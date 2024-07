You have to remember exit polls are very much based on previous elections results, when you factor in that the Brexit Party didnít stand in a lot of seats it makes the modelling a lot less accurate.



They dropped out of every tory seat in the last one to ensure the votes weren't split, so you'd think that they will have less impact on existing labour seats compared to previously tory seats where the right-wing vote will be getting split between the two parties and in some cases sufficient to let in somebody else.