UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9600 on: Today at 08:49:43 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:38 am
Never sandals! Im not sick ffs!

It was nice being able to vote labour though, boundary changes have meant they have a (small) chance of winning now. Previously the Lib Dems were the best chance of doing this

Have either Labour or LDs pushed voters onto the other?
I
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9601 on: Today at 08:50:17 am
I stay across the road from my polling station. A good indication of how busy it is, is if I can get my car into my drive. I'll give you a live update when I get home.

There must be a quicker way than having someone manually trying to find your name and address on a list and marking it off with a pencil. Seems totally outdated and slow these days.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9602 on: Today at 08:52:39 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:50:17 am
I stay across the road from my polling station. A good indication of how busy it is, is if I can get my car into my drive. I'll give you a live update when I get home.

There must be a quicker way than having someone manually trying to find your name and address on a list and marking it off with a pencil. Seems totally outdated and slow these days.

They were massively slow in ours when me and the missus voted. We were the only ones in there and it still took 2 minutes to check us in. Guess they are just getting used to it.

Was funny that the Socialist Worker lives in London and Reform and many of the other parties have candidates with 'Lancashire Address' rather than local.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9603 on: Today at 08:56:13 am
Me and the misses voted, our 5 year old would have gone for Labour if he was allowed (based on us telling him their key pledges).

Lets wipe those bastards out, for ever.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9604 on: Today at 08:56:15 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:15:46 am
You've not gone full Physics teacher with socks and sandals?
It waqs his toenails he was talking about.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9605 on: Today at 08:57:05 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:56:15 am
It waqs his toenails he was talking about.

Scarlet toe nails, sandals, tweed and elbow patches... Quite the catch.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9606 on: Today at 09:00:59 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:57:05 am
Scarlet toe nails, sandals, tweed and elbow patches... Quite the catch.

And a beardy beard.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9607 on: Today at 09:03:03 am
Me, the missus and the daughter will be voting around 6pm after I finish work, first time my daughter has voted (she's 19). She's researched all the manifestos, not sure who she will vote for, suspect it may be Green (I did tell her they have attracted some very suspect individuals),  she definitely won't be voting Tory or Deform though.

Happy Voting people
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9608 on: Today at 09:04:36 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:03:03 am
Me, the missus and the daughter will be voting around 6pm after I finish work, first time my daughter has voted (she's 19). She's researched all the manifestos, not sure who she will vote for, suspect it may be Green (I did tell her they have attracted some very suspect individuals),  she definitely won't be voting Tory or Deform though.

Happy Voting people

Speaking to one of my neighbours and her son has his first ever voting today. To me, it's one of the most important things you can do in a free country - your vote is so important. He's a young lad but can't wait.

Good to see.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9609 on: Today at 09:05:46 am
It was surprisingly busy at mine.

Labour was the only rep outside.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9610 on: Today at 09:09:37 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
Because he publicly said hed never do an interview for them, for one.

Do you have the direct quote for that please? I don't believe he ever said he would never do an interview with them.

I am pretty sure he said he would not interview with them during the leadership campaign of 2020, when the husting were in Liverpool. There was an element of playing to the audience, but he didn't do an interview with them during that campaign as far as I am aware.

I don't like it, but it's pragmatic and above anything I see him as pragmatic and not full of the dogma and ideology that has plagued the party recently.

Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 10:31:39 pm
https://x.com/jrc1921/status/1808571469368340624

That is from the leadership hustings in Liverpool  4 years ago, not this campaign.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9611 on: Today at 09:09:43 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm
yep, leaders of reform and the greens getting seats in parliament - haven't we got enough cranks and idiots?
We can't just refuse to adequately represent people because we disagree with the views we hold. Our current voting system is completely archaic and has needed changing for ages. If he benefits as a result then so be it.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9612 on: Today at 09:10:15 am
My 5 year old granddaughter went with her Mum to vote.  She said, when they came out, "I'll never share my toys with the Tories"  ;D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9613 on: Today at 09:11:29 am
Quote from: Millie on Today at 09:10:15 am
My 5 year old granddaughter went with her Mum to vote.  She said, when they came out, "I'll never share my toys with the Tories"  ;D

Brilliant, starting them young.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9614 on: Today at 09:12:04 am
Quote from: Millie on Today at 09:10:15 am
My 5 year old granddaughter went with her Mum to vote.  She said, when they came out, "I'll never share my toys with the Tories"  ;D

:)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9615 on: Today at 09:12:07 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:49:43 am
Have either Labour or LDs pushed voters onto the other?
I
Our constituency has been Tory since 1874, but has now been extended to include a big labour area in what was Slough constituency.

I think the Tories still hold it, but labour are now second place (although the Lib Dem candidate is a really strong candidate so we will see)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9616 on: Today at 09:13:31 am
Done my bit, I live in a seat that in 2019 had a massive Tory majority, polls for 2024 however predict a Labour win but until the results are announced I just can't relax.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9617 on: Today at 09:15:00 am
Done - walked in and said what a day to be alive everyone laughed.

Change is coming - come the fuck on!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9618 on: Today at 09:17:39 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:09:37 am
Do you have the direct quote for that please? I don't believe he ever said he would never do an interview with them.

