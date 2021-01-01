That was where I got Mogg's name, I was wondering who else was in danger beyond those, some predictions even had Sunak in trouble if the swing got even bigger.
Predictions for 34 prominent Tories trying for re-election:
John Glen (Salisbury) LAB winning with margin to CON of 0.2
Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) LAB winning with margin to CON of 0.2
Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North) LAB winning with margin to CON of 1.2
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) CON winning with margin to LAB of 1.3
Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) LAB winning with margin to CON of 1.6
Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle) Reform winning with margin to CON of 2.5
Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) CON winning with margin to LAB of 2.5
Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) CON winning with margin to LAB of 2.9
Gillian Keegan (Chichester) CON winning with margin to LIB of 3.0
Liz Truss (Norfolk South West) LAB winning with margin to Reform of 3.0
Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) CON winning with margin to LAB of 3.1
Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) CON winning with margin to LAB of 3.5
Lucy Frazer (Ely and East Cambridgeshire) LIB winning with margin to CON of 3.9
Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) CON winning with margin to LAB of 4.9
Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) CON winning with margin to LAB of 5.0
Lee Anderson (Ashfield) Reform winning with margin to LAB of 5.5
Gavin Williamson (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) CON winning with margin to LAB of 5.8
Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) CON winning with margin to LIB of 5.9
Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View) LAB winning with margin to Reform of 5.9
James Cleverly (Braintree) CON winning with margin to LAB of 6.6
Mel Stride (Devon Central) LAB winning with margin to CON of 7.4
Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield) LAB winning with margin to CON of 7.6
Robert Jenrick (Newark) LAB winning with margin to CON of 7.7
Esther McVey (Tatton) LAB winning with margin to CON of 9.7
Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge) CON winning with margin to LAB of 11.7
Victoria Prentis (Banbury) LAB winning with margin to CON of 14.4
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Somerset North East and Hanham) LAB winning with margin to CON of 15.3
Jeremy C*nt (Farnham and Bordon) LIB winning with margin to CON of 16.0
Liam Fox (Somerset North) LAB winning with margin to CON of 16.3
Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield) LAB winning with margin to CON of 22.2
Michelle Donelan (Chippenham) LIB winning with margin to CON of 22.3
Robert Buckland (Swindon South) LAB winning with margin to Reform of 27.9
Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen) LAB winning with margin to Reform of 27.9
Alex Chalk (Cheltenham) LIB winning with margin to CON of 44.8