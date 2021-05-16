« previous next »
UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY

Elliemental

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12240 on: Today at 06:49:25 am
Fuckity bye, Liz!
Circa1892

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12241 on: Today at 06:49:33 am
Life comes at you fast Lizzy.
Crosby Nick

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12242 on: Today at 06:49:37 am
Truss gawn!
Peabee

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12243 on: Today at 06:49:44 am
hahaha see ya Truss. 26k majority wiped out.
Kekule

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12244 on: Today at 06:49:54 am
I think I may have just broken a couple ribs from laughing so hard!
Clint Eastwood

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12245 on: Today at 06:50:06 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Hedley Lamarr

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12246 on: Today at 06:50:23 am
Lettuce rejoice
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12247 on: Today at 06:50:36 am
Well, I didnt stay up.

Got up for work, and the first thing I see is Liz Truss booted out!

Happy labour Friday everybody!
Peabee

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12248 on: Today at 06:51:08 am
Cleverly not even wearing Tory colours.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12249 on: Today at 06:51:41 am
The Tories have equalled the 246 losses in 1906 during the Liberal landslide.
red_Mark1980

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12250 on: Today at 06:51:53 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:44:49 am
Very interesting. This feels very different to the fanfare and optimism of 1997. As you say, this country is still fundamentally right. Ive been away from the news for an hour or so but when I last looked, Labour vote was only up 1.5% from 2019. Furthermore, theres an argument that had Reform not stood, wed potentially be in hung Parliament territory or more probably Labour majority of 20/30 max. I think Curtice said that nearly 100 constituencies had a higher Tory/Reform total than Labour. Now not all voters would have gone Tory in the absence of Reform but a lot would. The undercurrent of the right remains but ironically Frottage has prevented this being a 2010 repeat in terms of the incumbent not being put properly to bed.

I'm not entirely sure that's the case. You can make the point that a lot of reform votes are from old tory votes. But not sure the numbers stack up.

Would agree it's different from 1997. I was on my way to sixth form.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12251 on: Today at 06:52:00 am
 :lmao :lmao  A bad nobhead
Draex

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12252 on: Today at 06:52:56 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:44:49 am
Very interesting. This feels very different to the fanfare and optimism of 1997. As you say, this country is still fundamentally right. Ive been away from the news for an hour or so but when I last looked, Labour vote was only up 1.5% from 2019. Furthermore, theres an argument that had Reform not stood, wed potentially be in hung Parliament territory or more probably Labour majority of 20/30 max. I think Curtice said that nearly 100 constituencies had a higher Tory/Reform total than Labour. Now not all voters would have gone Tory in the absence of Reform but a lot would. The undercurrent of the right remains but ironically Frottage has prevented this being a 2010 repeat in terms of the incumbent not being put properly to bed.

Yes despite it being an utterly fantastic result Labours majority is due to the right wing split, I do think Gaza caused Labour a lot of problems as well.

Labour are on watch now, they need to deliver.
CheshireDave

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12253 on: Today at 06:53:03 am
Kekule

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12254 on: Today at 06:53:04 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:51:08 am
Cleverly not even wearing Tory colours.

Loads were not wearing their rosettes at their counts.
BobPaisley3

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12255 on: Today at 06:54:23 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:51:53 am
I'm not entirely sure that's the case. You can make the point that a lot of reform votes are from old tory votes. But not sure the numbers stack up.

Would agree it's different from 1997. I was on my way to sixth form.
Maybe not, but Truss is another example. Reform took 9000 votes, she lost by 700. Without them, she wins. Its been mirrored across the country. As you say, not totally clear on the numbers but theyve definitely cost the Tories dozens of seats.
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12256 on: Today at 06:55:01 am
Oh no, Galloway lost too.  Thats a shame.  :lmao
Peabee

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12257 on: Today at 06:56:40 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:54:23 am
Maybe not, but Truss is another example. Reform took 9000 votes, she lost by 700. Without them, she wins. Its been mirrored across the country. As you say, not totally clear on the numbers but theyve definitely cost the Tories dozens of seats.

Aye, for once the votes on the right to centre are split, whereas the votes on the left to centre are always split between Lab/LD/Greens etc. But a lot of Reform voters are previously Lab voters too.
Circa1892

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12258 on: Today at 06:57:03 am
Hopefully an outcome of this is that people will stop platforming clowns on both ends like Jones, Bastani, Harwood etc
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12259 on: Today at 06:57:03 am
Financial markets are rock solid.  They clearly arent worried about labour ruining everything
CheshireDave

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12260 on: Today at 06:57:16 am
My constituency and neighbouring constituency has gone Labour for the first time ever and I couldn't be happier.
Circa1892

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12261 on: Today at 06:58:00 am
That exit poll was shite.
red_Mark1980

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12262 on: Today at 06:59:00 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:54:23 am
Maybe not, but Truss is another example. Reform took 9000 votes, she lost by 700. Without them, she wins. Its been mirrored across the country. As you say, not totally clear on the numbers but theyve definitely cost the Tories dozens of seats.

Undoubtedly, Truss would have likely won..I doubt it would have reduced the majority to the point of a hung parliament
Peabee

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12263 on: Today at 06:59:05 am
LD on 70.
Felch Aid

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12264 on: Today at 07:00:12 am
Jeremy c*nt safe? wtf!
Circa1892

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12265 on: Today at 07:00:27 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:59:05 am
LD on 70.

If things ever return to relative normalcy and not vast majorities swinging from party to party - a third party on that sort of number is very healthy.
lobsterboy

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12266 on: Today at 07:00:43 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:56:59 am
Is Gaza having this much impact in other elections?

Pretty irritating that MPs are losing their seats (or getting fucking booed) for whatever their stance on Gaza is regardless of what they've done for the country.

Trojan horse for the islamists isn't it?

Circa1892

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12267 on: Today at 07:00:48 am
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 07:00:12 am
Jeremy c*nt safe? wtf!

Entirely local campaign. Basically spent 6 weeks door knocking.
Elzar

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12268 on: Today at 07:01:47 am
Reform being the second biggest party across Liverpool is grim.
Circa1892

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Reply #12269 on: Today at 07:01:56 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:00:43 am
Trojan horse for the islamists isn't it?

Sadly. Some of the stories of intimidation, violence by (exclusively) men in Birmingham are not nice reading for the future. The Workers Party and their ilk are as big a problem as Reform.
