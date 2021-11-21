Forage wont attend. Hes nothing more than a grifter.
Yep. He is now the only person representing a specific constituency unlike the European Parliament where you have several people representing a geographical area. I imagine people will be keeping a very close eye on his attendance, and how many times he actually visits Clacton, he wont get away with not doing the job as easily as he used to.
Once he realises hes not going to be taking centre stage in PMQs, Budgets, Kings Speeches etc, and will likely only get called once most of chamber has long since left hell quickly lose interest.
Hell probably spend most of his time at Westminster getting pissed in the subsidised bars. Hopefully he drinks to much and pisses himself in the chamber at some point.