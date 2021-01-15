« previous next »
UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Keegan gone.

She would have loved it had she beaten the Lib Dems. Loved it.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Fucking good job Keegan, gerrin in the bin
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
150 is wrong imo

They've lost Lichfield, Hampshire North East and Chichester - some of their safest seats.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Yes! Plaid gaining another seat from the Tories in Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿  Hopefully wipe the fuckers out!

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:40:23 am
Well done Corbyn, pleased for him

Me too, whatever your view on the intrigues of the internal politics of the Labour party him winning is a victory for local democracy. His constituents clearly appreciate him.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Labour GAIN Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Has been Conseravtive since 1820.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Labour taking Clwyd North back.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Made up Keegan has gone
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Keegan gone
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
A few in here not quite got the hang of politics being about representing people on issues that matter to them. If Gaza or whatever else is a major concern for enough people in those constituencies then they have every right to vote for candidates who represent them on it. That's the whole point.

It's not a football match where it's red above all else so that we can go to bed happy that the game is won. People have a right to run on what they want to run on, and people have the right to vote for them. End of.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:46:23 am
Starmer can't be beholden to the far left like successive tory leaders have been to the right. I'm glad he's taken a hard line. It's what has helped him win this election, and hopefully he can now get on with the important job of running the country, not appeasing factions of the party.

Many of the purged MPs and candidates weren't "far left" though. And sorry, but clinging to the centre ground, making no real change, isn't going to cut it any more. The Populist right have landed and if Labour don't make real change, they will.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:49:41 am
Labour GAIN Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Has been Conseravtive since 1820.

Wow
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Whoa-oh, were halfway there

etc
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Cons hold Staffs Moorlands which many had as a Labour seat. Braverman is also back, sadly.

Greens win Bristol Central.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Cruella FFS
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Fareham did not believe in tactical voting I see. Idiots letting that evil piece of work back in.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Suella has been returned. FFS.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 03:50:26 am
A few in here not quite got the hang of politics being about representing people on issues that matter to them. If Gaza or whatever else is a major concern for enough people in those constituencies then they have every right to vote for candidates who represent them on it. That's the whole point.

It's not a football match where it's red above all else so that we can go to bed happy that the game is won. People have a right to run on what they want to run on, and people have the right to vote for them. End of.

Spot on.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:48:09 am
Fuck off! Really?! Get in

That is good.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 03:41:46 am
Newport West, labour hold as predicted. 🍻  I'm happy.
great news, my constituency
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Braverman could have been out with tactical voting
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Braverman the c*nt
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Greens gain Bristol central - a great result. Debbonnaire can fuck off.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Miriam Cates gone
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:49:41 am
Labour GAIN Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Has been Conseravtive since 1820.
🤯🤯
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
The Tory on C4 reckons Shabana Mahmood has lost her seat
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:51:03 am
Cons hold Staffs Moorlands which many had as a Labour seat.

So many strange results. Some huge unexpected wins from Tories and then some seats where expected wins don't occur....
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Labour's lost its Culture secretary.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Braverman, Frottage, Anderson, Corbyn in Parliament. It's gonna be mayhem at PMQs.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:52:17 am
great news, my constituency

I can't claim to know when it was anything other than labour but always nice to see.
My parents are east newport. Not sure if that's in yet but it's a certainty that it will be Labour too. Celebratory drinks in hand 🍻
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 03:50:26 am
Many of the purged MPs and candidates weren't "far left" though. And sorry, but clinging to the centre ground, making no real change, isn't going to cut it any more. The Populist right have landed and if Labour don't make real change, they will.

The fact that they weren't far left should indicate that they weren't booted out for that reason and had actually done stuff that was against party rules.

Not sure why you keep trotting out this line about right populism, it has been on the rise for quite a while, including when Corbyn was the Labour leader so a centre-left labour that is about to win a massive landslide is clearly not the reason for it's rise, even if you were so blinkered as to ignore the way it is rising globally.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Tories hold Basildon by 20 votes.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Alliance gain Lagan Valley from the DUP - great stuff....
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
IDS is a smug bastard
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Again in Billericay for Holden, tactical voting would have seen him out ffs
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Iain Duncan Smith being an arrogant twat
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:56:54 am
Alliance gain Lagan Valley from the DUP - great stuff....

That is huge!
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Tice wins too FFS
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:48:50 am
150 is wrong imo

They've lost Lichfield, Hampshire North East and Chichester - some of their safest seats.
BBC now predicting they reach 154
