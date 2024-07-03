« previous next »
UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 11:48:16 am
Caption this?

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 11:49:42 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:41:22 am
Well the news and the radio have a blackout on political coverage until 10pm so you can turn it on safely for now.

Yeah I'll be tuning in later on when things start becoming clearer. Have a few bottles of prosecco that will be finding a new home tomorrow for sure  ;D

Just had a stomach full of these idiots the last years and some who inconceivably would still vote tory. Melts the brain.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 11:50:23 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:48:16 am
Caption this?



Come on Barry dont be dragged into the gutter of politics the last 14 years have given us mate.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 11:51:30 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:48:16 am
Caption this?



"Not my proudest wank"
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 11:53:29 am
Well its blowing a hoolie here in west Wales. I like to think its a metaphor for winds of change.

Will vote Labour of course, but its unlikely my vote will prevent Liz Saville-Roberts getting in again. I hope to console myself 24 hours from now smugly ticking off the high-profile Tories who are gone.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 11:53:58 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:02:15 am
Labour are miles and miles left of the Tories which is a good place to start. There are also many MPs in Labour that are left, centre-left and socialist.

We can debate this til the cows come home, but for me that most important and vital step is getting into power.

I voted for Corbyn twice and he was an absolute disaster and the collapse of Labour in 2019 - really shameful - actually made me wonder if I'd see another Labour government in my lifetime.

Everyone in the mainstream and the Establishment (Whatever they are :) ) are against Labour and the gravy train. That fact alone gives you hope for the future.

'Difficult decisions' will have to be taken - the deficit is more than THREE TRILLION now - something has to give and having a far-left Socialist anti-business and anti-Europe party in would have a real job to fix anything from what I've watched and read.

A pragmatic government that wants to help everyone and wants to engage business to help fix the economy seems to me to be a reasonable place to start. I hope that some of the 'low hanging fruit' can be fixed and if Labour get two or more terms then that's more that can be addressed. But. Let's be honest here - we've seen many 'Labour voters' that are actively and vehemently against Labour and Labour voters (Who they see as 'traitors' and 'Tories') and we've seen many people ask for many things to be fixed.

There is only so much time in the world and there is only so much money at any given time. Whatever Labour do, some will be unhappy, angry, upset and enraged. Labour are on a hiding to nothing. The country has genuinely run out of money, every service is on its knees, the economy is fucked and there is so, so, so much work to be done and no fucker will give them five minutes to even start fixing anything and the rabid loony right and their gobshite papers will be after Labour from day one - gleefully aided and abetted by those that seem them as 'traitors to the cause'


Not a job I'd wish on anyone and going to be a bit of a nightmare - certainly at the start for Labour and its MPs.


I'd settle in the first term having someone in power that is measured, sensible and doesn't lie through their teeth like those c*nts in the Tory party - every fucking PMQ - all it is is rehearsed speeches and taglines to blame Labour for their 14 years of abject fucking bullshit. Someone honest  in Government that spends more time saying what they will do and addressing stuff would be great. Some adults in the room would be fantastic.

We already know the Tories and their mates in the media will cry and bitch and whine and lie and stamp their feet.

Let's just give Labour a chance. I hope we are all surprised and engaged again. Imagine for one second as the UK being regarded by others and the people of the UK as a sensible and nice place to live.


Been a while since anyone could say that.


FUCKING. TORIES. OUT. c*nts.
that may well all be true Andy but you know me, the only people I'd trust to run the country are PGMOL
Today at 11:56:03 am
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 11:56:24 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:51:30 am
"Not my proudest wank"

I'd prefer the words of the late, great Sean Lock.

"That's a challenging wank"
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 11:57:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:56:24 am
I'd prefer the words of the late, great Sean Lock.

"That's a challenging wank"

Said the woman. (I don't know who she is)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 11:58:42 am
Am wondering if the Turnout will be a lot higher than predicted. hearing lots of news of poll stations full all over the country, I know it takes all party supporters to turn out to vote to get a high turnout but were not talking turnouts in the 70% region, just better than predicted. Tory voters will still vote but they will vote for Reform or Labour etc. Lib Dems will also get many votes. Labours vote should be high as well.
62-64% is favourite at 3/1, I think it maybe over that. 65-67.5% @6.5 looks decent. 67.5- 69.9%@ 10/1 looks like a good saver.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:01:26 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:53:29 am
Well its blowing a hoolie here in west Wales. I like to think its a metaphor for winds of change.

Will vote Labour of course, but its unlikely my vote will prevent Liz Saville-Roberts getting in again. I hope to console myself 24 hours from now smugly ticking off the high-profile Tories who are gone.

I like her she seems a good egg
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:02:03 pm
I think the Tory scaremongering has landed with a few people.  I had a doorstep chat with our delivery man and he asked me if I was voting.  He then went on to tell me he used to vote Labour but now votes Tory... to which I thought he'd say he had seen sense and was switching back.  Or maybe that he'd fully lost the plot and was voting Reform.

Instead I got a clearly well practiced speech about how no government could have done better with the pandemic and Russian invasion going on, and that the Tories needed to stay in power.  He finished off by saying that if Labour gets in he hopes we'll be OK but that we'll have to muddle through if not.  I should have asked him what he meant by "be OK" and what he was so worried about from Starmer's Labour but when I said that we'd be a lot better off if we'd had a Labour government for the past 14 years it was an abrupt conversation killer.

