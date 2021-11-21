« previous next »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:21:12 pm
Doesn't mean the markets are accurate. For example Leave were 8/1 the night of the Brexit referendum.

Yes individual seats often have quite small markets so a few significant bets can move things significantly.

Plus most people are acting from the same data and sometimes as for Brexit that data is wrong
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:41:58 pm

Reform look to get at least 5 seats

Hopefully tactical voting will manage to stop Frottage being one of those.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:10:42 pm
CCHQ sending messages that ground teams reporting turnout is higher and urging their voters to vote.


This never makes any sense to me, wernt the Tories trying to get their people out and vote before they saw a higher turnout? And turnout is going to higher during the day now with so many people WFH, probably lower in the evening compared to previous years I would guess.
Also 'early reports' aren't always accurate. Susan Hall is the mayor of London based on these 'early reports'.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:09:16 pm
If you want to prioritise people based on where they live, that's a persons prerogative I guess.




Not really sure what you're saying here?

This website provides links of current conflicts and when they started. Aren't all of these as important as any other one?  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts

I live in the UK and I vote for UK Politicians to represent the UK. While conflicts are regrettable, I don't think you should get to pick and choose which are more or less important than any other - do you care about all those in that entire list equally and if not, why not?


I don't care that much, I have to be honest. I think it's very sad, but it's got nothing to do with me. However, people in my country that are being harmed, are starving, are homeless, are dying and can't get help and all the rest - these people in my country are peopel I'm more concerned with rather than a cherry-picked conflict in a land that has never had anything to do with me.


Do you and the 'left' not give much of a shit about people in this country at all or is it either/or - you can only care about one or the other?

Seems a bit unclear to me?


Again, I don't really get what point you're making other than it's 'bad' to care about people suffering in your own country?
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:24:00 pm
Also 'early reports' aren't always accurate. Susan Hall is the mayor of London based on these 'early reports'.

Sometimes you wonder if those "early reports" are more motivated by manipulating betting markets than anything else!

Nobody so far seems to be saying that postal vote sampling looks radically different to what would be expected if the Tories were about to get a hiding.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:25:08 pm
Not really sure what you're saying here?

This website provides links of current conflicts and when they started. Aren't all of these as important as any other one?  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts

I live in the UK and I vote for UK Politicians to represent the UK. While conflicts are regrettable, I don't think you should get to pick and choose which are more or less important than any other - do you care about all those in that entire list equally and if not, why not?


I don't care that much, I have to be honest. I think it's very sad, but it's got nothing to do with me. However, people in my country that are being harmed, are starving, are homeless, are dying and can't get help and all the rest - these people in my country are peopel I'm more concerned with rather than a cherry-picked conflict in a land that has never had anything to do with me.


Do you and the 'left' not give much of a shit about people in this country at all or is it either/or - you can only care about one or the other?

Seems a bit unclear to me?


Again, I don't really get what point you're making other than it's 'bad' to care about people suffering in your own country?

I care about people in our own country and also people from abroad who are fleeing for their lives or moving to try to better themselves. Immigration isn't the main cause of problems that affect the native population, the government and their choices are.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:25:08 pm
Not really sure what you're saying here?

This website provides links of current conflicts and when they started. Aren't all of these as important as any other one?  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts

I live in the UK and I vote for UK Politicians to represent the UK. While conflicts are regrettable, I don't think you should get to pick and choose which are more or less important than any other - do you care about all those in that entire list equally and if not, why not?


I don't care that much, I have to be honest. I think it's very sad, but it's got nothing to do with me. However, people in my country that are being harmed, are starving, are homeless, are dying and can't get help and all the rest - these people in my country are peopel I'm more concerned with rather than a cherry-picked conflict in a land that has never had anything to do with me.


Do you and the 'left' not give much of a shit about people in this country at all or is it either/or - you can only care about one or the other?

Seems a bit unclear to me?


Again, I don't really get what point you're making other than it's 'bad' to care about people suffering in your own country?

Its certainly not that its bad to careabout British people, more along the lines, 

Person A cares more for poor Brits
Person B cares more for people killed overseas
but person A wants to tell people that person B has their priorities all wrong.

Personally I think  B is as entitled to an opinion as A

 plus there is nothing to suggest that Person B doesn't also care about the same people as Person A
Odds for Reform to get 7+ seats have come in a lot unfortunately.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:28:48 pm
I care about people in our own country and also people from abroad who are fleeing for their lives or moving to try to better themselves. Immigration isn't the main cause of problems that affect the native population, the government and their choices are.


