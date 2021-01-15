Turnout was under 50% in some areas which is low even by GE standards. People just assumed Labour was going to win anyway and stayed at home - an apathy that was actively whipped up by some in the Tory party.



It was so bizarre to see the Tories at the back-end of their campaign move towards "We are going to lose regardless so please vote for us to make it less bad" - there was surely absolutely no benefit from that.