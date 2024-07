Downing Street just released a "Dissolution Honours List"



They must realise the gig is up. They might even be worried they'll be the third party after this election.



Personally, I hope Starmer vetoes each and every one of them, but I'm guessing that's why they were released as dissolution honours, rather than those more typical of a resigning prime minister. Pretty obvious Starmer and Sunak have a lot of contempt for one another.