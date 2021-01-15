« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON  (Read 221651 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12800 on: Today at 02:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 02:10:49 pm
I really hope this is right. But my main worry is that Starmer will skirt around the edges of the problems, fail to make any substantive changes which will lead to rapid disillusionment among the voters. Especially when he's already categorically ruled out such simple things as lifting the two child benefit cap. That alone could lift so many children out of poverty and they're refusing to do it. I hope they have a workaround for that. Bring it back under a different name, or whatever. I just hope they have sometning, anything, that can offer some hope and reassurance to people.
Raising the two child benefit cap would cost billions though, he's only going to do what they can afford to do. Hopefully they can do something about that in the years that follow
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12801 on: Today at 02:25:49 pm »
Would've thought we'd have some of the cabinet in post by now.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 02:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:02:57 pm
Nah JC. I'm more impressed by the fact that she's an ex-MP than an ex-PM. The second was a Tory party coup (as necessary as it was); the first was a decision given by the people.
Fair enough. I'm just glad that she is gone.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:31:57 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,868
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 02:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:25:49 pm
Would've thought we'd have some of the cabinet in post by now.

Here comes Raynor.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,931
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:14:29 pm


If you ever needed to know the rational thinking behind why you should put jam on a scone first, not cream

excellent! Good to see Cornwall join the Celtic cousins in Cymru with a tory wipeout  8)
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 02:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:58:24 pm
Turnout was under 50% in some areas which is low even by GE standards. People just assumed Labour was going to win anyway and stayed at home - an apathy that was actively whipped up by some in the Tory party.
this, such a negative defensive campaign by Sunak and seems it hit home in the last few days
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,395
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 02:34:25 pm »
went to bed before Mogg got bounced, so missed this. :lmao

Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:58:24 pm
Turnout was under 50% in some areas which is low even by GE standards. People just assumed Labour was going to win anyway and stayed at home - an apathy that was actively whipped up by some in the Tory party.

It was so bizarre to see the Tories at the back-end of their campaign move towards "We are going to lose regardless so please vote for us to make it less bad" - there was surely absolutely no benefit from that.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,666
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
The Tories have the worst results they've ever posted at a general election, they have 121 seats with 2 seats to declare.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Up
« previous next »
 