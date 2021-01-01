« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 311 312 313 314 315 [316]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON  (Read 219255 times)

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12600 on: Today at 11:22:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:19:33 am
Labour vote share is wide but shallow and patience will be limited which is annoying as the Tories had 14 years despite a string of disasters. Labour should go for easy wins like removing the child cap will will help millions.
Labours problem is that the uk is broke and running at a loss.
First  6 months is vital .
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12601 on: Today at 11:24:16 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:14:24 am
I was hoping he would show up on ITV and continue his mini-feud with Peston.

Campbell once famously said, "Another question from the Robert Peston school of smart-arsed journalism" :)

He does come across as quite punchable that Peston to be honest.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,257
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12602 on: Today at 11:25:59 am »
Can't stop smiling uncontrollably after seeing Smug, Truss and Shapps given the boot.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,388
  • Bam!
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12603 on: Today at 11:27:12 am »
Looking around where I grew up, mostly labour! Even fylde only held on to their tory stronghold by 600 votes. Ribble Valley has been Conservative for ages and Nigel Evans has been in position there for 30 years. Hes gone now and labour have taken it.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,102
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12604 on: Today at 11:27:44 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:49:15 am
the labour vote share is disappointing, especially with such a low turnout this result is hardly a massive endorsement of them by the electorate, with how fragmented and volatile the electorate is this could flip on them in five years if they don't deliver

It could.  This is why they must deliver.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12605 on: Today at 11:28:47 am »
Quote from: naka on Today at 11:22:43 am
Labours problem is that the uk is broke and running at a loss.
First  6 months is vital .

Thats going to the issue, children, defence, the NHS, prisons, social care its a long list of things that need money and I have no idea how that gets prioritised because they are all essential and screaming out for investment.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12606 on: Today at 11:28:55 am »
I got what I wanted

Being driven to near-suicide when Universal Credit wasn't paying me - and sanctioned me for complaining - the solution to that was Tories Out

Surprised it too so bloody long

No, I don't expect things to improve for like 2 years but on a deeply personal level today I feel vindicated and I'm letting nothing get in the way of that (mainly cause I don't expect I'll stop reading Politico and stop being critical of the government. I mean, what I want is actually.. decentralised, anarcho-socialist sort of distribution of power. There's always new things to fight for)
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
  • JFT 97
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12607 on: Today at 11:30:32 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:22:11 am
Sore, luckily my mum (who lives with us) took pity on me and dropped the kids to school and just made me a tea and some breakfast.

Gutted I missed Trusss result being announced live.
Luckily I couldn't sleep so was dozing with one eye on the TV and just caught that moment.

Sun is shining, for now in Liverpool, so fingers crossed a beer garden will be visited later.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,102
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12608 on: Today at 11:31:58 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:52:20 am
It looks like the Libs achieved around their vote share in seats for the first time in a long time. It must be their best result since around the first world war.

I'm still not sure about PR

They really nailed it, this time.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12609 on: Today at 11:32:27 am »
Does anyone feel this BBC projection of Reform coming away with 13 seats was a bit suspicious and possibly artificially inflated to stir up debate.

I get thats its modelling, not totally accurate etc but theyve ended up with under a third of what was projected, surely it cant be that off when it hasnt been for anything else?
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • Red since '64
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12610 on: Today at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:14:24 am
I was hoping he would show up on ITV and continue his mini-feud with Peston.

Campbell once famously said, "Another question from the Robert Peston school of smart-arsed journalism" :)

I like Campbell, intuitively. If he has a mini-feud with Peston, I like him even more. Because Peston is frankly insufferable. I cringe when he delivers one of those stop-start diatribes, and I think hes very fortunate to have such a high profile.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,111
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12611 on: Today at 11:33:32 am »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 11:12:27 am
2024
33.9% vote share = huge landslide

2019
32.1% vote share = 31.1% of seat share

2017
40% vote share = 40.3% of seat share

Something like 20-25% voted tactically.

A combination of center-left to left votes totaled 62% overall share.

Going to be interesting to analyse this in the coming weeks.
Logged
:D

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,568
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12612 on: Today at 11:33:56 am »
Any news on whether Jonny Mercers missus has called the police and reported the electorate of being mean yet?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12613 on: Today at 11:34:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:32:27 am
Does anyone feel this BBC projection of Reform coming away with 13 seats was a bit suspicious and possibly artificially inflated to stir up debate.

I get thats its modelling, not totally accurate etc but theyve ended up with under a third of what was projected, surely it cant be that off when it hasnt been for anything else?

I dont think its the BBC modelling, theres one exit poll thats shared by everyone.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 311 312 313 314 315 [316]   Go Up
« previous next »
 