That was where I got Mogg's name, I was wondering who else was in danger beyond those, some predictions even had Sunak in trouble if the swing got even bigger.



Predictions for 34 prominent Tories trying for re-election:John Glen (Salisbury) LAB winning with margin to CON of 0.2Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) LAB winning with margin to CON of 0.2Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North) LAB winning with margin to CON of 1.2Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) CON winning with margin to LAB of 1.3Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) LAB winning with margin to CON of 1.6Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle) Reform winning with margin to CON of 2.5Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) CON winning with margin to LAB of 2.5Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) CON winning with margin to LAB of 2.9Gillian Keegan (Chichester) CON winning with margin to LIB of 3.0Liz Truss (Norfolk South West) LAB winning with margin to Reform of 3.0Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) CON winning with margin to LAB of 3.1Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) CON winning with margin to LAB of 3.5Lucy Frazer (Ely and East Cambridgeshire) LIB winning with margin to CON of 3.9Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) CON winning with margin to LAB of 4.9Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) CON winning with margin to LAB of 5.0Lee Anderson (Ashfield) Reform winning with margin to LAB of 5.5Gavin Williamson (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) CON winning with margin to LAB of 5.8Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) CON winning with margin to LIB of 5.9Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View) LAB winning with margin to Reform of 5.9James Cleverly (Braintree) CON winning with margin to LAB of 6.6Mel Stride (Devon Central) LAB winning with margin to CON of 7.4Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield) LAB winning with margin to CON of 7.6Robert Jenrick (Newark) LAB winning with margin to CON of 7.7Esther McVey (Tatton) LAB winning with margin to CON of 9.7Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge) CON winning with margin to LAB of 11.7Victoria Prentis (Banbury) LAB winning with margin to CON of 14.4Jacob Rees-Mogg (Somerset North East and Hanham) LAB winning with margin to CON of 15.3Jeremy C*nt (Farnham and Bordon) LIB winning with margin to CON of 16.0Liam Fox (Somerset North) LAB winning with margin to CON of 16.3Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield) LAB winning with margin to CON of 22.2Michelle Donelan (Chippenham) LIB winning with margin to CON of 22.3Robert Buckland (Swindon South) LAB winning with margin to Reform of 27.9Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen) LAB winning with margin to Reform of 27.9Alex Chalk (Cheltenham) LIB winning with margin to CON of 44.8