I am pretty sure he said he would not interview with them during the leadership campaign of 2020, when the husting were in Liverpool. There was an element of playing to the audience, but he didn't do an interview with them during that campaign as far as I am aware.

I don't like it, but it's pragmatic and above anything I see him as pragmatic and not full of the dogma and ideology that has plagued the party recently.

That is from the leadership hustings in Liverpool  4 years ago, not this campaign.

I don't see an issue with it personally. Like it or not, that paper along with the Daily Mail still have a particular influence with the general public, so getting their backing is a relatively big deal. As a politician you want to be keeping them on side.

If he was a scouser / Liverpool fan I'd likely feel differently. But he isn't.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9619 on: Today at 09:18:12 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:49:43 am
Have either Labour or LDs pushed voters onto the other?
I

They haven't officially but I believe Labour stopped campaigning in areas the Lib Dems were expected to take seats off the Tories and vice versa a few weeks ago

Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:09:37 am
Do you have the direct quote for that please? I don't believe he ever said he would never do an interview with them.

I am pretty sure he said he would not interview with them during the leadership campaign of 2020, when the husting were in Liverpool. There was an element of playing to the audience, but he didn't do an interview with them during that campaign as far as I am aware.

I don't like it, but it's pragmatic and above anything I see him as pragmatic and not full of the dogma and ideology that has plagued the party recently.

That is from the leadership hustings in Liverpool  4 years ago, not this campaign.

The leadership campaign is exactly what people are talking about and misrepresenting
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9620 on: Today at 09:18:50 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:17:39 am
I don't see an issue with it personally. Like it or not, that paper along with the Daily Mail still have a particular influence with the general public, so getting their backing is a relatively big deal. As a politician you want to be keeping them on side.

If he was a scouser / Liverpool fan I'd likely feel differently. But he isn't.

Same. He has to govern for the whole country not just for one city and therefore needs to reach as many people as possible.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9621 on: Today at 09:21:18 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I2RbZRlh0BA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I2RbZRlh0BA</a>
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9622 on: Today at 09:21:52 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:15:00 am
Done - walked in and said what a day to be alive everyone laughed.

Change is coming - come the fuck on!


Brilliant :)


I'm more nervous now than even when I'm off to Wembley to watch the Reds in a cup final. Hopefully there is change on the way.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9623 on: Today at 09:23:47 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:49:31 am
Labour have one clear goal here. If the Tories somehow are in power for the next five years then this country is done and you might as well disband the NHS tomorrow.

The American model will finally have been fully realised by the Conservative Party - which has clearly been their goal for decades.

A lot of the idiots that vote Reform rely on the NHS and it's clear Nige wants to privatise it.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9624 on: Today at 09:25:45 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:23:47 am
A lot of the idiots that vote Reform rely on the NHS and it's clear Nige wants to privatise it.

People will also vote for the Tories ignoring what they have done to the country.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9625 on: Today at 09:28:46 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:45 am
People will also vote for the Tories ignoring what they have done to the country.

Saw a woman getting interviewed yesterday. She was asked how things had gone under the Conservatives.

She basically said that everything was broken; GP Appointments, NHS, Ambulances, Schools, The Police, Armed Services, Councils and the list went on and on.

They then said "Do you know who you might vote for?"


And she said "Well. I think I'll vote Conservative as I think we should give them another few years as they said that they will sort it all out"


I mean. For fucks sake. They've been there for fucking FOURTEEN YEARS

:lmao
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9626 on: Today at 09:29:03 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:09:37 am
Do you have the direct quote for that please? I don't believe he ever said he would never do an interview with them.

I am pretty sure he said he would not interview with them during the leadership campaign of 2020, when the husting were in Liverpool. There was an element of playing to the audience, but he didn't do an interview with them during that campaign as far as I am aware.

I don't like it, but it's pragmatic and above anything I see him as pragmatic and not full of the dogma and ideology that has plagued the party recently.

That is from the leadership hustings in Liverpool  4 years ago, not this campaign.

Alright but its a splitting hairs a bit isnt it?

Given the reason that he said hed never interview for them is for the reasons which were all well aware of, which happened years ago and theres been no softening of the approach since between that campaign and this one its fairly blatant that hes doing it now because its in his interests to, which means he made that comment at that time because it was in his interests to.

I can live with him not being vociferously against them, I can even live with him interviewing for them, but its the absolute delight about being backed by them that gets me.

Ive voted Labour anyway but he doesnt help himself at times.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #9627 on: Today at 09:31:27 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:28:46 am
Saw a woman getting interviewed yesterday. She was asked how things had gone under the Conservatives.

She basically said that everything was broken; GP Appointments, NHS, Ambulances, Schools, The Police, Armed Services, Councils and the list went on and on.

They then said "Do you know who you might vote for?"


And she said "Well. I think I'll vote Conservative as I think we should give them another few years as they said that they will sort it all out"


I mean. For fucks sake. They've been there for fucking FOURTEEN YEARS

:lmao

But people will do this.

Its like the c*nts that voted for Brexit and now say things like cant do anything about it now rather than admit that its been a shitshow.
