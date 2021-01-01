« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:38:40 pm
"I'm voting for a party which whipped its MPs into not supporting a ceasefire in Gaza and sacked those who did"

See, I can distil a complex situation into a pointless quip too.

Fair enough. I guess you can sit pretty knowing the lives of people thousands of miles away are more important than the lives of people in this country. Good for you.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:38:40 pm
"I'm voting for a party which whipped its MPs into not supporting a ceasefire in Gaza and sacked those who did"

See, I can distil a complex situation into a pointless quip too.

Is Gaza now a UK constituency?
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:07:44 pm
There is a polling station 800 yards meters from my house, but Im being sent to one 2 miles away on a busy uneven footpath  :butt

In future, if you apply for a postal vote, even if you don't want to post it, you can hand it into any polling station in your constituency, not just the one you would have to go to for a normal vote.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:40:45 pm
Fair enough. I guess you can sit pretty knowing the lives of people thousands of miles away are more important than the lives of people in this country. Good for you.

Jesus Christ, mate. Go back and read my original post and do your absolute best to focus on the words.

1. I am a Labour supporter
2. I think their manifesto is lacklustre
3. I live in a VERY safe Labour seat
4. Voting Green may (or probably will not) send a message that there is a tranche of people out there who want Labour to be a bit more progressive in the future

It's not rocket science.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:36:18 pm
Did they have a manifesto, thought their focus was entirely on Ed Davey's bucket list instead.  ;D
They had an excellent manifesto, in my opinion.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:54:39 am
Do you dress better than Jez?
Well, Id like to think so!
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:28:43 pm
Whys that? Is the closer one in a different ward or something? Thats annoying.

Am I the only one who doesnt particularly like the 10pm exit poll? Takes away some of the drama of whats to follow given theyre generally fairly accurate (I think).

Im been procrastinating on work all morning for something I need to have ready for tomorrow morning so Ive convinced myself Ill write it tonight with a beer and the results coming through like Im back at university (had an exam the morning after the 97 election!). Idiot.
No, I know your talking about the Exit polls but all these polls have kept me from thinking the country has gone looney tunes as there would only be the vox pops views to go on they are crazy most of the time so it's 10pm crunch time. do we stay up the rest of the night wondering if the country has gone looney tunes or do we piss ourselves laughing with relief when the exit poll tells us Labour majority, Tory wipe out.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Nearly all of these types of arguments could be done away with if we did not live under a middle-ages electoral system. I just hope that even if Labour win a 100 seat majority, they recognize its a one-off, how quickly things can change, and that bringing in PR would benefit them in the long run. They would have a chance to shove through electoral reform legislation that would never be able to be overthrown under PR since not enough MPs could ever vote against it in the future.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:28:43 pm
Whys that? Is the closer one in a different ward or something? Thats annoying.

Am I the only one who doesnt particularly like the 10pm exit poll? Takes away some of the drama of whats to follow given theyre generally fairly accurate (I think).

Im been procrastinating on work all morning for something I need to have ready for tomorrow morning so Ive convinced myself Ill write it tonight with a beer and the results coming through like Im back at university (had an exam the morning after the 97 election!). Idiot.

Yeah different ward.  Cant you write it now, you will only be thinking about it all day till its done
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:43:05 pm
Is Gaza now a UK constituency?

Like the poster I replied to, you seem to have misunderstood my useless one liner about Gaza.

Each party has said or done something we all don't agree with, right?

To therefore argue that my decision to vote Green was daft because of a now dropped policy on "natural childbirth" means that I can theoretically argue that someone is wrong to vote Labour because of their original stance on what is happening in the middle-east.

In other words, I am trying to explain that distilling a complex situation into a one-liner helps nobody.

