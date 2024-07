Will they know that you've voted for the Greens rather than Labour as a protest in an attempt to move them slightly more left?



Probably not, debs, no. My only thought was that if lots of safe Labour seats end up with a slightly reduced majority, it sends a message that the current direction of the party isn't right for a lot of voters who've always voted Labour.I ultimately came down to thinking that either (a) I vote Labour and have no right to complain if they only do what they say in their manifesto or (b) I vote Green (who I know won't get in) as a message to Labour (who will) that I'd prefer them to change tack slightly.