« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY  (Read 216723 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,393
  • Believer
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12360 on: Today at 08:14:09 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:09:19 am
Wellity wellity wellity

What a night! All that in spite of a relatively low vote share and a very low turnout.

Is it reform voters or lib Dems that the Tories need to win back?

How do Labour go about keeping hold of these new hotly contested seats?

Are we going to see these massive swings at every election now because of a lack of party loyalty, or is that the Tories finished?

Both.

Labour have got a job on to retain a huge number of the seats they have won with a vote share like that. He has 5 years to get things really moving.

Very strange night. Reform splitting the tory and labour vote resulting in Lib Dems gaining a lot of seats.

All that really matters for the next few years is the majority and that is record breaking. He can do a lot with that. He should replace his speech writer as the first order of the day  ;D
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,808
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12361 on: Today at 08:14:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:07:49 am
Tories lost badly as they were so terrible in government and wrecked everything including the economy.

Labour need to make tangible improvements on the economy and public services to get a second term and also hope for some luck with the next Tory leaders (I.e. their post Major picks). Obviously if things get no better, or worse, then that majority is whittled away.

For the Tories to still be pushing a quarter of the vote after the last 14 years is still pretty wild.

The consensus is Labour's win is wide but shallow so if they (Labour) don't deliver people will change their vote the next time around.
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,664
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12362 on: Today at 08:15:02 am »
6 seats left to declare, 3 in Scotland, 3 in England
Logged
#Sausages

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12363 on: Today at 08:15:28 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:11:19 am
Macclesfield and Congleton, mate. Never thought I'd see the day to be honest. Yeah the Tatton result is disappointing. Another area which is very very Tory historically.

I'm in Congleton and it never really felt in doubt, just from the general atmosphere. We had a Tory canvasser last week that we told to do one and they just looked utterly dejected.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12364 on: Today at 08:15:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:09:12 am
50% voter turn out is disgraceful.

Considering Labours overall numbers, the people who went out to vote were clearly anti-Tory and not necessarily fans of Starmer.

The same people will continue to moan about government while they sit on the sidelines not participating. Yet another reason to follow Australia's compulsory to turn up to vote model.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12365 on: Today at 08:18:48 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:14:39 am
The consensus is Labour's win is wide but shallow so if they (Labour) don't deliver people will change their vote the next time around.

But at the same time, if it's shallow then there is no reason to think this is the absolute peak. A good term and they can do even better next time around.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12366 on: Today at 08:19:43 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:09:12 am
50% voter turn out is disgraceful.

Voter Id will have had an impact. Also a lack of enthusiasm for the main parties in general.

Labour will need to inspire more to get out to vote next time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,912
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12367 on: Today at 08:21:14 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:09:12 am
50% voter turn out is disgraceful.

BBC said it was 60%?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12368 on: Today at 08:22:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:09:24 am
We say that but loyalty in politics and parties was a big thing in this country for decades. A core of that still remains.

I wonder what the median age of their vote is. Certainly wouldn't be 20%+ on under 60s.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12369 on: Today at 08:22:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:21:14 am
BBC said it was 60%?
Yeah thought it was 60%
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,912
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12370 on: Today at 08:23:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:14:39 am
The consensus is Labour's win is wide but shallow so if they (Labour) don't deliver people will change their vote the next time around.

Labour need to focus on the youth, let the old racist pricks die off and rebuild the country for those will be inherit it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12371 on: Today at 08:24:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:23:04 am
Labour need to focus on the youth, let the old racist pricks die off and rebuild the country for those will be inherit it.

If they don't then Frottage will.

Labour have done what they needed to win but I don't think they've inspired younger people.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,674
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12372 on: Today at 08:24:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:21:14 am
BBC said it was 60%?

