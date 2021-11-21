If you want to prioritise people based on where they live, that's a persons prerogative I guess.
Not really sure what you're saying here?
This website provides links of current conflicts and when they started. Aren't all of these as important as any other one? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts
I live in the UK and I vote for UK Politicians to represent the UK. While conflicts are regrettable, I don't think you should get to pick and choose which are more or less important than any other - do you care about all those in that entire list equally and if not, why not?
I don't care that much, I have to be honest. I think it's very sad, but it's got nothing to do with me. However, people in my country that are being harmed, are starving, are homeless, are dying and can't get help and all the rest - these people in my country are peopel I'm more concerned with rather than a cherry-picked conflict in a land that has never had anything to do with me.
Do you and the 'left' not give much of a shit about people in this country at all or is it either/or - you can only care about one or the other?
Seems a bit unclear to me?
Again, I don't really get what point you're making other than it's 'bad' to care about people suffering in your own country?