Anyway, I've put my tick in a box and I'm sure he's done likewise.  The polls suggest I will be happier come the weekend than he will be, both locally and nationally.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:02:08 pm
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:02:30 pm
I won't be able to vote until after work, I am expecting there to at least be a queue by then.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:02:42 pm
RAWK not subject to purdah guidelines...?  :P
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:04:36 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:48:16 am
Caption this?



"I don't want to seem affiliated with anyone who seems like weirdo loser so I'm making him sit back there"
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:04:58 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:58:42 am
Am wondering if the Turnout will be a lot higher than predicted. hearing lots of news of poll stations full all over the country, I know it takes all party supporters to turn out to vote to get a high turnout but were not talking turnouts in the 70% region, just better than predicted. Tory voters will still vote but they will vote for Reform or Labour etc. Lib Dems will also get many votes. Labours vote should be high as well.
62-64% is favourite at 3/1, I think it maybe over that. 65-67.5% @6.5 looks decent. 67.5- 69.9%@ 10/1 looks like a good saver.

I was surprised at how many people were at my polling station. Was nowhere near a queue of course, but it was a stead trickle of people going in and out. Like I said, for a safe Labour seat I didn't expect that.

I thought most safe Labour seats would see a turnout in he 55-65% range, with Tory marginals (let's face it, they nearly all are) around 60-72%. That would be the average in he 62-67% ballpark range I think. But based on the little I've seen, I think it might actually be higher.

People are motivated, which is a good sign, and maybe not so good for the Tories!
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:05:40 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:48:16 am
Caption this?



'I made some bad decisions, but nothing compared to the guy behind me.'
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:07:32 pm
Hopefully a sign of the in-fighting/open warfare to come on the right...


Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:08:40 pm
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:09:20 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:01:26 pm
I like her she seems a good egg

Yeah.  That's what I thought, too.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:17:02 pm
Shame Badenoch and Braverman will hold on, I'd like to see all the c*nts out
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:18:19 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:56:24 am
I'd prefer the words of the late, great Sean Lock.

"That's a challenging wank"

:D Ah Sean, bet he'd be loving today/tomorrow.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:19:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:04:58 pm
I was surprised at how many people were at my polling station. Was nowhere near a queue of course, but it was a stead trickle of people going in and out. Like I said, for a safe Labour seat I didn't expect that.

I thought most safe Labour seats would see a turnout in he 55-65% range, with Tory marginals (let's face it, they nearly all are) around 60-72%. That would be the average in he 62-67% ballpark range I think. But based on the little I've seen, I think it might actually be higher.

People are motivated, which is a good sign, and maybe not so good for the Tories!

Don't we see anecdotal stories of how busy their local polling station is every election? ;D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:22:33 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:04:58 pm
I was surprised at how many people were at my polling station. Was nowhere near a queue of course, but it was a stead trickle of people going in and out. Like I said, for a safe Labour seat I didn't expect that.

I thought most safe Labour seats would see a turnout in he 55-65% range, with Tory marginals (let's face it, they nearly all are) around 60-72%. That would be the average in he 62-67% ballpark range I think. But based on the little I've seen, I think it might actually be higher.

People are motivated, which is a good sign, and maybe not so good for the Tories!
Yeah, I think they've just thought Torys will stop at home so voter turnout will be low. they maybe right but I think theres reason to be believe they've got it wrong. Labour and Lib Dems voters will be out in force. Tory voter turn out will be low but I think many will vote Reform and Labour or Lib Dem.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:22:43 pm
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:24:47 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:22:43 pm
I've had worse.

She probably has,
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:28:44 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:17:02 pm
Shame Badenoch and Braverman will hold on, I'd like to see all the c*nts out

I could grudgingly not cry too much about 1 Tory hanging on, whoever is running against Frottage (as it doesn't seem that Labour can win there), the rest can get in the bin
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:31:35 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:19:08 pm
Don't we see anecdotal stories of how busy their local polling station is every election? ;D
:)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Today at 12:32:00 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:48:16 am
Caption this?


"The Tories were decisive when picking Sunak's replacement."
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:32:20 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:01:26 pm
I like her she seems a good egg

She is. Hard working and bright; its considerable consolation, given how many M.Ps are a waste of space.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:36:46 pm
It will be a great to see a victory for Labour ..but think there's a sting in the tail tonight with Reform picking up a hefty % of the vote more than polls sugest.

Not everyone voting Reform may be a racist but all racists will vote Refom. Funny lot racists n bigots..apart from overt ones...those who carry those feelings tend to keep them hidden ..." I'm not racist,but..." or let it slip with the odd comment or 'joke'...as such within the privacy of the voting booth I think many will be tempted...hope Im wrong..but if they get 20% plus Reform will become a loud voice...single number MPs but they will have a platform....gladly be wrong.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:37:52 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:19:08 pm
Don't we see anecdotal stories of how busy their local polling station is every election? ;D

Of course. It's very much a rarity where I live though. :D

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:22:33 pm
Yeah, I think they've just thought Torys will stop at home so voter turnout will be low. they maybe right but I think theres reason to be believe they've got it wrong. Labour and Lib Dems voters will be out in force. Tory voter turn out will be low but I think many will vote Reform and Labour or Lib Dem.

Well we know the right vote will be split between Reform and Tory. Reform voters will be motivated as well; Tories less so I imagine. It wouldn't surprise me if Tory voter turnout is below 50% - and when you're polling nationally at 23% or under, that's not good. 
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
Today at 12:38:14 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:32:20 pm
She is. Hard working and bright; its considerable consolation, given how many M.Ps are a waste of space.

Personally I like to P.C. MPs in Westminster and she is the best chance of it it seems. Good luck to her.
