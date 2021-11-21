Polling has improved but I dont know about the betting because I remember the Brexit campaign and the huge odds on Leave winning on the final day.
We didn't have any information to help us with the Brexit referendum. all boiled down to believing people couldn't be so stupid.
We do have a massive amount of info at this election though.
You've got Tory MPs in marginals giving up, that's all down to locals telling them no chance at the doorsteps. Torys in ultra safe seats are even contemplating defeat. Torys in safe seats feedback is many are gone.
We can form reliable opinions on this on the full picture.
There will be some wrong forecasts, maybe a few Torys will do better than predicated but it wont have any effect on the result.
Backing the Torys to win ignores this info, Reform to win is clueless and I put that down to clueless Reform voters. ok they do better than expected, does anyone in their wildest dreams think they will win 300 odd seats.