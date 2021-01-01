The thing with Reform now having seats is that they should be under more scrutiny about how they deliver any sort of result or meaningful input.



Labour could largely ignore them but could also look to highlight at good opportunities that a) Reforms policies are incoherent and unaffordable and that b) theyre adding no real value and its all bluster. Its easy to heckle from the sidelines but the focus should shift now. Id fancy Starmer to pick Frottage and Tice to pieces when he needs to.