Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11040 on: Today at 12:43:51 am »
Newcastle C+W

Survation
Lab 50
Reform 15
Con 13


Actual
Lab 46
Ref 19
Con 10
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11041 on: Today at 12:43:51 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:12 am
:D

Capon will be relieved to hear Im retiring to bed. Ill leave the faux highbrow stuff to someone else but may indulge the odd Partridge/Office gif. Going to make do with 5Live coverage.

 :(

Stay here. Capon is just a bully. He called me a smack rat when I was more a smackhead.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11042 on: Today at 12:44:13 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:41:34 am
Labour sources: "Our data is suggesting reform will not win many of the seats the exit poll suggests they will get less than than 13 seats".

 ;)

cue a lot of fumbling words trying to disagree as they waffle on about Deform's increased vote share compared to Brexit Party.... ::)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11043 on: Today at 12:44:21 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:42:06 am
Somebody in here mentioned earlier that bbc2 had the national coverage.

In Wales apparently, but not in Scotland. We have Today at Wimbledon.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11044 on: Today at 12:44:35 am »
this iceland fella is a fucking knob, pleading not to be taxed any higher
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11045 on: Today at 12:45:02 am »
6-0

🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

I predict a landslide
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11046 on: Today at 12:45:12 am »
Ashton Muncaster is a bot pass it on
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11047 on: Today at 12:45:31 am »
Mick Lynch naming tories he wants to see lose on Sky hahahaha
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11048 on: Today at 12:45:43 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:42:30 am
She is spot on here.

She's been pretty spot on for a while. I'm not on social media as much, but when I have she seems to have been quite vocal and factual.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11049 on: Today at 12:46:42 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:39:09 am
Vorderman is fucking ace.
Love her and the way she does her thing with a Pirate style arrogance Haha ya c*nts
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11050 on: Today at 12:46:44 am »
I love Mick Lynch, he's right that labour need to go much further.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11051 on: Today at 12:47:19 am »
Broxbourne should be up soon. That will be key - most MRPs predict Tories to JUST hold....
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11052 on: Today at 12:47:28 am »
The swingometer says my seat stays Tory, Tepids cousin to win it :(
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11053 on: Today at 12:47:35 am »
Why is there a tortoise on C4?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11054 on: Today at 12:48:16 am »
Mentioned on ITV that Yvonne Ridley in Newcastle was a former Respect party candidate and there may have been a shift from Labour to her over the Gaza stance
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11055 on: Today at 12:48:27 am »
Fuck Barnsley (sorry to the decent people there that haven't voted for that racist prick that even Reform have disowned).
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11056 on: Today at 12:48:38 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:46:42 am
Love her and the way she does her thing with a Pirate style arrogance Haha ya c*nts

R me R Ts.

I think she's just playing countdown still.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11057 on: Today at 12:49:05 am »
Lib dems claiming Tunbridge Wells
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11058 on: Today at 12:49:22 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:48:27 am
Fuck Barnsley (sorry to the decent people there that haven't voted for that racist prick that even Reform have disowned).
has that been called?
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11059 on: Today at 12:49:25 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:48:27 am
Fuck Barnsley (sorry to the decent people there that haven't voted for that racist prick that even Reform have disowned).
A lot of these northern seats are full of bigots that used to vote labour
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11060 on: Today at 12:49:30 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:47:35 am
Why is there a tortoise on C4?
How dare you - she's looking really hot ya bastid.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11061 on: Today at 12:49:32 am »
When do we start getting a flood of results? It's so bloody slow atm
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11062 on: Today at 12:49:51 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:43:51 am
Newcastle C+W

Survation
Lab 50
Reform 15
Con 13


Actual
Lab 46
Ref 19
Con 10

Seems pretty consistent in that Survatiln has over estimated Labour by a couple of % and underestimated Reform by a similar amount.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11063 on: Today at 12:50:04 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:48:38 am
R me R Ts.

I think she's just playing countdown still.
nice  ;D
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11064 on: Today at 12:50:10 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 12:45:12 am
Ashton Muncaster is a bot pass it on

I reckon he malfunctioned.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11065 on: Today at 12:50:13 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:49:22 am
has that been called?

No but seems like it will be close. They were talking about it on C4.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11066 on: Today at 12:50:25 am »
Has the tory been kicked out of #10 yet?
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11067 on: Today at 12:50:29 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:49:05 am
Lib dems claiming Tunbridge Wells

Mike Martin - of Twitter Ukraine fame. Great to have such people in the Commons.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11068 on: Today at 12:50:30 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:43:51 am
Newcastle C+W

Survation
Lab 50
Reform 15
Con 13


Actual
Lab 46
Ref 19
Con 10

It's a bird, it's a plane Survation was the closest MRP again...


Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11069 on: Today at 12:50:45 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:49:51 am
Seems pretty consistent in that Survatiln has over estimated Labour by a couple of % and underestimated Reform by a similar amount.
in some seats, in others it's the reverse
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11070 on: Today at 12:51:11 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:50:45 am
in some seats, in others it's the reverse

Gaza effect imo
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11071 on: Today at 12:51:27 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:49:30 am
How dare you - she's looking really hot ya bastid.

 :puke2
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11072 on: Today at 12:52:19 am »
Anne Widdecombe is a c*nt, pass it on.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11073 on: Today at 12:52:31 am »
Electoral Calculus/ GB News seat predictions based on results so far:
LAB: 416 (+6)
CON: 126 (-5)
LD: 60 (-1)

It's happening...  :D
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11074 on: Today at 12:53:33 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:52:19 am
Anne Widdecombe is a c*nt, pass it on.

Ive always liked her posts on here to be honest
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11075 on: Today at 12:53:34 am »
All very well for Robert Buckland to complain about people getting into politics to be someone rather than do something - but what exactly did he do?

That said, if we want to stop our country sliding into fascism under Chancellor Sutler then we're going to need more of that attitude. Labour need to develop cross party support to combat this threat. Starmer needs support from Tory Grandees and those purged by Johnson, and people like Buckland. We need a bit of fire and blood. A coalition for the cause. 
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11076 on: Today at 12:53:41 am »
Rishi Sunak to announce resignation tomorrow morning.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11077 on: Today at 12:53:46 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:48:27 am
Fuck Barnsley (sorry to the decent people there that haven't voted for that racist prick that even Reform have disowned).
We will see but Labour now gone favourites to win both Barnsley seats.
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #11078 on: Today at 12:53:47 am »
My constituency of Truro & Falmouth predicted a Labour win, first time in my lifetime I think.