Again, I am a Labour supporter doing my tiny bit to attempt to move the party slightly more to the left.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:48:56 pm
Yeah different ward.  Cant you write it now, you will only be thinking about it all day till its done

I could, im too easily distracted by others though, so find it easier to get some things done when I know I wont be getting emails and Teams messages interrupting me (just RAWK updates, but Im used to that!.)
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:43:22 pm
In future, if you apply for a postal vote, even if you don't want to post it, you can hand it into any polling station in your constituency, not just the one you would have to go to for a normal vote.

Cheers Elmo, Ill see how today goes and might go down that route
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:25:26 pm
That was where I got Mogg's name, I was wondering who else was in danger beyond those, some predictions even had Sunak in trouble if the swing got even bigger.
Predictions for 34 prominent Tories trying for re-election:

John Glen  (Salisbury)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 0.2
Iain Duncan Smith  (Chingford and Woodford Green)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 0.2
Penny Mordaunt  (Portsmouth North)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 1.2
Oliver Dowden  (Hertsmere)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 1.3
Mark Harper  (Forest of Dean)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 1.6
Victoria Atkins  (Louth and Horncastle)  Reform  winning with margin to CON of 2.5
Rishi Sunak  (Richmond and Northallerton)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 2.5
Kemi Badenoch  (Essex North West)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 2.9
Gillian Keegan  (Chichester)  CON  winning with margin to LIB of 3.0
Liz Truss  (Norfolk South West)  LAB  winning with margin to Reform of 3.0
Claire Coutinho  (Surrey East)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 3.1
Suella Braverman  (Fareham and Waterlooville)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 3.5
Lucy Frazer  (Ely and East Cambridgeshire)  LIB  winning with margin to CON of 3.9
Steve Barclay  (Cambridgeshire North East)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 4.9
Laura Trott  (Sevenoaks)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 5.0
Lee Anderson  (Ashfield)  Reform  winning with margin to LAB of 5.5
Gavin Williamson  (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 5.8
Michael Tomlinson  (Dorset Mid and Poole North)  CON  winning with margin to LIB of 5.9
Johnny Mercer  (Plymouth Moor View)  LAB  winning with margin to Reform of 5.9
James Cleverly  (Braintree)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 6.6
Mel Stride  (Devon Central)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 7.4
Andrew Mitchell  (Sutton Coldfield)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 7.6
Robert Jenrick  (Newark)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 7.7
Esther McVey  (Tatton)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 9.7
Tom Tugendhat  (Tonbridge)  CON  winning with margin to LAB of 11.7
Victoria Prentis  (Banbury)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 14.4
Jacob Rees-Mogg  (Somerset North East and Hanham)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 15.3
Jeremy C*nt  (Farnham and Bordon)  LIB  winning with margin to CON of 16.0
Liam Fox  (Somerset North)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 16.3
Grant Shapps  (Welwyn Hatfield)  LAB  winning with margin to CON of 22.2
Michelle Donelan  (Chippenham)  LIB  winning with margin to CON of 22.3
Robert Buckland  (Swindon South)  LAB  winning with margin to Reform of 27.9
Jake Berry  (Rossendale and Darwen)  LAB  winning with margin to Reform of 27.9
Alex Chalk  (Cheltenham)  LIB  winning with margin to CON of 44.8
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:50:07 pm
Like the poster I replied to, you seem to have misunderstood my useless one liner about Gaza.

Each party has said or done something we all don't agree with, right?

To therefore argue that my decision to vote Green was daft because of a now dropped policy on "natural childbirth" means that I can theoretically argue that someone is wrong to vote Labour because of their original stance on what is happening in the middle-east.

In other words, I am trying to explain that distilling a complex situation into a one-liner helps nobody.

Again, I am a Labour supporter doing my tiny bit to attempt to move the party slightly more to the left.

I'm just messing with you.
Labour lost badly by being left wing, you win elections from the centre left or centre right in this country.
Remember the Greens are promising everything under the sun as they don't actually have to deliver it, Labour have had to be dull because there's no money.

