Author Topic: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON  (Read 217803 times)

Online Fromola

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12480 on: Today at 09:55:54 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:52:23 am
It does seems to be by huge margins mind.

Like for my district Garston they came second, but were 20,000 votes behind first

And not far ahead of a left wing independent.

Independent/LibDem/Green vote (non Labour) all quite splintered.
Online jillc

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12481 on: Today at 09:56:26 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 09:53:01 am
Reform were third in my seat, Wirral West.  Something I suppose.

They finished second although a long way behind Angela. I never even saw anything from them which makes you think they targeted those they knew would back them.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12482 on: Today at 09:57:13 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:26 am
Is this a typo?

No, its sadly not. Starmer isnt a great debater and Frottage is very good at getting his message across and playing to an audiences worst tendencies and giving very easy answers ie immigration to complex problems.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12483 on: Today at 09:57:52 am »
Truss: "this is what happens when you give humans rights! Dark Forces have infiltrated our PORK MARKETS!!"
Online Fromola

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12484 on: Today at 09:58:24 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:56:26 am
They finished second although a long way behind Angela. I never even saw anything from them which makes you think they targeted those they knew would back them.

Looking at the Garston result someone saying Reform had a Leicestershire address. They've obviously done minimal campaigning on Merseyside and their candidates wouod have been nonentities.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12485 on: Today at 09:58:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:43:49 am
Vetted by Noel Fitzpatrick?

Euthanised ideally.
Online lobsterboy

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12486 on: Today at 09:59:12 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:50:04 am
Frottage would absolutely hammer Starmer in a debate, luckily Frottage will be lucky to get to ask a question in the Commons.

One of the wilder takes of the day  :o
Frottage is fucked the minute anyone starts nailing him on substance.
I reckon Starmer would dissect the little toad.
Online Ray K

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12487 on: Today at 09:59:22 am »
@lewis_goodall

NEW: Labour gain Poole by *18* votes from the Conservatives.

Has never been Labour before.

*** Lab 412 - Con 120, 3 seats left (2 Scot, 1 Eng)
Online Djibriliant

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12488 on: Today at 09:59:38 am »
My constituency has been Tory for a long time and they ended up third, absolutely beautiful.
Online Millie

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12489 on: Today at 09:59:39 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:59:12 am
One of the wilder takes of the day  :o
Frottage is fucked the minute anyone starts nailing him on substance.
I reckon Starmer would dissect the little toad.

I agree.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12490 on: Today at 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:44:02 am
Shouldn't the thread title be renamed Starmaggedon?

:thumbup
Online redbyrdz

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12491 on: Today at 10:00:48 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:51:48 am
Only mentioned the headline figures but yeah, it's just as bad further down the results. Lib Dems up 0.6% but up from 9 seats to 71. However much we despise Reform, it's a bit of a travesty that they can get 14% of the vote and that only earns them 0.6% of the seat total. It just feeds apathy and disenfranchisement with politics.

Yes, in the case of reform, it worked out well.  But as you said, it doesn't feel very democratic.
Online Fruity

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12492 on: Today at 10:00:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:57:13 am
No, its sadly not. Starmer isnt a great debater and Frottage is very good at getting his message across and playing to an audiences worst tendencies and giving very easy answers ie immigration to complex problems.

agree. It's very difficult to debate against people who are happy to lie and make shit up to win an argument. Frottage generally can say whatever he wants, most other politicians have to be canny about what they say. He and even Boris to some extent model themselves on Trump.
Online Bennett

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12493 on: Today at 10:01:21 am »
Braverman taking a run at next Conservative leader? Yes please. She'd be eaten alive.
Online Nick110581

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12494 on: Today at 10:01:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:57:13 am
No, its sadly not. Starmer isnt a great debater and Frottage is very good at getting his message across and playing to an audiences worst tendencies and giving very easy answers ie immigration to complex problems.

Forage has no substance to anything he says.

Its all soundbites to appease the racists.
Online lobsterboy

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12495 on: Today at 10:03:22 am »
Its why Frottage's campaign started so late, leaving little time for his spiel to be forensically analysed by anyone of substance as once it is, it falls apart.
Be interesting to see what happens with the Russia report and Leave/UKIP/reforms funding and collusion now its not hidden behind a Tory firewall as well.
I hope Coutts fuck him off again, just for giggles.
Online Jm55

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12496 on: Today at 10:03:28 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:00:51 am
agree. It's very difficult to debate against people who are happy to lie and make shit up to win an argument. Frottage generally can say whatever he wants, most other politicians have to be canny about what they say. He and even Boris to some extent model themselves on Trump.

Its not that hard.

Id probably start with asking him why, for some that is campaigning for an equal society (his words in one of his bullshit party political broadcasts) he has stated that one of his first actions would be to abolish a piece of legislation called the equality act.

Id then recite certain elements of that legislation to him along with the practical effects of it and ask him which bits he disagreed with any why.

Bullshitting can only get you so far.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12497 on: Today at 10:04:21 am »
Screencapped the Sky election map for those who want it. Just a few seats left.
Online jillc

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12498 on: Today at 10:05:05 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:03:22 am
Its why Frottage's campaign started so late, leaving little time for his spiel to be forensically analysed by anyone of substance as once it is, it falls apart.
Be interesting to see what happens with the Russia report and Leave/UKIP/reforms funding and collusion now its not hidden behind a Tory firewall as well.
I hope Coutts fuck him off again, just for giggles.

The suspicion is he will go on to challenge for the Tory leadership.
Online redbyrdz

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12499 on: Today at 10:05:07 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:01:21 am
Braverman taking a run at next Conservative leader? Yes please. She'd be eaten alive.

Fuck no. I can do without more racist campaigning and headlines.

That's one of the bad things about this outcome, its quite likely the tories will turn even further right in an attempt to get the reform vote.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - Butt hurt Tories, JRM and Truss out - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12500 on: Today at 10:05:08 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:59:12 am
One of the wilder takes of the day  :o
Frottage is fucked the minute anyone starts nailing him on substance.
I reckon Starmer would dissect the little toad.

Look at the first debate, how many times did Sunak get in the line about £2000 tax rise before Starmer actually called it out as a lie? I dont think Starmer is great ant thinking on his feet. And look at the debates overall they were generally seen as draws between Sunak and Starmer despite how shit the Tory record is, and Frottage is a lot better at this politics game than Sunak.
Online Fromola

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12501 on: Today at 10:05:22 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:01:21 am
Braverman taking a run at next Conservative leader? Yes please. She'd be eaten alive.

Probably the frontrunner, Hunt might have another go.

At least Mordaunt is out the running.
Online Kekule

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12502 on: Today at 10:05:42 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:47:26 am
Forage wont attend. Hes nothing more than a grifter.

Yep. He is now the only person representing a specific constituency unlike the European Parliament where you have several people representing a geographical area. I imagine people will be keeping a very close eye on his attendance, and how many times he actually visits Clacton, he wont get away with not doing the job as easily as he used to.

Once he realises hes not going to be taking centre stage in PMQs, Budgets, Kings Speeches etc, and will likely only get called once most of chamber has long since left hell quickly lose interest.

Hell probably spend most of his time at Westminster getting pissed in the subsidised bars. Hopefully he drinks to much and pisses himself in the chamber at some point.