Again I must be being stupid here? This discussion started where someone said they aren't going to vote for people to be helped in this country because a Party that wasn't even in Government in a country that couldn't even effect a ceasefire in a foreign country didn't use their lack of ability to affect the situation to affect a situation they couldn't affect?

I then asked if the people there were more important than the people suffering here (On the basis we're voting for a UK Government that is going to govern in the UK and that the foreign government couldn't give a shite about what the current government or future governments say or think about their actions as the UK has lost and any all power to affect anything - if it ever did)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:32:34 pm
Its certainly not that its bad to careabout British people, more along the lines, 

Person A cares more for poor Brits
Person B cares more for people killed overseas
but person A wants to tell people that person B has their priorities all wrong.

Personally I think  B is as entitled to an opinion as A

 



This is what I don't get though.

The UK is literally powerless to affect the situation in that conflict in any way. It still will be even if Labour get in. So punishing a party for not taking steps when they weren't even in power and still wouldn't mean shit even if they were seems a bit odd.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:37:33 pm

This is what I don't get though.

The UK is literally powerless to affect the situation in that conflict in any way. It still will be even if Labour get in. So punishing a party for not taking steps when they weren't even in power and still wouldn't mean shit even if they were seems a bit odd.

Thats another debate, one I wont be having, but I don't necessarily agree
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:32:34 pm
Its certainly not that its bad to careabout British people, more along the lines, 

Person A cares more for poor Brits
Person B cares more for people killed overseas
but person A wants to tell people that person B has their priorities all wrong.

Personally I think  B is as entitled to an opinion as A

 plus there is nothing to suggest that Person B doesn't also care about the same people as Person A


The government can do something about A, cant do anything about B
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:33:50 pm
Odds for Reform to get 7+ seats have come in a lot unfortunately.

I don't care, let the twats water down the Tory vote.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:39:53 pm
Thats another debate, one I wont be having, but I don't necessarily agree

We can certainly agree to disagree. Just seems a specifically odd thing to fall on your sword over.

I'm not sure how a party that isn't even in power can affect something that a party in power can't even affect.


But let's drop this now. Don't want to get the thread locked while some of us in here have some celebrating to do because of who we voted for.
Just been to vote, the clerk told me it's been very busy today. Which is good news. 🙂
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:11:48 pm
Will they know that you've voted for the Greens rather than Labour as a protest in an attempt to move them slightly more left?

My misses was torn on this subject, she prefers the Greens, we're in a safe Labour seat so she voted for Green as the more who do and erode the Labour majority here should (you hope) give pause for thought for Labour against complacency.

I don't agree personally as the Greens are in the position of having an uncosted Manifesto which hasn't really be scrutinised, so they are making promises I don't believe they can infact deliver. Labour has been practical which is what will be needed as they navigate the utter devastation that is our country.
Richmond and North Allerton

Conservative odds drifting
Labour shortening
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:45:07 pm
We can certainly agree to disagree. Just seems a specifically odd thing to fall on your sword over.

I'm not sure how a party that isn't even in power can affect something that a party in power can't even affect.


But let's drop this now. Don't want to get the thread locked while some of us in here have some celebrating to do because of who we voted for.

Yes, Im surprised someone of such superior values brought it up
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:57:52 pm
Yes, Im surprised someone of such superior values brought it up

I'm proud to have voted how I voted cheers. I have a great MP in a great area.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:44:35 pm
I don't care, let the twats water down the Tory vote.

I do care. I obviously want as few Tory M.Ps as possible, but not when we get an even more extreme version of their worst tendencies as a result; case in point, Lee Anderson.

Frottage has once again, as with Brexit, created mayhem by appealing to the basest and ugliest of instincts. Loathesome man, but politically adept and cunning.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:59:11 pm
I'm proud to have voted how I voted cheers. I have a great MP in a great area.

Im pleased for you mate, I heard shes got a  lovely bathroom too
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:09:28 pm
I do care. I obviously want as few Tory M.Ps as possible, but not when we get an even more extreme version of their worst tendencies as a result; case in point, Lee Anderson.

Frottage has once again, as with Brexit, created mayhem by appealing to the basest and ugliest of instincts. Loathesome man, but politically adept and cunning.

Let the racists have their little party, makes them easy to spot, it's not like they'll ever stop being odious c*nts.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:47:51 pm
Just been to vote, the clerk told me it's been very busy today. Which is good news. 🙂

I think this is a consequence of more people WFH than a high turnout. I'm one example of someone who could go at any point today whereas in the past I've always had to go after 18:00.