Thats slightly better.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,926
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12373 on: Today at 08:25:21 am »
Richard Holden winning Basildon and Billericay by just 20 votes is annoying.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12374 on: Today at 08:25:38 am »
BBC graphics are currently saying turnout was 60% - down 8%

(6 left to declare)
Logged

Online Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,407
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12375 on: Today at 08:26:33 am »
The thing with Reform now having seats is that they should be under more scrutiny about how they deliver any sort of result or meaningful input.

Labour could largely ignore them but could also look to highlight at good opportunities that a) Reforms policies are incoherent and unaffordable and that b) theyre adding no real value and its all bluster. Its easy to heckle from the sidelines but the focus should shift now. Id fancy Starmer to pick Frottage and Tice to pieces when he needs to.
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12376 on: Today at 08:26:45 am »
Reform only 4 seats. Phewww.

Probably still get 90% media coverage.

Tories even less than exit polls.
Exit polls not far wrong on labour.
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,094
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12377 on: Today at 08:27:05 am »
Gaza cost Labour a few seats.

Indies took 5/6 of their seats from Labour.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:25 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,912
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12378 on: Today at 08:27:34 am »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 08:26:45 am
Reform only 4 seats. Phewww.

Probably still get 90% media coverage.

Tories even less than exit polls.
Exit polls not far wrong on labour.

Same amount as the greens on 10 times the budget and coverage.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12379 on: Today at 08:28:19 am »
I'd introduce mandatory voting and also some very basic intelligence test questions.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,094
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12380 on: Today at 08:28:33 am »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 08:26:45 am
Reform only 4 seats. Phewww.

Probably still get 90% media coverage.

Tories even less than exit polls.
Exit polls not far wrong on labour.

1 millions votes for every MP.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,094
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12381 on: Today at 08:29:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:27:34 am
Same amount as the greens on 10 times the budget and coverage.

Yep.

Lets see how much coverage each party gets.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12382 on: Today at 08:30:08 am »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 08:26:33 am
The thing with Reform now having seats is that they should be under more scrutiny about how they deliver any sort of result or meaningful input.

Labour could largely ignore them but could also look to highlight at good opportunities that a) Reforms policies are incoherent and unaffordable and that b) theyre adding no real value and its all bluster. Its easy to heckle from the sidelines but the focus should shift now. Id fancy Starmer to pick Frottage and Tice to pieces when he needs to.

4 seats but they're high profile candidates. In a way it's better if they won a few more but their low standard of candidates are shown up in parliament.

4 seats for 14% is a bit stupid really, particularly with what Lib Dem got for less.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12383 on: Today at 08:31:54 am »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 08:26:45 am
Reform only 4 seats. Phewww.

Probably still get 90% media coverage.

Tories even less than exit polls.
Exit polls not far wrong on labour.

For all the fuss over them, UKIP got 4 million votes in 2015.

It's ultimately the same.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,674
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12384 on: Today at 08:32:07 am »
Anderson and Frottage are absolutely terrible so thats something.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12385 on: Today at 08:32:48 am »
Pedantic point.  Both ITV and the beeb have Labour on 410 and Tories on 119.  Sky News however have Labour on 409 and Tories on 120.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,808
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12386 on: Today at 08:33:13 am »
4 seats for Deform but guaranteed Nige will be the loudest voice in the Commons. If Labour attempts to join the single union (so have people to fucking sell to) or tries to process claims for immigration faster you will have Nige banging on at every turn. I think Nige winning Clacton is disastrous.
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,664
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #12387 on: Today at 08:33:28 am »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 08:26:33 am
The thing with Reform now having seats is that they should be under more scrutiny about how they deliver any sort of result or meaningful input.

Labour could largely ignore them but could also look to highlight at good opportunities that a) Reforms policies are incoherent and unaffordable and that b) theyre adding no real value and its all bluster. Its easy to heckle from the sidelines but the focus should shift now. Id fancy Starmer to pick Frottage and Tice to pieces when he needs to.

I'd argue Labour need to take on Reform particularly when it comes to the NHS, which Reform want to privatise rather than just ignoring them.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Up
« previous next »
 