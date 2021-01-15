A few in here not quite got the hang of politics being about representing people on issues that matter to them. If Gaza or whatever else is a major concern for enough people in those constituencies then they have every right to vote for candidates who represent them on it. That's the whole point.



It's not a football match where it's red above all else so that we can go to bed happy that the game is won. People have a right to run on what they want to run on, and people have the right to vote for them. End of.