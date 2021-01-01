Nobody likes inflation

Immigration is a hot-button issue

The rise of the far right

Voters are mad as hell in the UK and FranceIt's one of many similarities with the U.S. election.France's far-right national party shows strong lead in legislative electionsPresident Emmanuel Macron called the vote after his party suffered defeat in recent European elections...Show MoreThere is a lot of voting happening around the globe this year. Heck, there's a lot of voting happening around the globe this week. On Thursday, voters go to the polls in the United Kingdom, where the center-right Conservative Party, which has been in power for 14 years, is expected to be trounced by the center-left Labour Party. And last weekend, France held the first round of voting in snap parliamentary elections, with the far-right National Rally party seeing historic success. Now, centrist and left parties are attempting to unify to stop the National Rally from making even more gains in runoff elections this Sunday.It's easy to focus on the many differences between these elections and the U.S. election  parties in power for more than a decade, 12.5 percent runoff thresholds, six-week campaigns (?!)  but there are also a lot of similarities in the political climate of these three democracies. Along with a general fatigue with the incumbent party (voters everywhere tend to dislike one party being in power for too long, although the definition of "too long" differs), there are three key ways these elections are sim