Vote how you please, you don't have to justify it.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:20:55 pm
"I couldn't vote for Labour so I voted for a party who want more women and children to die during childbirth" is quite the take I must admit, even if The Greens did take that part of their healthcare policy out of their manifesto after pressure by actual midwives and obstetricians
The green party aren't wrong. There are lots of midwives who believe what the green party are saying too.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:54:10 pm
I'm just messing with you.
Labour lost badly by being left wing, you win elections from the centre left or centre right in this country.
Remember the Greens are promising everything under the sun as they don't actually have to deliver it, Labour have had to be dull because there's no money.

Vote how you please, you don't have to justify it.

Cheers. As I keep saying, I want the party to move "slightly more to the left".
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
All parties are c*nts in these situations you either vote for no one or the lesser c*nt.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:43:59 pm
Jesus Christ, mate. Go back and read my original post and do your absolute best to focus on the words.

1. I am a Labour supporter
2. I think their manifesto is lacklustre
3. I live in a VERY safe Labour seat
4. Voting Green may (or probably will not) send a message that there is a tranche of people out there who want Labour to be a bit more progressive in the future

It's not rocket science.
Is repairing all the damage the Torys have done seen as lack lustre, I don't see it that way myself and I doubt if the millions suffering in every way possible do either. to sum this up as simply better and no reason to vote for them is what's fu... this country up in the first place.
I think this argument of Labour have to move to the left has lost sight of the goal, it loses sight of what's important as it's meaningless really if it ignores poverty and suffering, if taking millions out of poverty,   bringing back our local services to actually help people,  bringing back care,  NHS taking millions of kids out of poverty isn't seen as a move to the left then the argument of moving to the left has lost sight of the goal.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
All I get from that Tory MP list is most of the nutters will still be there. And the odious c*nt 30p Lee will retain his seat. :(
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:22 pm
All parties are c*nts in these situations you either vote for no one or the lesser c*nt.

A choice between a shit sandwich or vomit soup.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Btw in the Exit poll bunker they'll pretty much know how the election will go by this time.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:38:40 pm
"I'm voting for a party which whipped its MPs into not supporting a ceasefire in Gaza and sacked those who did"

See, I can distil a complex situation into a pointless quip too.
except yours is inaccurate
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:55:19 pm
The green party aren't wrong. There are lots of midwives who believe what the green party are saying too.

Not any more they don't - they dropped that thinking in 2017.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:20:55 pm


Our analysis of the manifestos showed Labour perform the worst of all parties, when it comes to the NHS.

Of course, you could argue about other things around that, too.  Our analysis was just going on the manifestos.

They also performed joint top with Reform, in controlling immigration.

It's not a 'traditional' Labour manifesto, in that sense.

Another surprise was the Greens had the second highest projected economic growth (behind Labour). 
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:50:07 pm
Like the poster I replied to, you seem to have misunderstood my useless one liner about Gaza.

Each party has said or done something we all don't agree with, right?

To therefore argue that my decision to vote Green was daft because of a now dropped policy on "natural childbirth" means that I can theoretically argue that someone is wrong to vote Labour because of their original stance on what is happening in the middle-east.

In other words, I am trying to explain that distilling a complex situation into a one-liner helps nobody.

Again, I am a Labour supporter doing my tiny bit to attempt to move the party slightly more to the left.

Will they know that you've voted for the Greens rather than Labour as a protest in an attempt to move them slightly more left?
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:38:40 pm
"I'm voting for a party which whipped its MPs into not supporting a ceasefire in Gaza and sacked those who did"

See, I can distil a complex situation into a pointless quip too.

So they are far more important than people in the UK and stuff like the NHS and all the services that are fucked?

I got a leaflet from the Socialist Workers (He lives in London I noted on the ballot form) - his top TWO things were;

1. Stop what's going in Gaza (Like the UK can do any fucking such thing)
2. Form the Palestian State (Like the UK can do any fucking such thing)


It's the heartless disregard the 'far left' have for people in this country literally starving and literally dying and forced onto the streets.

But fuck them, eh?
