.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12850 on: Today at 04:07:50 pm
Darren Jones is the first ever Darren to be elected as an MP, what a wild stat.
Elliemental

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12851 on: Today at 04:09:33 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:02:31 pm
Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Priti Patel, Robert Jenrick, and Tom Tugendhat all going for the leadership.

They're all batshit insane. James Cleverly would have been a good shout for them.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #12852 on: Today at 04:11:54 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 04:09:33 pm
They're all batshit insane. James Cleverly would have been a good shout for them.

Yeah I think he'd be the best choice. Expect Kemi to win tho.
