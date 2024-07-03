Am wondering if the Turnout will be a lot higher than predicted. hearing lots of news of poll stations full all over the country, I know it takes all party supporters to turn out to vote to get a high turnout but were not talking turnouts in the 70% region, just better than predicted. Tory voters will still vote but they will vote for Reform or Labour etc. Lib Dems will also get many votes. Labours vote should be high as well.
62-64% is favourite at 3/1, I think it maybe over that. 65-67.5% @6.5 looks decent. 67.5- 69.9%@ 10/1 looks like a good saver.
I was surprised at how many people were at my polling station. Was nowhere near a queue of course, but it was a stead trickle of people going in and out. Like I said, for a safe Labour seat I didn't expect that.
I thought most safe Labour seats would see a turnout in he 55-65% range, with Tory marginals (let's face it, they nearly all are) around 60-72%. That would be the average in he 62-67% ballpark range I think. But based on the little I've seen, I think it might actually be higher.
People are motivated, which is a good sign, and maybe not so good for the Tories!