I think the Tory scaremongering has landed with a few people. I had a doorstep chat with our delivery man and he asked me if I was voting. He then went on to tell me he used to vote Labour but now votes Tory... to which I thought he'd say he had seen sense and was switching back. Or maybe that he'd fully lost the plot and was voting Reform.



Instead I got a clearly well practiced speech about how no government could have done better with the pandemic and Russian invasion going on, and that the Tories needed to stay in power. He finished off by saying that if Labour gets in he hopes we'll be OK but that we'll have to muddle through if not. I should have asked him what he meant by "be OK" and what he was so worried about from Starmer's Labour but when I said that we'd be a lot better off if we'd had a Labour government for the past 14 years it was an abrupt conversation killer.



Anyway, I've put my tick in a box and I'm sure he's done likewise. The polls suggest I will be happier come the weekend than he will be, both locally and nationally.