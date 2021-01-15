People will also vote for the Tories ignoring what they have done to the country.
Saw a woman getting interviewed yesterday. She was asked how things had gone under the Conservatives.
She basically said that everything was broken; GP Appointments, NHS, Ambulances, Schools, The Police, Armed Services, Councils and the list went on and on.
They then said "Do you know who you might vote for?"
And she said "Well. I think I'll vote Conservative as I think we should give them another few years as they said that they will sort it all out"
I mean. For fucks sake. They've been there for fucking FOURTEEN YEARS