Wellity wellity wellity
What a night! All that in spite of a relatively low vote share and a very low turnout.
Is it reform voters or lib Dems that the Tories need to win back?
How do Labour go about keeping hold of these new hotly contested seats?
Are we going to see these massive swings at every election now because of a lack of party loyalty, or is that the Tories finished?
Both.
Labour have got a job on to retain a huge number of the seats they have won with a vote share like that. He has 5 years to get things really moving.
Very strange night. Reform splitting the tory and labour vote resulting in Lib Dems gaining a lot of seats.
All that really matters for the next few years is the majority and that is record breaking. He can do a lot with that. He should replace his speech writer as the first order of the day