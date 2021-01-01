« previous next »
Finished work, just back from voting.

Feels like going to Old Trafford  under Moyes.

Going to be good news just will it be 3 nil or  a hilarious 7  ni.
Its a form of Stockholm syndrome
I suppose it can all be explained with a lack of critical thinking but that doesn't really tell us much either, I think some people don't naturally have the tools to scrutinise what politicians tell them. you can tell them the point ive made and it still doesn't seem to register. if this only affected a few people then it could be put down to them being gullible people but I think Millions do this every election so you can't put it all down to them all being gullible as many are  educated and very successful in other walks of life.
I can't help being nervous - living through the 1992 election does that to you.

Same.  Long day until exit poll.
Have we ever seen Tepid and Corbyn in the same room?
No. I can safely say we havent.
No. I can safely say we havent.

Do you dress better than Jez?
3 things in all 3 elections on go at moment:
  • Nobody likes inflation
  • Immigration is a hot-button issue
  • The rise of the far right


https://abcnews.go.com/538/voters-mad-hell-uk-france/story?id=111593901 

Voters are mad as hell in the UK and France
It's one of many similarities with the U.S. election.


France's far-right national party shows strong lead in legislative elections

President Emmanuel Macron called the vote after his party suffered defeat in recent European elections...Show More
There is a lot of voting happening around the globe this year. Heck, there's a lot of voting happening around the globe this week. On Thursday, voters go to the polls in the United Kingdom, where the center-right Conservative Party, which has been in power for 14 years, is expected to be trounced by the center-left Labour Party. And last weekend, France held the first round of voting in snap parliamentary elections, with the far-right National Rally party seeing historic success. Now, centrist and left parties are attempting to unify to stop the National Rally from making even more gains in runoff elections this Sunday.

It's easy to focus on the many differences between these elections and the U.S. election  parties in power for more than a decade, 12.5 percent runoff thresholds, six-week campaigns (?!)  but there are also a lot of similarities in the political climate of these three democracies. Along with a general fatigue with the incumbent party (voters everywhere tend to dislike one party being in power for too long, although the definition of "too long" differs), there are three key ways these elections are sim
Fucking hell guys - why the negativity? Stop shitting your wack. These Tory c*nts are dead and buried.

Today is the very best day in the last 14 years.

I walked in my polling booth saying what a day to be alive at around 8am - everybody in there smiled and laughed - everybody knows whats coming - dont be down trodden, have faith and belief. The shit show is over.

There is an undercurrent of desire for change, its coming folks. The question is only how hard the Tories are gonna get fisted.
Still playing whack-a-mole on Social Media.

For some reason had a few Tory MPs from random places popping up, but the comments are quite worrying.

Loads of people - and I mean hundreds - saying that they are voting Reform. The Tories are a shitshow, but fucking Reform? Full on fucking Nazi.

This country is on fucking drugs.

According to Twitter, Labour won a landslide in 2017 and 2019. Youth quake trended at number one all day in 2019, and the Tories bricked it. As David Cameron once said, Twitter isn't Britain.
Just voted. There was no disabled ramp for the small step, and the area that could allow mobility scooters was padlocked shut.i helped a disabled woman's scooter over the step.  The office running the station was gobsmacked when we told her. She inspected the area and was absolutely livid - but why hadn't she checked sooner? The station has already been open almost 4 hours - how many disabled people have already taken a look and not bothered?

Speaking of not bothering, a woman with her husband was turned away because she was trying to use her local travel pass rather than a national one as ID. Her husband  (who was voting) said, "I told you," to which she said, "I'm just going home then."

So in the space of 5 minutes that's two people potentially disenfranchised.

On the plus side, there was a steady trickle of people turning up to vote. Considering it wasn't even 11am and this is a safe Labour seat I was surprised.

Also notable was that the Tory and Deform candidates dont live on Merseyside. The Deform candidate lives somewhere in Wales...
It waqs his toenails he was talking about.
Woke-painted-nailed-teachers were a key demographic that brought down Truss's government.
Fucking hell guys - why the negativity? Stop shitting your wack. These Tory c*nts are dead and buried.

Today is the very best day in the last 14 years.

I walked in my polling booth saying what a day to be alive at around 8am - everybody in there smiled and laughed - everybody knows whats coming - dont be down trodden, have faith and belief. The shit show is over.

There is an undercurrent of desire for change, its coming folks. The question is only how hard the Tories are gonna get fisted.

This makes me think of the Brexit story 'Just took my 93yr old mum to vote, she's registered blind. In a very loud voice she said "which one for leave" a cheer went up from waiting voters'.
Voted about 1030 and there was a little wait, which was a bit surprising, although I suppose with more home working more people likely to vote in the middle of the day
One day maybe, but not immediately.

Let the god awful generation who voted it in die first (not all of them of course)
Just voted. There was no disabled ramp for the small step, and the area that could allow mobility scooters was padlocked shut.i helped a disabled woman's scooter over the step.  The office running the station was gobsmacked when we told her. She inspected the area and was absolutely livid - but why hadn't she checked sooner? The station has already been open 4 hours - how many disabled people have already taken a look and not bothered?

Speaking of not bothering, a woman with her husband was turned away because she was trying to use her local travel pass rather than a national one as ID. Her husband  (who was voting) said, "I told you," to which she said, "I'm just going home then."

So in the space of 5 minutes that's two people potentially disenfranchised.

On the plus side, there was a steady trickle of people turning up to vote. Considering it wasn't even 11am and this is a safe Labour seat I was surprised.

Also notable was that the Tory and Deform candidates dont live on Merseyside. The Deform candidate lives somewhere in Wales...
? Ive used my local bus pass to vote in the council elections and never had a problem, is theres a National bus pass anyway? every bus pass is for local use only.
Still playing whack-a-mole on Social Media.

For some reason had a few Tory MPs from random places popping up, but the comments are quite worrying.

Loads of people - and I mean hundreds - saying that they are voting Reform. The Tories are a shitshow, but fucking Reform? Full on fucking Nazi.

This country is on fucking drugs.

Reform bot farms no doubt. Always check they seldom are real.
Not quite, this is a very flaky and certainly not loyal electorate.

The consensus was Labour wouldn't have a hope for the following election at least in 2019. Now they're looking at a record win. It's more volatile.

I think the difference is the Tories have been so horrendous over those 5 years that they couldn't survive it. It's up to Labour to govern competently.
